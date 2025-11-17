50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Disney movies are not the only ones full of catchy lines. With such an excellent collection of movies, from Up to The Incredibles, another animation giant, Pixar, also knows how to craft a good quote. Hence, if you are looking for all the best Pixar quotes in one place, call off your search now—we’ve got you covered!
Pixar movies are known for their emotional impact and paying attention to the tiniest details. The same goes for the dialogues in Pixar’s films. For example, the quotes from Up give the somewhat tragic story a positive and grounded spin. Where Carl is grumpy due to his sad loss, Russell is ambitious and joyful — a well-balanced duo that shines through their exchanges.
Jumping into the superhero genre, Frozone and Edna have the best quotes from The Incredibles. In the case of Frozone, his comedic line where he asks for the location of his super suit has become the subject of multiple memes. Edna, however, is best remembered for her “no capes” phrase. It’s a two-word line that cements her rather serious personality.
Hence, if cartoon quotes are your bread and butter, Pixar movies might be the best source for them. Make sure to upvote the quotes that captured your attention. And if you have anything more to share about these animated movies, do so in the comments below.
#1 The Incredibles
“I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now.” – Edna Mode
#2 Wall-E
“I don’t want to survive. I want to live!” – Captain
#3 Up
“You’re weird. I like you!” – Ellie
#4 Toy Story
“To infinity… and beyond!” – Buzz Lightyear
#5 Ratatouille
“Not everyone can become a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere.” – Anton Ego
#6 Toy Story 2
“I can’t stop Andy from growing up. But I wouldn’t miss it for the world.” – Woody
#7 Cars 3
“Don’t fear failure. Be afraid of not having the chance.” – Sally Carrera
#8 Soul
“Life is full of possibilities. You just need to know where to look.” – Joe
#9 Finding Dory
“The best things happen by chance.” – Dory
#10 Inside Out
“I read somewhere that an empty room is an opportunity.” – Joy
#11 Ratatouille
“If you focus on what you left behind you will never see what lies ahead.” – Gusteau
#12 Finding Nemo
“Just keep swimming.” – Dory
#13 Toy Story 2
“You never forget kids like Emily or Andy, but they forget you.” – Jessie
#14 Toy Story 2
“I’m packing your extra pair of shoes, and your angry eyes just in case.” – Mrs. Potato Head
#15 Up
“My name is Dug. I have just met you, and I love you.” – Dug
#16 The Incredibles
“Honey… where is my super suit?” – Frozone
#17 Toy Story
“This isn’t flying. This is falling with style.” – Buzz Lightyear
#18 Coco
“Nothing’s more important than family.” – Miguel
#19 Up
“Thanks for the adventure. Now go have a new one.” – Ellie
#20 Brave
“Our fate lives within us; you only have to be brave enough to see it.” – Merida
#21 Monsters University
“You and me together, that’s how it should always be. One without the other don’t mean nothing to me.” – Mike and Sulley
#22 Up
“Adventure is out there.” – Charles Muntz
#23 A Bug’s Life
“Now you listen to me. I have made a career out of being a failure, and you, sir, are not a failure.” — Manny
#24 Soul
“I’m going to make you wish you’d never died” – 22
#25 Toy Story
“You’re a toy!” – Woody
#26 Up
“That might sound boring, but I think the boring stuff is the stuff I remember the most.” – Russell
#27 Toy Story 3
“So long, partner.” – Woody
#28 Finding Nemo
“Because when I look at you, I can feel it. And I look at you and I’m home.” – Dory
#29 Coco
“The rest of the world may follow the rules, but I must follow my heart.” – Ernesto
#30 Inside Out
“We can’t focus on what’s going wrong, there’s always a way to turn things around.” – Joy
#31 Cars
“I must scream it to the world, my excitement from the top of someplace very high!” – Luigi
#32 The Incredibles
“I’m far too busy. So ask me now before I again become sane.” – Edna Mode
#33 Cars
“I wanted to give the folks a little sizzle.” – Lightning McQueen
#34 A Bug’s Life
“Nature has a certain order. The ants pick the food, the ants keep the food, and the grasshoppers leave!” – Princess Atta
#35 Turning Red
“Be careful, honoring your parents sounds great, but if you take it too far, well, you might forget to honor yourself.” – Mei
#36 The Good Dinosaur
“Sometimes you gotta get through your fears to see the beauty on the other side.” – Poppa
#37 Onward
“On a quest, the clear path is never the right one.” – Barley Lightfoot
#38 The Good Dinosaur
“If you ain’t scared of a croc biting you in the face, you ain’t alive.” – Butch
#39 A Bug’s Life
“Now, you might not feel like you can do much now, but that’s just because, well, you’re not a tree yet. You just have to give yourself some time. You’re still a seed.” – Flik
#40 Inside Out
“All right everyone, fresh start! We’re gonna have a good day, which will turn into a good week, which will turn into a good year, which will turn into a good life!” – Joy
#41 The Incredibles
“No capes!” – Edna Mode
#42 Monsters, Inc
“Put that thing back where it came from, or so help me!” — Mike
#43 Finding Nemo
“He touched the butt.” – Ted
#44 Ratatouille
“I killed a man, with this thumb.” – Horst
#45 Toy Story
“You are a sad, strange, little man.” – Buzz Lightyear
#46 Monsters, Inc
“I wouldn’t have nothing if I didn’t have you.”
#47 Luca
“We underdogs have to look out for each other, right?” – Giulia
#48 Inside Out
“Take her to the moon for me, Joy.” – Bing Bong
#49 Wall-E
“I didn’t know we had a pool!” – Mary
#50 A Bug’s Life
“You let one ant stand up to us, then they all might stand up.” – Hopper
