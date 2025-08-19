KiKi Layne Performances That Deserved More Recognition

Actress KiKi Layne, with her powerful screen presence and emotional depth, has consistently proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. The young actress made her acting debut a decade ago, in 2015, and has since become one of her generation’s fastest-rising stars. However, in an industry that often rewards big-budget blockbusters and A-list stars, a large number of some of the most compelling young talents can go underappreciated.
KiKi Layne, despite her critically praised roles and consistent performances, has yet to receive the widespread accolades and mainstream recognition she truly deserves. While a few of her performances have received praise, others have been unfairly overlooked. From her roles in indie dramas to big-budget studio films, here are the best KiKi Layne performances that deserved far more recognition than they got.
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
In Barry Jenkins’ 2018 romantic drama If Beale Street Could Talk, KiKi Layne led the star-studded cast in the lead role of Clementine “Tish” Rivers. Interestingly, this was her feature film debut. Her character was a young woman in 1970s Harlem fighting to prove her fiancé’s innocence after he was wrongfully imprisoned. Layne portrays Tish as soft-spoken but fiercely resilient. Her performance captures the quiet strength and remarkable sensitivity of a Black female character in the 1970s.
Film critics generally praised KiKi Layne’s performance, calling it a stunning debut. Still, despite critical acclaim, Layne was notably snubbed by major award bodies. She neither received an Oscar nor a Golden Globe nomination, despite the film itself earning multiple accolades. What was most shocking was KiKi Layne being bypassed as the lead and Regina King receiving Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for her supporting role. Interestingly, King won both her nominations. To date, the role remains one of KiKi Layne’s most underrated performances and should have been her first Oscar nomination.
The Old Guard Movies
Although starring in two feature-length films in 2019, KiKi Layne’s next major film was not released until 2020. Co-starring alongside Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Ejiofor, Layne was cast in a supporting role as Nile Freeman in the Netflix superhero film The Old Guard. Layne’s character is a young U.S. Marine who unexpectedly discovers she has the power of immortality. KiKi Layne brought a grounded intensity to the Nile character in the first film.
Critics generally praised The Old Guard for its fresh take on the genre and ensemble cast. Layne’s performance also received special praise for her strong screen presence and ability to hold her own besides Charlize Theron. However, Layne’s performance didn’t get the same acclaim typically reserved for leading performances in superhero films. KiKi Layne reprised the role in the 2025 sequel The Old Guard 2, with Uma Thurman joining the cast. With its plot centered around Layne’s character, the actress carried much of the rather boring moving on her shoulders. Although The Old Guard movies are far from being Oscar-worthy, Layne deserves more recognition for her performance, especially after the sequel.
Coming 2 America (2021)
For those who had followed KiKi Layne’s career rise, it didn’t come as a surprise to see her being cast in the long-awaited sequel Coming 2 America (2021). Layne portrayed Princess Meeka, the eldest daughter of King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and Queen Lisa (Shari Headley). Meeka is introduced as the rightful heir to Zamunda’s throne, but tradition forbids her from ascending to the throne because she’s a female.
Although generally overshadowed by a veteran cast, KiKi Layne still held her own and shined as her character. However, critics were generally underwhelmed by the film. Unfortunately, Layne’s performance also didn’t receive the spotlight it deserved. Layne was largely underutilized, with her character’s arc pushed aside as a subplot. Was her performance Oscar-worthy? In all honesty, no. However, what’s more painful is that she didn’t even receive any nomination for her performance from any award institution.
Dandelion (2024)
KiKi Layne returned to lead the cast of the 2024 indie drama Dandelion as its titular character. The movie premiered at the South by Southwest festival and was widely regarded as a critical masterpiece. Many critics praised Layne for her performance and musical renditions. Again, it is one of Layne’s underrated performances as it showcased her musical talent, something that wasn’t popularly known. Dandelion might have slipped past many awards radars, but it’s a richly layered, musically immersive story.
