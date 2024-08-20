Why Did Joe Leave Impractical Jokers? The Reasons Behind His Departure

Following his announcement in 2021, audiences were shocked to learn that Joe Gatto was leaving Impractical Jokers. For about a decade, Joe Gatto had been one of four main cast members of the TruTV/TBS hidden-camera comedy and reality TV show. Impractical Jokers has been a beloved TV show since its premiere on December 15, 2011.
Although not an original show, Impractical Jokers was an instant success, following in the footsteps of the long-running hidden camera show Candid Camera. In Impractical Jokers, Joe Gatto co-starred alongside James “Murr” Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Brian “Q” Quinn. Here’s a look at the reasons behind Joe Gatto’s decision to leave Impractical Jokers, exploring his professional and personal journeys.
Joe Gatto Is A Founding Member of The Tenderloins
As one of the four founding members of The Tenderloins, Joe Gatto played a crucial role in the creation and success of the show. Joe, born in New York City but of Italian descent, met his fellow Impractical Jokers cast members at Monsignor Farrell High School, which they all attended. Their love for improv began in High School, each joining the school’s Improvisation Club. However, they briefly separated after graduating, with all four attending different universities/colleges. Joe Gatto studied and graduated with a degree in accounting from LIU Post, a private university on Long Island.
After graduating, the four reunited to pursue their shared passion for improvisation. The group decided to form a sketch comedy troupe in the late 1990s, often meeting at Joe Gatto’s home for practice. This was how and when their group, The Tenderloins, was formed. Besides performing in shows, The Tenderloins began creating and uploading comedy sketches on the internet. They created profiles/accounts on the defunct Myspace and Metacafe, as well as on YouTube. Besides attracting millions of views, their sketch, “Time Thug,” won NBC’s It’s Your Show competition TV show’s $100,000 prize in 2007.
Joe Gatto’s Role in the Success of Impractical Jokers
Joe Gatto and the other members of The Tenderloins created a pilot episode of Impractical Jokers and set it to TruTV. Interestingly, the episode was recorded on their iPhones. TruTV loved it and ordered it into a series. The series was initially titled Mission: Uncomfortable. Part of its success has been its unique format in the hidden camera genre.
Rather than create events that embarrass the public, the public watched how each chosen cast member embraced himself while trying to complete a task. Besides the humor, it helped showcase each member’s improv strengths. Like other cast members, Joe Gatto stayed committed to the success of Impractical Jokers. For a decade, Joe Gatto worked extensively on the show and other related projects. He was also part of the 2020 reality comedy film Impractical Jokers: The Movie.
Joe Gatto’s Exit From Impractical Jokers
Although Joe Gatto’s professional life was at its peak, his personal life had begun falling apart. Joe Gatto and his wife, Bessy Gatto, whom he married on September 2, 2013, had several marital issues behind the scenes. By 2021, the couple had drifted apart. Interestingly, in 2021, Impractical Jokers was returning for season 9 after an almost two-year break because of the pandemic.
The Reasons Joe Gatto Left Impractical Jokers
Joe Gatto shocked fans with his decision to leave Impractical Jokers. Although he mentioned it was due to his personal life, adding his separation from his wife was even more horrifying for fans. To better understand Joe Gatto’s decision to leave Impractical Jokers, it’s essential to consider his personal challenges at the time. In Joe Gatto’s announcement, he mentioned he and his wife, Bessy Gatto, had decided to separate. Their marriage had produced two children, Milana and Remington. Ultimately, Joe Gatto’s decision to step away from Impractical Jokers was deeply intertwined with the challenges in his marriage and a desire to focus on his family.
Balancing the pressures of fame, a hectic work schedule and family life is no easy feat, especially with a demanding career in the entertainment industry. Joe Gatto’s decision reflected his commitment to being present for his children and working through his marital issues. As he rightly stated, his awakening began when his then-5-year-old daughter told him, just after he returned home from work, that she loved it when he visited. It only showed he didn’t have a physical presence in the lives of his children. While it was a major step back and the decision to leave Impractical Jokers, Joe Gatto got time to spend with his kids and reconciled with his wife, Bessy Gatto, in 2023. Knowing his wife and kids are why Joe Gatto left Impractical Jokers, here’s more about Bessy Gatto.
