Hey Pandas, What’s Your Latest Obsession?

What have you built your current personality around?
#1
Mmmm, definitely my girlfriend!!
……. And music!!
( but mostly my girlfriend!😁)
#2
Walks and guided tours in the oldest cemetery in my city. It’s actually a museum in open air, with resting places of famous people and historic monuments going back in the 1800s. The guided tours have different themes (actors, musicians, writers, heroes of war etc.)
I also have a personal wish: the grave of our greatest fairy tales’ writer appears to be abandoned and degraded. It seems there are no descendants left to take care of it. I’m trying to find out if I’m allowed to take care of the grave (or pay someone to do it). It’s a nightmare of bureaucracy, but I’m not giving up. His fairy tales were my delight and my safe haven during a troubled childhood. Paying respect to his memory – more than 130 years later – is the least I can do.
#3
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The movie has Puss have a character arc where he goes from having a high ego to being more grounded and I relate with that so much. I’m seen as egotistical like most people and I really don’t value my life as I’m constantly complaining and stuck in the past. Also, the music is very good. I’m learning “Fearless Hero” on piano right now and I’m learning how to whistle so that I can do Death’s whistle
#4
rottmnt (as you folks already know lololol)
drawing
some shows i used to watch as a kid, just for the nostalgia
emceeing/ mc-ing – i might be one, just waiting for the selection results to come out! so nervous/excitedddd!
#5
Probably Hamilton. I’m a theater kid in my Hamilton phase. Also the shadow and bone series and all the books after that trilogy.
#6
JJK. Dude I thought mha was my favorite anime, this new season has proved me otherwise. ITS SO FUDGING GOOD! The new episode tho *chefs kiss* BEAUTIFUL! MASTERFUL! PERFECTION!
#7
My boyfriend. I literally think about him all the time, all my thoughts are about him. Yeah, I love him, I really really love him!
#8
Geometry Dash
#9
Two tv series, Moominvalley and Good Omens. Totally unrelated to each other but I’m infatuated with both.
#10
A life of staying off the radar.
#11
Goosebumps series on Disney+
#12
goanimate
#13
SANRIO LIKE OMG THEY’RE SO CUTE
#14
probably space. i love space.
#15
Typing in really vague prompts into AI and enjoying seeing the messed up things it comes up with. Recently I’ve roped my friend into it, she typed up “husbands” and there were three floating heads. It’s now a constant inside joke between us – we look at each other and say “husbands!” together and grin. The rest of our friend group wonder if we are ok.
#16
The Crane Wives. I got tickets to their concert in April!!
#17
Heartstopper!
#18
How to keep myself busy during free time & not fall into nasty cousin of obsession – dipression
#19
This guy I like.
I’ll catch myself pulling up pictures of him because I don’t want my mind to distort what he looks like. I was at the store and saw his favorite candy and bought it for him because I think he’ll like it.
#20
Spirit animals. I read the first series a few days ago and now I’m naming my cat after it.
#21
1. Merfolk as is implied by my username, I just find fish people to be cool, I have even been coding a game in school where you are a merfolk!
(Does anyone else think mermaid should become a gender neutral term?)
🧜🧜♀️🧜♂️
2. The Owl House and Centaurworld they are my two favourite shows and I am already watching The Owl House for the fourth time.
#22
✨wasting my money on mm2✨
(help i gotta stop spending money on pixels)
#23
Music, year seven of being obsessed with The Inheritance Cycle by Christopher Poalini, animals, veterinary medicine, writing, staring at the ceiling, doing absolutely nothing… oh! And apples. I suddenly have an undying love for fruit again?
#24
Serial Experiments Lain. Go watch it. I watched it on the Internet Archive because it free.
#25
Ohhhh let’s see.
Crocheting
Reading true crime
ASL
My desire to be in the medical field once of age.
My dream of being a doctor
My flimsy ankles (Seriously my ankles are like wet cardboard)
#26
The rapper Viper. He’s some 53 year old guy from Houston who somehow has managed to release 1500 albums. A large portion of which are just different albums repackaged. All of them have some of the most bizarre names I’ve ever seen. Highlights include: “You’ll Cowards Don’t Even Smoke Crack”’, “Kill Yourself My Man”, “Ur’re So Stupid”, “Thug’s Passion Futuristic Space Age Version “ and “Plush Player 2 Handed Hanger Dunks Only Mix”. His classic songs include “F**k Earth im gonna wage interstellar war” , “China didn’t do R
Tianamen Square I did” and “F**k The Rules this time im skipping allergy of sonic 1”
#27
Rn I’m going insane over Hazbin Hotel & Helluva Boss again, mainly because we got the exact day HH is releasing onto Prime Video (Jan 19th if you’re curious)
#28
My irl bestie.
#29
Mine is Harry Potter but the books I have not read them in a long time so I was happy to read them again
#30
well playing my band concert songs and listening to these songs on repeat currently are:
my entire Cavetown Playlist
Parents by YUNGBLUD
Where’s My Love by SYML
YOUR TOO SLOW! by squirl beats
and Nothing’s New by Rio Romeo
but the songs normally change slightly every few days so..
#31
I’m currently obsessed with The 1975. Idk why it took me so long to find them but I’m loving it. They have such amazing voices and I love when their accent comes through (especially in Chocolate). 🤗
#32
#33
#34
#35
I really like the anime haikyuu right now, and am obsessed with drawing once again :”)
#36
drinking tea, and this might sound disgusting but like picking my nose till it bleeds .
