50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

by

Disney movies are not the only ones full of catchy lines. With such an excellent collection of movies, from Up to The Incredibles, another animation giant, Pixar, also knows how to craft a good quote. Hence, if you are looking for all the best Pixar quotes in one place, call off your search now—we’ve got you covered!

Pixar movies are known for their emotional impact and paying attention to the tiniest details. The same goes for the dialogues in Pixar’s films. For example, the quotes from Up give the somewhat tragic story a positive and grounded spin. Where Carl is grumpy due to his sad loss, Russell is ambitious and joyful — a well-balanced duo that shines through their exchanges.

Jumping into the superhero genre, Frozone and Edna have the best quotes from The Incredibles. In the case of Frozone, his comedic line where he asks for the location of his super suit has become the subject of multiple memes. Edna, however, is best remembered for her “no capes” phrase. It’s a two-word line that cements her rather serious personality.

Hence, if cartoon quotes are your bread and butter, Pixar movies might be the best source for them. Make sure to upvote the quotes that captured your attention. And if you have anything more to share about these animated movies, do so in the comments below.

However, if these quotes are not your cuppa (or you need more!), check out Disney Princess quotes we’ve gathered in our previous post!

#1 The Incredibles

“I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now.” – Edna Mode

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#2 Wall-E

“I don’t want to survive. I want to live!” – Captain

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#3 Up

“You’re weird. I like you!” – Ellie

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#4 Toy Story

“To infinity… and beyond!” – Buzz Lightyear

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#5 Ratatouille

“Not everyone can become a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere.” – Anton Ego

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#6 Toy Story 2

“I can’t stop Andy from growing up. But I wouldn’t miss it for the world.” – Woody

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#7 Cars 3

“Don’t fear failure. Be afraid of not having the chance.” – Sally Carrera

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#8 Soul

“Life is full of possibilities. You just need to know where to look.” –  Joe

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#9 Finding Dory

“The best things happen by chance.” – Dory

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#10 Inside Out

“I read somewhere that an empty room is an opportunity.” – Joy

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#11 Ratatouille

“If you focus on what you left behind you will never see what lies ahead.” – Gusteau

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#12 Finding Nemo

“Just keep swimming.” – Dory

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#13 Toy Story 2

“You never forget kids like Emily or Andy, but they forget you.” – Jessie

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#14 Toy Story 2

“I’m packing your extra pair of shoes, and your angry eyes just in case.” – Mrs. Potato Head

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#15 Up

“My name is Dug. I have just met you, and I love you.” – Dug

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#16 The Incredibles

“Honey… where is my super suit?” – Frozone

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#17 Toy Story

“This isn’t flying. This is falling with style.” – Buzz Lightyear

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#18 Coco

“Nothing’s more important than family.” – Miguel

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#19 Up

“Thanks for the adventure. Now go have a new one.” – Ellie

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#20 Brave

“Our fate lives within us; you only have to be brave enough to see it.” – Merida

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#21 Monsters University

“You and me together, that’s how it should always be. One without the other don’t mean nothing to me.” – Mike and Sulley

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#22 Up

“Adventure is out there.” – Charles Muntz

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#23 A Bug’s Life

“Now you listen to me. I have made a career out of being a failure, and you, sir, are not a failure.” — Manny

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#24 Soul

“I’m going to make you wish you’d never died” – 22

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#25 Toy Story

“You’re a toy!” – Woody

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#26 Up

“That might sound boring, but I think the boring stuff is the stuff I remember the most.” – Russell

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#27 Toy Story 3

“So long, partner.” – Woody

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#28 Finding Nemo

“Because when I look at you, I can feel it. And I look at you and I’m home.” – Dory

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#29 Coco

“The rest of the world may follow the rules, but I must follow my heart.” – Ernesto

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#30 Inside Out

“We can’t focus on what’s going wrong, there’s always a way to turn things around.” – Joy

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#31 Cars

“I must scream it to the world, my excitement from the top of someplace very high!” – Luigi

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#32 The Incredibles

“I’m far too busy. So ask me now before I again become sane.” – Edna Mode

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#33 Cars

“I wanted to give the folks a little sizzle.” – Lightning McQueen

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#34 A Bug’s Life

“Nature has a certain order. The ants pick the food, the ants keep the food, and the grasshoppers leave!” – Princess Atta

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#35 Turning Red

“Be careful, honoring your parents sounds great, but if you take it too far, well, you might forget to honor yourself.” – Mei

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#36 The Good Dinosaur

“Sometimes you gotta get through your fears to see the beauty on the other side.” – Poppa

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#37 Onward

“On a quest, the clear path is never the right one.” – Barley Lightfoot

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#38 The Good Dinosaur

“If you ain’t scared of a croc biting you in the face, you ain’t alive.” – Butch

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#39 A Bug’s Life

“Now, you might not feel like you can do much now, but that’s just because, well, you’re not a tree yet. You just have to give yourself some time. You’re still a seed.” – Flik

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#40 Inside Out

“All right everyone, fresh start! We’re gonna have a good day, which will turn into a good week, which will turn into a good year, which will turn into a good life!” – Joy

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#41 The Incredibles

“No capes!” – Edna Mode

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#42 Monsters, Inc

“Put that thing back where it came from, or so help me!” — Mike

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#43 Finding Nemo

“He touched the butt.” – Ted

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#44 Ratatouille

“I killed a man, with this thumb.” – Horst

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#45 Toy Story

“You are a sad, strange, little man.” – Buzz Lightyear

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#46 Monsters, Inc

“I wouldn’t have nothing if I didn’t have you.”

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#47 Luca

“We underdogs have to look out for each other, right?” – Giulia

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#48 Inside Out

“Take her to the moon for me, Joy.” – Bing Bong

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#49 Wall-E

“I didn’t know we had a pool!” – Mary

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

#50 A Bug’s Life

“You let one ant stand up to us, then they all might stand up.” – Hopper

50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant

Image source: Pixar Animation Studios

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Lets Best Friend Third-Wheel In Her Relationship, Ends Up Alone
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
I Make Gourmet Food Out Of Paper
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Do You Do When You’re Alone And Sad? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Adam Savage Shares A Savage Way To Chill A Can Of Coke In Under 2 Minutes
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“There’s Something Poetic About Having A Chicken Hatch My Eggs For Me”
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Video Of An Ultra High Speed Industrial Bacon Slicer is Oddly Satisfying
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.