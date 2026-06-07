Adam Sandler Sticks to Drama with ‘Time Out’: Here’s Everything We Know

Although he started out as an eccentric comedy star, Adam Sandler has continued to diversify over the years. Following his first dramatic rendition in Punch-Drunk Love, the “Sandman” would typically dip his toes in drama every few years. However, recently he is leaning towards the genre more often.
After what many would call a major snub for Uncut Gems, Sandler dug deep emotionally for three separate Netflix movies: Hustle, Spaceman, and Jay Kelly. This means over the last few years, his drama roles have outweighed his comedy parts. His next project, Time Out, will see him delve into the genre once again. So, here’s everything we know about the movie so far.
What Is Time Out About?
Time Out will see Adam Sandler take on the role of Vincent, a man who has recently been let go from his job and is struggling to conceal the truth about his precarious plight from his family. As he spins a web of lies and creates an investment scheme to stop his loved ones learning of the situation, he becomes a man on the absolute brink. Although similar in tone to Sandler’s frenetic role in Uncut Gems, Time Out is described as more of a psychological drama rather than a fast-paced thriller. By the sounds of the official synopsis, this film will be an intense character study as Vincent begins to ask himself universal questions that transcend his predicament.
Written and directed by Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart), Time Out is a remake of the 2001 French film L’Emploi du Temps, which won the Don Quixote Award at the Vienna International Film Festival. After watching the movie upon release, Cooper has held a special place for it in his heart ever since, long harbouring hopes of remaking it. He said: “I first encountered Laurent Cantet’s film in 2001, and it’s lived with me ever since. I’ve been thinking about revisiting it for years, but now felt like the right moment — we’re living in a time where questions of identity, work, and self-worth have become impossible to ignore.”
Who Stars Alongside Adam Sandler?
Initially, Christian Bale was set to re-team with Cooper to star as Vincent. When he dropped out, Sandler swiftly stepped in. Originally, Dustin Hoffman was set to play Vincent’s father, which would have been the third time doing so, following on from The Cobbler (2014) and The Meyerowitz Stories (2017). However, his name is no longer listed on the IMDB page and F. Murray Abraham‘s has been added. Alongside Sandler and Abraham will be four-time Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe, who will take on the part of Rowan. Other cast members include Steve Zahn, Gabby Hoffman, Kate Craven, and Adam Horovitz.
When Will Time Out Be Released?
As of yet, there’s no word of a release date for Time Out. However, with Adam Sandler‘s drama movie’s typically releasing within the window of opportunity to be nominated at the Oscars, a late 2026/early 2027 release can be expected. Filming began in March 2026, with crews spotted in Vancouver, British Columbia. It joins a wealth of other Netflix productions that have filmed in the province, including Virgin River, The Wrong Paris, James Cameron‘s Avatar: The Last Airbender, and the highly-anticipated upcoming film Remarkably Bright Creatures.
Time Out also marks another notch on the belt of the successful partnership between Sandler and Netflix. 2025 was a prosperous year for Sandler and his streaming giant partners as both Happy Gilmore 2 and Jay Kelly climbed the charts. Cooper’s remake will be a Netflix Original but will likely have a brief cinematic release in order to qualify come awards season.
What to Watch While You Wait
If you want to get a taste for Scott Cooper’s cinematic style before you watch Time Out, his 2022 Netflix original The Pale Blue Eye is currently streaming. Dark and brooding, the plot centres on a world-weary detective who is hired to investigate the murder of a West Point cadet. Facing roadblocks due to the cadets’ dead-set code of silence, he enlists the help of one of their own – a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.
After Time Out, Cooper will be stepping into the sci-fi realm. His currently untiled UFO movie will see him partner up with 20th Century Studios to write and direct a film based on the famous 1947 Roswell, New Mexico conspiracy. His other directorial efforts include Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, Hostiles, Out of the Furnace, and Black Mass.
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