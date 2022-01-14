10 Things You Didn’t Know About Kings of Napa

Since its launch in 2011, the OWN TV network has been working hard to bring original content that centers around Black people. One of the network’s latest operations is a drama series called The Kings of Napa. The centers around the Kings, a California-based family that owns a successful wine company. However, things take a turn when the family’s patriarch decides to step down from his position with the company. This leads his children to fight over who gets control of what, which ultimately leads to lots of drama. The show debuted on January 11, 2022, and it has already started to get lots of attention. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about The Kings of Napa.
1. The Show Is Filmed In Ontario
The Kings of Napa is set in California, and most viewers will assume that it was filmed there. Interestingly enough, however, the show wasn’t filmed anywhere near California. In fact, it wasn’t even filmed in the United States. Filming took place in Ontario which has become a popular location for movies and shows.
2. You Don’t Have To Like Wine To Enjoy The Show
When people who don’t like wine read the description of The Kings of Napa, they may think that the show isn’t for them. That couldn’t be any further from the truth, though. Although the King family is in the wine business, the wine itself is simply a backdrop for all of the drama the family is dealing with.
3. The Show Has A Connection to Claws
Although The Kings of Napa is an OWN original, it has an interesting connection to the TNT series Claws. The series was created by Janine Sherman Barrois who was a writer and producer for Claws. Some of Barrois’ other credits include Criminal Minds, Third Watch, and ER.
4. The Show Was Inspired By A Visit To A Vineyard
The Kings of Napa may be a fictional show, but it was inspired by elements of real life. About a decade ago Janine Sherman Barrois visited a Black-owned winery in California, and it sparked something in her. She told Variety, “I started researching them, and I thought, ‘This is what I need to write about”. She added, “I need to write about all of these winemakers and wineries around the world that are being led by people of color.”
5. If You Like Succession You’ll Probably Enjoy This Show
Although The Kings of Napa is a fresh new show, series about family drama have been around almost since the inception of TV. That said, there are lots of elements in Kings of Napa that are similar to the popular HBO series Succession. If you’re a fan of that show, this one will probably be right up your alley.
6. The First Season Will Have Eight Episodes
Now that binge watching is many people’s favorite way to watch TV, it’s always nice to know how many episodes you’re going to have to watch. Some people may be disappointed to find out that season one of The Kings of Napa will only have eight episodes. Even though the season will be a little on the shorter side, the good news is that the episodes will be an hour long.
7. The Show Has An Ensemble Cast
The cast is one of the things that makes The Kings of Napa so special. Instead of having just one or two people starring in the show, The Kings of Napa features an ensemble cast. While some of the cast members are industry veterans, others are just getting their feet wet in the business.
8. The Show Hasn’t Yet Been Renewed For A Second Season
Waiting to see if a show is going to be renewed can be a very stressful process. As of now, the future of The Kings of Napa is uncertain. Since the show is still very early on its first season so the fact that it hasn’t been renewed isn’t a red flag. However, it already seems pretty likely that the show will be brought back for another season.
9. You Can Follow The Show On Social Media
If you’re someone who enjoys following your favorite shows on social media, you’ll be happy to know that The Kings of Napa already has official profiles on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Not only can following these accounts make it easy to interact with other fans, but you can also see content that won’t make it to TV.
10. The Show Has Gotten Mixed Reviews
We’ve all heard the saying ‘you can’t please everyone’ and the entertainment industry is certainly no exception. So far, The Kings of Napa has drawn some great reviews, but some reviewers aren’t impressed by the show. Perhaps the reviews will change as the series progresses.