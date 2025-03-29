Joe Gatto, Former ‘Impractical Jokers’ Star, Accused of Sexual Assault

Joe Gatto, who left Impractical Jokers in 2021, has recently gone viral on TikTok on account of serious allegations. TikTok user, joozyb, has posted a series of videos claiming that she was sexually assaulted by Gatto when she was just 19.
In her latest video, she detailed her first encounter with Gatto and the subsequent meetings that led to the assault. According to her account, their initial meeting occurred in a restaurant where she was having brunch with her mother and sister where she requested a photo with him. This led to their first interaction on Instagram that ended with Gatto gifting her two meet-and-greet tickets to his Milwaukee show at the Pabst Theater. After the show, in an Instagram conversation, he invited her to his hotel with instructions on how to get in. She alleged that the sexual assault took place during this meeting.
The TikTok user had begun by sharing a video of the day she met Gatto, adding that meeting her first celebrity changed how she viewed all famous people. She shared various forms of evidence including photos she had taken with Gatto and screenshots of conversations between them on Instagram. In one particular graphic video, she shared a photo of her right buttcheek with dark bruises on it and captioned it thus, “Yes he did S.A. me. Yes he had just gotten back together with his wife. I’m sorry you guys don’t want to hear it but.”
The Comment Section Is Filled With All Kinds of Responses to TikTok User’s Allegations of Sexual Abuse
@joozyb I just want people to listen- play in x2 or skip to half way #awareness #sa #celebrity #impracticaljokers #joegatto ♬ original sound – jooz
Reactions to joozyb’s allegations have been divided. Fans of Impractical Jokers and Gatto alike, have questioned her account noting that she kept texting Gatto even when it seemed he tried to end the conversation.
Despite taking a look at the screenshots, a good majority of commenters are skeptical. One user, for instance, commented, “he tried to end the convo many times,” and another dropped a supporting comment in favor of Gatto, “literally kept texting him back.” Others asked why she was comfortable going to a married man’s hotel so late into the night. Also, some commenters attempted to discredit her claims about the bruising, and referenced a previous video where she had mentioned that she bruises easily.
However, joozyb has also received support in her comments. A good number of people have criticized what they perceive to be victim-blaming and addressed those asking why she kept texting, with one person stating, “If one of your favorite celebs was replying to you, you wouldn’t reply back?…this wasn’t her fault for wanting to talk and meet him.” In a March 22, 2022, interview with PageSix, Gatto addressed the allegations and denied the accusations in the following words:
“I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most. Anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone.”
|Impractical Jokers
|Cast
|Brian Quinn, James Murray, Sal Vulcano, (formerly Joe Gatto)
|First Air Date
|December 15, 2011
|Stream On
|truTV, Max, Hulu, YouTube TV
|Created by
|The Tenderloins
|Produced by
|NorthSouth Productions
|Based On
|Original concept by The Tenderloins
|Plot Summary
|A hidden camera comedy show where four lifelong friends challenge each other to perform hilarious and embarrassing dares in public.
|Musical Elements
|Features comedic background music and occasional licensed songs.
|Current Status
|Ongoing; currently airing Season 11 on truTV.
Follow Us