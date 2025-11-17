30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

by

Despite the strong job market, most Americans don’t have enough emergency savings. More than two-thirds of people in the US — 68 percent — say they’re worried they wouldn’t be able to cover their living expenses for just one month if they lost their primary source of income tomorrow, according to a recent Bankrate survey.

In part, this can be seen in the growth of the subreddit ‘Poverty Finance.’ The firs time we wrote about it in 2021, the online community had 847K members. Now, the number has more than doubled, standing at 1.9 million. So since financial struggles have remained a pressing issue, we have decided to revisit this corner of the internet, and show you what the gang have been posting lately.

#1 Same Here My Brother

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: BobGolen

#2 2meirl4meirl

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: YoungFunE

#3 To Be Honest

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: Sonjoe_Kutuh

#4 This Post Brought To You By My Third “New” Tire This Year Since I Can’t Afford A Full Set

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: reddit.com

#5 I Think About It Every Day Too, But For Different Reasons

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: jfitzgeraldMD

#6 We All Know Someone Like This

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: SuperSecretSpare

#7 Checks Out

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: Harvest_Official

#8 Preaching To The Choir

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: d**kvanyikes

#9 When This Hits

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: Money_Muffin_8940

#10 Can Anyone Explain Where My Starbucks Money Is Going?

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: MattBellassai

#11 My Current Financial Strategy

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: angelyummy

#12 Goddamnit

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: fisaliavip

#13 Tell Me About It

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: stevekimes

#14 It’s A Real Struggle Out Here. We Barely Make Enough To Support Ourselves

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: baktanra

#15 Sad In A Way You Just Gotta Laugh It Off As You Take It

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: InterestSharp4724

#16 Guy I’m Talking To Told Me This: Thought It Belonged Here

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: Stock_Seaweed_5603

#17 Ridiculous

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: JoshuaPHilll

#18 Hm

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: TheCatWhisprer

#19 Too Close To Home

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: FraBRAH

#20 Every. Freaking. Time

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: ronnieth024

#21 Accurate, I Love Spending Time At Home

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: depressed-n-awkward

#22 This Hit Close To Home

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: blueholeload

#23 Let The Good Times Roll

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: deadTig

#24 Relatable

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: OneSeries7449

#25 Who Made This Meme About Me ?

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: TyGeezyWeezy

#26 Bought A Burger For Dinner. “A” Burger

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: dawood3

#27 Got Myself A Motivational Pin At The Thrift Store

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: chalbeetroll

#28 In Trying Times Like These, It’s Important To Remember This Advice

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: temp_plus

#29 I Used To Think Going To Macdonald’s When I Was Young Was Exquisite

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: bryan6363

#30 Me After Paying Rent And Bills This Month

30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Image source: itsgoodsalad

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Spent 40 Hours Making This Oddly Satisfying Time Lapse Video
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Attack On Titan Season 3 To Air in Summer of 2018
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2017
I Made Immature Search And Find Puzzles For Adults, And It’s As Stimulating To Both Your Brain And Your Funny Bone
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
If Famous Monuments In Paris Were Turned Into Pop Culture Characters By Benoit Lapray (13 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
23 Most Exciting Kids Advent Calendars for 2023
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Cosplaying Cat Chef Dines With His Mom Every Night In Different Outfit (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.