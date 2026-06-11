Jorja Smith: Bio And Career Highlights

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Jorja Smith: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jorja Smith

June 11, 1997

Walsall, England

29 Years Old

Gemini

Jorja Smith: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Jorja Smith?

Jorja Smith is a British singer and songwriter known for her soulful voice and socially conscious lyrics. Her music blends R&B, soul, and jazz influences.

Her breakout moment arrived when she won the Brit Critics’ Choice Award in 2018. This prestigious honor cemented her status as a leading new voice in the UK music scene.

Early Life and Education

Walsall, West Midlands, was home for Jorja Smith, who grew up soaking in reggae, punk, hip-hop, and R&B music. Her father, Peter, a former neo-soul musician, encouraged her musical path.

She began piano lessons at eight and later earned a music scholarship to Aldridge School, where she studied oboe and classical singing before pursuing music for her A-levels.

Notable Relationships

Smith maintained a relationship with singer and producer Joel Compass, which reportedly began in September 2017. Their connection stemmed from shared musical backgrounds and an understanding of industry pressures.

While her relationship status is currently private, she was also rumored to be romantically linked to rapper Drake in 2017 and grime artist Stormzy in 2019.

Career Highlights

Jorja Smith’s R&B music career surged with her acclaimed debut album, Lost & Found, in 2018. The album reached number three on the UK Albums Chart and earned a Mercury Prize nomination.

She was awarded the Brit Critics’ Choice Award in 2018 and later secured the Best British Female Artist award at the 2019 Brit Awards. Her powerful debut single “Blue Lights” also gained significant recognition.

Signature Quote

“Behind every song, there’s a story waiting to be told.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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