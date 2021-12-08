Anyone who has been following Julian Morris’ career would agree that he hasn’t gotten nearly as much attention as he deserves. The talented actor has been in the industry for more than 20 years and he has covered a lot of ground during that time. Some of his best-known appearances include shows like Once Upon a Time and Pretty Little Liars. No matter the size of his role, viewers can always count on Julian to deliver stunning performances. Recently, however, it’s not Julian’s talent that has him in the spotlight. After years of being private about his personal life, Julian shared that he has been in a relationship with a man for 18 years. After revealing the information in an Instagram post celebrating his anniversary, Julian has recieved an outpouring of love from people all over the world. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Julian Morris.
1. He Is A Formally Trained Actor
Julian developed an interest in acting at an early age, and it quickly became clear that he was meant to be a performer. He began his training at the Anna Scher Theatre in London which is where he was born and raised. He eventually went on to perform with the Royal Shakespeare Company.
2. He Is A Jewish
Although Julian is from English, his mother and father are from Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively. Both of his parents are Jewish and Julian was raised in the faith. However, it’s unclear whether or not religion continues to play an important role in his life as an adult.
3. He Has Behind The Experience
Acting is what has made Julian famous, but it isn’t the only area of the arts that he has fallen in love with. He has also taken his talents to the other side of the camera. He made it his directoral debut in 2005 with a short documentary called Enter the Sinister Set of ‘Cry Wolf’: A Tour with Actor Julian Morris. It’s unclear whether Julian plans to direct more projects in the future.
4. He Is Passionate About Social Justice
Human rights are very important to Julian, and he has been consistent in using his platform to speak up about the causes that are important to him. He is a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and the overall fight to end racism. He has also spoken out about police brutality. He also encourages his fans to do their part to help make the world a better place.
5. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
As a professional actor, there’s no doubt that Julian’s schedule can be very busy. However, he still likes to find time to do other things he enjoys. One of those things is being out in nature. He loves a variety of outdoor activities including swimming and hiking.
6. He Is A Big Music Fan
Acting is Julian’s first love, but he’s also really into music. Despite not being a musician himself, music has always played an important role in his life. During an interview with Fault Magazine, Julian said, “I absolutely love music, I thrive on music…I love such a range of genres – electronic, folk, rock.”
7. He Is Well-Traveled
The world is such a beautiful place, and most people would get to see nearly as much of it as they’d like to. However, Julian is determined to see as much as he can. He has gotten the chance to travel many times over the years both and he has visited several countries.
8. He Enjoys Taking Pictures
Directing isn’t the only time Julian shines when he’s behind the camera. While he may not think of himself as a photographer, it’s clear that he’s a natural when it comes to taking pictures. His Instagram profile is full of some of the beautiful shots he’s taken and he knows exactly when to snap the perfect moment.
9. He Loves Learning New Things
No matter how successful Julian might be, he is the type of person who never allows himself to get too comfortable. He is always looking for new ways to educate and challenge himself and this type of mindset has certainly worked well for him throughout his career.
10. He Is A Dog Person
If you’ve ever had a pet, you know that there’s something very special about he bond between humans and animals. This bond is something that Julian is thankful he’s been able to experience. He is a dog lover and he has a special place in his heart for his furry friends. Sadly, it appears that Julian’s dog passed away in 2020.