What Is David Visentin’s Net Worth?

Among HGTV’s home design and renovation show hosts, David Visentin is one of the wealthiest, with a decent net worth to back it up. Like a few other real estate hosts, Visentin was new in the world of television. However, after 19 seasons on HGTV’s Love It or List It, Visentin has since adapted to a life of being a TV personality.
David Visentin’s Love It or List It, which he co-hosts with designer Hilary Farr, is one of HGTV’s top-rated home design and renovation shows. Part of its success and that of Visentin, as a TV personality, is the competitive nature of the show. David Visentin and Hilary Farr compete to convince clients to either retain or sell their renovated homes. Here’s more about David Visentin’s career and net worth.
David Visentin’s Real Estate Background
David Visentin has had an extensive career as a real estate agent before being cast as co-host of HGTV’s Love It or List It. Visentin was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and continues to live in the country with his family. Visentin was born into real estate, with his father, Nick Visentin, also being a successful real estate agent. Although Visentin initially chose to venture off and find his own path, he decided real estate was where he wanted to have a career. Just like the David Visentin fans and audiences have come to love and admire, his determination saw him secure a real estate agent license as soon as possible.
Visentin began his career in 1987 as an agent for a real estate company, Country Living Realty, based in Barrie, Ontario. While working as the agent, Visentin continued to work alongside his father, who also acted as a trusted mentor. Not one to settle for mediocrity, Visentin did his best to secure the best homes for clients. Although earning a spot on Love It or List It may be enough proof of his talents, Visentin also has a long list of satisfied clients throughout his over 25-year career as a real estate agent.
David Visentin Auditioned For A Spot On The HGTV’s Show
While David Visentin is a more popular name for HGTV home design and renovation audiences, far back in 2008, he was relatively unknown. HGTV was looking to launch a new show, but one that would offer homeowners a chance to sell or keep their old, renovated homes. A casting call was made for a designer and a real estate agent. Although David Visentin never ventured into television before the casting, his brother and sister worked in theatre and entertainment. It was Visentin’s sister that urged him to audition for the show. About a week later, Visentin got a call from his sister that he was not only chosen as co-host but would be shooting the show’s pilot in a week.
Visentin had always loved television but chose to pursue a career in real estate. Thanks to HGTV’s Love It or List It, David Visentin is living both of his best dreams. Before the audition and being chosen as co-host, David Visentin had never met Hilary Farr. Although they spend most of their time arguing on the show, their chemistry initially had audiences thinking they were a couple, like several hosts on HGTV. Amongst the list of agents that auditioned, Farr admits she had hoped for someone other than Visentin. However, they both hit it off immediately and have been one of HGTV’s best non-couple pairings in the network’s history.
Love It or List It’s premise is simple – Hilary Farr renovates clients’ homes with her excellent taste. At the same time, David Visentin shows the homeowner other properties within the budget of their renovated homes. After painstakingly improving their homes, Hilary Farr convinces the homeowners to agree to “Love It” and retain their homes. In contrast, David Visentin convinces them to sell it (“List It) and move to one of the homes he showed the homeowner. With 19 seasons and over 200 episodes of Love It or List It, Hilary Farr has had more success convincing homeowners to retain their homes. However, most people have a sentimental attachment to their homes and are unwilling to relocate and change locations.
David Visentin’s Net Worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, David Visentin has a net worth of $6 million. However, Celebrity Net Worth admits that most of their estimates are conservative. While it’s easy to assume all his earnings come from Love It or List It, David Visentin has continued working in his real estate career outside the show. Love It or List It has aired for 19 seasons in 15 years. The show has enjoyed increased growth in ratings and viewership since it premiered. Before joining the HGTV show, Visentin was already a successful realtor. David Visentin’s net worth should be at least $6 million. If you enjoyed reading about David Visentin’s net worth, here’s more about Visentin’s co-host Hilary Farr‘s life and career.
Watch David Visentin on Love It or List It on HGTV
