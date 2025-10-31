Woman Accuses Boyfriend Of Being Stingy After He Refuses To Share His Savings, Regrets It Later

Show me a person who works with clients, and I’ll show you someone who has countless stories of misunderstandings and awkward interactions. But wedding videographer and Reddit user Sugardrenched recently had the “pleasure” of meeting the most unreasonable and stubborn woman you could imagine.
In her post on r/EntitledPeople, she explained that a coworker of her husband approached her at an office BBQ, insisting she film her wedding for free. Despite clear communication about her rates and prior commitments, the coworker assumed she’d still shuffle things around and try to accommodate her. But she soon learned that the world doesn’t revolve around her.
Shooting a wedding is a high-stakes adventure
And sometimes the clients make things difficult even before it starts
Entitled customers are a part of the wedding industry
The bride’s wish to have someone record her wedding is understandable. According to The Knot 2025 Real Weddings Study, which surveyed nearly 17,000 newlyweds, 19% of couples wished they had hired a videographer.
$1,800 sounds like a pretty good deal, though. Based on data collected by The Knot, on average, their services cost $2,300. The figure usually includes the hours spent filming your wedding day plus the post-production editing process, which is even more time-consuming and costly.
But such requests and demands aren’t that rare. Industry professionals routinely get clients who expect premium services for free. For instance, one photographer publicly shared a message from a bride who wanted both photography and videography in exchange for covering travel and lodging for her wedding, essentially asking the pro to work “for exposure” instead of compensation.
It can be really draining dealing with these “clients.” Therapist Dr. Steven Stosny says, “Confronting [entitled people] or arguing with them creates pointless power struggles, which … only increase their sense of entitlement.”
“A better bet is to ignore their assertions of entitlement and act according to your own sense of fairness. Above all, don’t take their coping mechanisms personally,” he adds. However, that doesn’t mean being a doormat, and the Redditor’s story shows that sometimes you just have to fight back.
As people reacted to the woman’s story, she joined the discussion in the comments
Eventually, the husband’s coworker did apologize
People think the apology was self-serving
