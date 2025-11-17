30 Jokes About Not Having Enough Money That Hit A Little Too Close To Home

Despite the strong job market, most Americans don’t have enough emergency savings. More than two-thirds of people in the US — 68 percent — say they’re worried they wouldn’t be able to cover their living expenses for just one month if they lost their primary source of income tomorrow, according to a recent Bankrate survey.
In part, this can be seen in the growth of the subreddit ‘Poverty Finance.’ The firs time we wrote about it in 2021, the online community had 847K members. Now, the number has more than doubled, standing at 1.9 million. So since financial struggles have remained a pressing issue, we have decided to revisit this corner of the internet, and show you what the gang have been posting lately.
#1 Same Here My Brother
Image source: BobGolen
#2 2meirl4meirl
Image source: YoungFunE
#3 To Be Honest
Image source: Sonjoe_Kutuh
#4 This Post Brought To You By My Third “New” Tire This Year Since I Can’t Afford A Full Set
Image source: reddit.com
#5 I Think About It Every Day Too, But For Different Reasons
Image source: jfitzgeraldMD
#6 We All Know Someone Like This
Image source: SuperSecretSpare
#7 Checks Out
Image source: Harvest_Official
#8 Preaching To The Choir
Image source: d**kvanyikes
#9 When This Hits
Image source: Money_Muffin_8940
#10 Can Anyone Explain Where My Starbucks Money Is Going?
Image source: MattBellassai
#11 My Current Financial Strategy
Image source: angelyummy
#12 Goddamnit
Image source: fisaliavip
#13 Tell Me About It
Image source: stevekimes
#14 It’s A Real Struggle Out Here. We Barely Make Enough To Support Ourselves
Image source: baktanra
#15 Sad In A Way You Just Gotta Laugh It Off As You Take It
Image source: InterestSharp4724
#16 Guy I’m Talking To Told Me This: Thought It Belonged Here
Image source: Stock_Seaweed_5603
#17 Ridiculous
Image source: JoshuaPHilll
#18 Hm
Image source: TheCatWhisprer
#19 Too Close To Home
Image source: FraBRAH
#20 Every. Freaking. Time
Image source: ronnieth024
#21 Accurate, I Love Spending Time At Home
Image source: depressed-n-awkward
#22 This Hit Close To Home
Image source: blueholeload
#23 Let The Good Times Roll
Image source: deadTig
#24 Relatable
Image source: OneSeries7449
#25 Who Made This Meme About Me ?
Image source: TyGeezyWeezy
#26 Bought A Burger For Dinner. “A” Burger
Image source: dawood3
#27 Got Myself A Motivational Pin At The Thrift Store
Image source: chalbeetroll
#28 In Trying Times Like These, It’s Important To Remember This Advice
Image source: temp_plus
#29 I Used To Think Going To Macdonald’s When I Was Young Was Exquisite
Image source: bryan6363
#30 Me After Paying Rent And Bills This Month
Image source: itsgoodsalad
