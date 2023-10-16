Ken Jenkins is an American actor, director, and playwright from New Boston, Ohio, United States. Jenkins is best known for his appearance on the American comedy series Scrubs. He played the role of Dr. Bob Kelso, the chief of medicine on the show. Scrubs is an American sitcom created by Bill Lawrence. Jenkins featured in the first eight seasons of the show as a main cast member and in the ninth and final season of the show he featured as a guest star.
The show aired from October 2, 2001, to March 17, 2010. He also went to high school in his hometown, Ohio. In 1958 he graduated from the Wilbur Wright High School, in Ohio. While Jenkins was still performing on Broadway, he went on to study acting at Antioch College and in regional companies throughout his college years.
He Made His Big-Screen Debut In 1987
Ken Jenkins made his big-screen debut in the historical drama movie, Matewan. The movie which was released in 1987 was written and directed by well-known American film director and screenwriter John Sayles. The film follows the events of the coal miners’ strike in the 1920 Battle of Matewan, which took place in Matewan, a small town in the hills of West Virginia.
Jenkins played the role of Sephus Purcell. In the movie, Sephus Purcell is the unofficial leader of the native-born Matewan miners. Although his role was small, it helped Jenkins transition from on-stage acting to acting on camera.
Ken Jenkins Has Been Married Twice
The theater veteran has been married twice. His first marriage was with Joan Patchen. Joan was an actress and painter. They got married in 1958. The married couple bore three sons together, Matthew, Joshua, and Daniel. In 1969, after spending more than 10 years together the couple divorced. Sadly at the age of 63, Joan died on 31 March 2000.
However, within a year of his divorce from Joan, he got married to Katharine Houghton. Katharine is an American actress and playwright. She has featured in some notable movies over the years including the action fantasy movie released in 2010, The Last Airbender, where she played the role as Kanna, Katara and Sokka’s Grandmother . The two got married in 1970 and have been together ever since.
Jenkins Isn’t The Only Actor In His Family
Jenkins is no doubt a veteran in the acting industry. However, he is also related to other actors. Jenkins had three sons from his first marriage to Joan Patchen. One of those sons went on to pursue a career in acting. Daniel Jenkins is an American actor. He is best known for his stage work on Broadway. More notably his 1985 role as Huckleberry Finn in the Broadway musical Big River, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. In the same musical, he played the role of The Duke alongside Daniel.
Jenkin’s wife, Katharine Houghton is the niece of late American actress Katharine Hepburn. He is also the uncle of American actress Schuyler Grant. Schuyler is best known for playing Diana Barry in Anne of Green Gables in 1985. Katharine Hepburn is also Schuyler Grant’s aunt.
Jenkins Was Supposed To Feature In Michael Jackson’s Ghost
In 1996, Jenkins was supposed to play the Mayor in the famous Michael Jackson’s short film, Ghost. The short movie was due to be released in 1993 for a special feature for the movie, The Addams family. Ken Jenkins and Michael Jackson filmed the video for two weeks. However, it was canceled in November 1993 due to Michael Jackson’s allegations of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy. They eventually changed the person who played as the Mayor. The footage, with Jenkins in it, is known to exist but has never been shown to the public.
He Has Been Featured In Some Notable Movies And Series
Throughout his career, Jenkins has appeared in quite a number of films and series. In the series category, Jenkins has appeared on episodes of Homefront, The X-Files, Babylon 5, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Wiseguy, Early Edition, and Beverly Hills 90210. Although his most recognizable role to date is that of Dr. Bob Kelso in Scrubs. He has appeared in many films throughout his career, such as The Wizard of Loneliness, Executive Decision, Clockstoppers, The Abyss, Air America, Last Man Standing, Fled, Gone in 60 Seconds, I Am Sam, The Sum of All Fears, and Courage Under Fire. In 2016, Jenkins portrayed Representative Howard W. Smith in the HBO TV movie All the Way.
Jenkins Also Has Some Hidden Talents
Ken Jenkins can also sing and play the acoustic guitar. He can be seen singing and playing the guitar in episodes of Scrubs. Jenkins showcased his talent in the eighteenth episode of the show’s first season. He also played the guitar and sang in the sixth episode of the sixth season of the show.
He Served As Associate Artistic Director For The Actor’s Theatre Of Louisville
Ken Jenkins served as Associate Artistic Director of the Actor’s Theatre of Louisville, for three years. Jenkins joined the Actors Theatre of Louisville in 1969. Actors Theatre of Louisville is a non-profit performing arts theater located in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.