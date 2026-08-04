John Rambo: Everything We Know About the Prequel Movie

Sylvester Stallone made John Rambo a global action hero in the 1980s, alongside his equally iconic Rocky Balboa. Carrying both characters through decades of cinema, Stallone signed out as the unstoppable Green Beret in 2019 with Rambo: Last Blood. Although he hinted at another outing, the reins have now been officially passed on.
John Rambo will serve as the prequel movie, delving into the early days of one of cinema’s toughest ever legends. In a surprising development, Stallone boarded the project late as an executive producer, a first for him in the 44-year history of the franchise. While he will not appear on screen, his behind-the-scenes involvement has left action fans heavily intrigued. Here’s everything we know so far.
What Is the Plot of John Rambo?
While exact plot points remain under tight wraps, the primary framework of the film has been established. Serving as a direct origin story, John Rambo takes place during the Vietnam War, before the events of 1982’s First Blood. It features a young Rambo stripped down to a raw survival story about lost innocence in the jungle. Stallone admitted he originally wanted to make a prequel using AI de-aging technology to play an 18-year-old Rambo himself.
In Stallone’s script – which he initially intended to be a series – Rambo was an all-American kid – a straight-A student, valedictorian, and prom king – who tragically transforms after being captured and tortured in Vietnam. The current film, written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (Black Adam), pivots completely away from Stallone’s AI concepts and high school backstory, focusing instead on a grounded war drama that promises to be packed full of action. However, throughout the films, we learn that Rambo suffers with intense PTSD, a dramatic narrative that is rumored to be a heavy part of the prequel film.
Who Stars as the Young Rambo?
Noah Centineo will be stepping into the tightly-laced boots of Rambo. He is best known for a string of romantic comedies as well as Netflix’s original series, The Recruit. However, John Rambo won’t be his first brush with action. He previously starred in Black Adam, alongside Dwayne Johnson, as well as the exhilarating war epic, Warfare. Before John Rambo lands in movie theaters, Centineo will star as Ken Masters in Kitao Sakurai‘s Street Fighter reboot. So, one thing seems certain: he will be bringing the hulking, ripped physique Stallone famously delivered throughout the Rambo movies.
Who Else Stars in John Rambo?
Director Jalmari Helander (Sisu, Sisu: Road to Revenge) has managed to wrangle together a solid mix of rising action talent and established stars for John Rambo. Alongside Centineo in second-billing is Stranger Things mega-star David Harbour. In a role originally played by Richard Crenna, Harbour will be portraying Major Sam Trautman, Rambo’s commanding officer and mentor. In First Blood, we learn that Trautman is the man that taught Rambo everything he knows, and is also the only man who can control his dangerous rage.
Also joining the cast is James Franco, whose career has gone quiet over the last decade after a string of sexual misconduct allegations serviced, with claims that he abused his power to exploit non-celebrity women and coerce students into uncomfortable sex scenes at his now-closed acting workshop, Studio 4. As of writing, Franco’s role in John Rambo is unknown. The cast is filled out by Yao (Sinners), Jason Tobin (A Thousand Blows), Jefferson White (Yellowstone), Quincy Isaiah, and Tayme Thapthimthong (The White Lotus).
When Will the Film Be Released?
Striving for authenticity, Helander decided to shoot John Rambo across various parts of Thailand, meaning the cast and crew had to contend with rough, sweaty jungle climates. Cameras stopped rolling in March, 2026. The movie is currently in post-production and Lionsgate have officially scheduled a world-wide cinematic release on June 4, 2027.
Alongside Sylvester Stallone, the film is produced by Millennium Media and AGBO (founded by Anthony and Joe Russo). Despite swirling rumors that Stallone will star in the film, this hasn’t been confirmed. He will next be seen on the small screen in Tulsa King season 4, as well as the spin-off series, Frisco King, starring Samuel L. Jackson. However, Stallone isn’t completely done with action cinema. He is attached to star in Little America, a dystopian sci-fi actioner that follows a former American Force Recon member who is hired by a Chinese billionaire to go to an American ghetto and track down his missing daughter.
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