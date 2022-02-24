10 Things You Didn’t Know about Keke Wyatt

You’ve seen Keke Wyatt’s name in the news before, and she’s back in the headlines in the late winter of 2022. She’s expecting a baby with her husband, and her fans are talking about it nonstop after the singer and actress announced her newest pregnancy. Wyatt is not just a singer and an actress, though. She’s a television personality on a reality show in Atlanta. She’s a songwriter. She’s a force with which to be reckoned in the R&B world, and she’s a wife and mom. She’s a lot of things, but it’s also time for her fans to learn who she is as a person.
1. She is an 80s Child
She was born Ke’Tara Shavon Wyatt, but she likes to go by Keke. She was born on March 10, 1982, which means she’s just a few weeks from celebrating a major birthday – she’s going to turn 40. She’s excited and happy about it, and she will likely celebrate in a big way.
2. She is a Midwesterner
She was born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana, though she doesn’t speak much about her childhood there. She does talk about her life with her musician parents living the musical life. They were exceptionally into gospel music considering her mother was a vocalist and her father both a vocalist and an organ player.
3. She is From a Large Family
In case you wondered if she was an only child, she is not. She actually has four siblings of her own, and they are all brothers. She is the only girl in the family, though we are not sure where she falls in the lineup of birth order. She does come from a large family, though. Seven people is a lot in one household.
4. She is Always a Singer
No matter what she chooses to do with her career, she is nothing if not a singer. She’s been singing since she was two. She was performing since she was five, and she has always been comfortable on stage. Though her family was heavily into gospel music, they did not stop her from exploring her range as an R&B singer as well as tapping a bit into the opera genre.
5. She’s a Wrestler
When she was in high school, she took part in wrestling. She was part of her high school team, and she loved it. She likes a little bit of everything, and when she was not performing and singing, she was on the mat taking down her opponents.
6. She Married Young
She was so successful at such a young age that she had a manager of her own when she was only a teen. By the time she was 18, she married her manager. His name is Rahmat Morton, and their tumultuous marriage was widely reported in the media. It was a domestic violence situation that escalated so badly she stabbed her own husband explaining that it was to protect her children and herself. She and her former husband – they divorced in 2009 – have three living children and one baby who was stillborn following their divorce (she was pregnant with their fourth when their domestic situation was out of control and she left).
7. She Remarried
She did not wait long to move on, either. She married again in 2010, only a year after her marriage ended. Her second husband is a minister named Michael Ford. She had three living children at the time, he had one, and they welcomed four of their own children together during their marriage. She gave birth to their fourth together while they were in the middle of divorcing.
8. She Remarried Again
Despite her second marriage ending in 2018, she is remarried. Her second divorce was finalized in August of 2018, and her third marriage occurred in October of 2018. She is still married to Zackariah Darring, who also happened to be a boyfriend from her own childhood. They welcomed their first baby together in 2020 and she is currently pregnant with their second.
9. She’s a Mom of Almost 11
She is in the news because her current pregnancy is that of her 11th child. Her kids were born in:
2000
2002
2008
2009 – still birth
2010
2012
2015
2017
2020
2022
10. She is Excited
She’s got kids ranging from 22 to two, and she is so excited to welcome another baby into her life and into her family. She is living her best life right now, and she is happy to provide yet another sibling for her children, and a second baby with her current husband.