Joe Locke may be a relatively unknown actor at the moment, but that won’t be the case for much longer. He has a starring role in the upcoming Netflix original series Heartstopper. The show followers two teenage boys who form a tight friendship and eventually realize that there might be more to their connection than they thought. The series is set to debut on April 22 and it’s already getting a lot of attention ahead of its release. If Heartstopper lives up to its full potential, Joe’s star will certainly be on the rise which means he will likely gain access to more opportunities. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Joe Locke.
1. Heartstopper Is His First TV Role
One of the reasons you’ve probably never heard of Joe Locke before is that he’s very new to the entertainment industry. Heartstopper is Joe’s first on-screen acting opportunity. That being said, viewers probably won’t be able to tell that he doesn’t have much on-screen experience. At the moment, it doesn’t appear that he has any other projects in the works but we’re sure we’ll be seeing more of him in the future.
2. He’s From the UK
Joe was born and raised on the Isle of Man which is an island located in the Irish Sea between England and Ireland. From what we know about him, he still lives in the area. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information on Joe’s upbringing or his family life.
3. He Has A Large Social Media Following
Despite being new to the entertainment industry, Joe already has a pretty significant fan base. He has 122,000 followers on Instagram and there’s no doubt that number is going to increase as he continues to grow his career. All of his content centers around his work as an actor.
4. He Has A Great Sense of Style
Self-expression is a huge part of being an actor, but acting isn’t the only way that Joe likes to express himself. Joe is someone who enjoys sharing his personality through his clothing and he isn’t afraid to get creative when it comes to his style. As he starts appearing at more industry events, we’ll all get the chance to see more of his style.
5. He’s A Private Person
Now that Joe is on the brink of stardom, there are lots of people who are interested in learning more about him. Unfortunately, though, Joe’s fans won’t be able to find much. As of now, he has chosen to stay very private when it comes to his personal life although he may decide to open up at some point.
6. It’s Unclear If He’s Had Formal Acting Training
Studying acting is a popular part of the process for lots of actors, but not all of them. We weren’t able to track down any details on how Joe got into acting or if he had any acting training prior to auditioning for Heartstopper. Either way, however, whatever Joe has done has been working for him.
7. He Really Is A Teenager
Most of the time, the people who play teenagers on TV are far beyond their teenage years. However, that won’t be the case with Heartstopper. Joe really is a teenager. He is currently 18 years old and will be turning 19 in September of 2022. This means that his on-screen portrayal of a high school student will be much more authentic.
8. He’s Signed to A Talent Agency
Even though Joe is still very early on in his career, he has already found a talent agency. He is currently sighed to Markham Froggatt and Irwin. Working with a talent agency is great for actors because it allows them to access more opportunities than they would probably be able to find on their own.
9. He Has Theater Experience
Joe may be new to the on-screen world, but that doesn’t mean that he’s completely new to acting. He has done a little bit of theater work over the last few years and was cast in a production of Dungeness at the Youth Arts Centre. It’ll be interesting to see if he continues doing theater work once his on-screen career takes off.
10. He’s Passionate About Human Rights
Despite being a teenager, Joe already has a strong sense of who he is and he isn’t afraid to speak up about the things that are important to him. Joe has been using his social media presence to raise awareness of issues that impact the LGBTQ+ community. However, it’s unclear whether Joe is part of the LGBTQ+ community himself.