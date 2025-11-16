170 Slogans for Companies That Are Marketing Geniuses

by

Catchy, memorable and quotable. Slogans for companies set out to do one thing — make you think about their products. If you are a fan of Mad Men, you know how important slogans are. It is, after all, one of the most important marketing campaign elements. Since it is so hard to resist them, you might as well embrace them and learn something about them.

Marketing is a somewhat underrated part of a company. You might not see it, but marketing surrounds us everywhere. It’s easy to learn marketing principles but hard to master. If you ever watched Mad Men, you know that marketing seeks to sell you an experience. For this reason, catchy slogans for brands don’t sell you a product — they sell you an experience.

In a study, 50% of survey respondents found company slogans to be the most important elements in marketing campaigns. So, it’s best to create a slogan that sticks in the minds of consumers for a longer time. In this case, think smaller for a better result. The shorter your slogan, the easier it will stick. 

Want to learn more about the more famous slogans for companies? We answer the more frequently asked questions throughout the post. Or, instead, read through the different slogans and taglines companies have used for years. Either way, share your opinion on them in the comments below.

The Top 10 Slogans (As Voted by Bored Panda Users)

We’re not discussing lackluster slogans here. Instead, we’re delving into the creme de la creme of the slogan world. Bored Panda users voted and handpicked their favorite slogans. Think differently? Cast your vote, and together with other users, change the position of these slogans.

#1

Kentucky Fried Chicken: “Finger lickin’ good.”

#2

Skittles: “Taste the rainbow.”

#3

Red Bull: “Red Bull gives you wings.”

#4

Nike: “Just do it.”

#5

M&M: “Melts in Your Mouth, Not in Your Hands.”

#6

L’Oréal Paris: “Because You’re Worth It.”

#7

Frosted Flakes: “They’re Grrreat!”

#8

Kodak: “Share moments. Share life.”

#9

MasterCard: “There are some things money can’t buy. For everything else, there’s MasterCard.”

#10

State Farm: “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”

#11

Levi’s: “Quality never goes out of style.”

#12

Ajax: “Stronger than dirt.”

#13

Lucky Charms: “They’re magically delicious.”

#14

Old Spice: “The original. If your grandfather hadn’t worn it, you wouldn’t exist.”

#15

Kellog’s Rice Krispies: “Snap! Crackle! Pop!”

#16

California Milk Processor Board: “Got Milk?”

#17

Maybelline: “Maybe she’s born with it. Maybe it’s Maybelline.”

#18

PlayStation: “Live in your world. Play in ours.”

#19

Pokemon: “Gotta catch ’em all!”

#20

Maxwell House: “Good to the last drop.”

#21

Energizer: “It keeps going, and going, and going…”

#22

KitKat: “Have a break. Have a KitKat.”

#23

Mercedes Benz: “The Best or Nothing.”

#24

Nokia: “Connecting People.”

#25

Disneyland: “The happiest place on Earth.”

#26

Harley Davidson: “American by Birth. Rebel by Choice.”

#27

MTV: “I want my MTV!”

#28

Goldfish: “The snack that smiles back.”

#29

Kay Jewelers: “Every kiss begins with Kay.”

#30

John Deere: “Nothing runs like a Deere.”

#31

Wendy’s: “Where’s the beef?”

#32

Morton Salt: “When it rains, it pours.”

#33

Trix Cereal: “Trix are for kids.”

#34

Campbell’s Soup: “M’m! M’m! Good!”

#35

Pringles: “Once You Pop, the Fun Don’t Stop.”

#36

Corona: “Find Your Beach.”

#37

Red Cross: “The greatest tragedy is indifference.”

#38

De Beers: “A diamond is forever.”

#39

Capital One: “What’s in your wallet?”

#40

Wheaties: “Breakfast of champions.”

#41

Lay’s: “Betcha can’t eat just one.”

#42

Walmart: “Save money. Live better.”

#43

Burger King: “Have it your way.”

#44

Meow Mix: “Tastes So Good, Cats Ask for It By Name.”

#45

McDonald’s: “I’m Lovin’ It.”

#46

Hallmark: “When you care enough to send the very best.”

#47

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority: “What happens here, stays here.”

#48

FedEx: “When it absolutely, positively has to be there overnight.”

“When there is no tomorrow.”

#49

Butterfinger: “Nobody better lay a finger on my Butterfinger!”

#50

UPS: “What can brown do for you?”

#51

Vans: “Off the wall.”

#52

Nikon: “At the heart of image.”

#53

Pampers: “Love The Change.”

#54

Marks & Spencer: “The customer is always and completely right!”

#55

Yellow Pages: “Let your fingers do the walking.”

#56

Gatorade: “Is it in you?”

#57

Compass: “Let us guide you home.”

#58

Verizon: “Can you hear me now?”

#59

Dunkin Donuts: “America runs on dunkin.”

#60

Taco Bell: “Think outside the bun.”

#61

Toyota: “Let’s go places.”

#62

Wrigley’s Doublemint Gum: “Double your pleasure, double your fun.”

#63

Bounty: “The Quicker Picker Upper.”

#64

The New York Times: “All the News That’s Fit to Print.”

#65

Visa: “Everywhere you want to be.”

#66

Chick-fil-A: “Eat Mor Chikin.”

#67

Avis: “We try harder.”

#68

Camel: “I’d walk a mile for a Camel.”

#69

Smucker’s: “With a name like Smucker’s, it has to be good.”

#70

Heidi Harris: “We do the hustle so you don’t have the hassle.”

#71

Aflac: “We’ve got you under our wing.”

#72

Olive Garden: “When You’re Here, You’re Family.”

#73

Cheetos: “It Ain’t Easy Bein Cheesy.”

#74

Dairy Queen: “Happy Tastes Good.”

#75

Heineken: “Open your world.”

#76

Jack Daniel’s: “What the Label Doesn’t Tell You, a Sip Will.”

#77

Jolt Soda: “All the sugar and twice the caffeine.”

#78

Puma: “We are forever faster.”

#79

Nintendo 64: “Get N or Get Out.”

#80

Porsche: “There is no Substitute.”

#81

Canon: “See what we Mean.”

#82

Allstate: “You’re in good hands.”

#83

Target: “Expect More. Pay Less.”

#84

Apple: “Think Different.”

#85

United Airlines: “Fly the friendly skies.”

#86

Coca-Cola: “Open happiness.”

#87

Budweiser: “King of Beers.”

#88

Electronic Arts: “Challenge everything.”

#89

Geico: “So easy, a caveman can do it.”

#90

Hershey’s: “Pure Happiness.”

#91

Marco’s Pizza: “Ah! thentic Italian pizza.”

#92

Reebok: “Be more human!”

#93

Google: “Don’t be Evil.”

#94

Outback Steakhouse: “No Rules, Just Right.”

#95

Johnson & Johnson: “So Much More.”

#96

Samsung: “Do what you can’t.”

#97

Marriott Bonvoy: “Rewards reimagined.”

#98

Ronseal: “It Does Exactly What It Says on the Tin.”

#99

Tesco: “Every Little Helps.”

#100

General Electric: “Imagination at Work.”

#101

Gillette: “The Best a Man Can Get.”

#102

IMAX: “Think Big.”

#103

Subway: “Eat Fresh.”

#104

CoverGirl: “Easy, breezy, beautiful…”

#105

Adidas: “Impossible is Nothing.”

#106

Ford: “Built to Last.”

#107

Sprite: “Obey your thirst.”

#108

2008 Obama presidential campaign: “Yes We Can.”

#109

Ferrari: “We Are The Competition.”

#110

Secret: “Strong enough for a man, but made for a woman.”

#111

Citibank: “The Citi Never Sleeps.”

#112

Wonderbra: “Hello Boys.”

#113

Barclays: “Fluent in finance.”

#114

BMO: “Making money make sense.”

#115

Mountain Dew: “Do the Dew.”

#116

Cinnamon Toast Crunch: “Crave Those Crazy Squares.”

#117

Arby’s: “We have the meats.”

#118

White Claw: “Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws.”

#119

York Peppermint Patties: “Get the sensation.”

#120

Amazon: “And You’re Done.”

#121

Microsoft: “Be what’s next.”

#122

Jaguar: “Grace, Space, Pace.”

#123

Olympus: “Your Vision our Future.”

#124

Holiday Inn: “Pleasing people over the World.”

#125

Blogger: “Push button Publishing.”

#126

Mize, Houser & Co: “Your success is our business.”

#127

Nescafe: “It all starts with a Nescafe.”

#128

Hyundai: “Better Drives Us.”

#129

Dell: “Every Little Thing Is Everything.”

#130

Land Rover: “Above & Beyond.”

#131

Red Lobster: “Seafood Differently.”

#132

Mazda: “Zoom Zoom.”

#133

Jaguar: “Own a Jaguar at a price of a car.”

#134

Fat Burger: “The Last Great Hamburger Stand.”

#135

Uber: “Move the way you want.”

“Doors Are Always Opening.”

#136

Airbnb: “Belong anywhere.”

#137

American Express: “Don’t live life without it.”

#138

The Mosaic Company: “We Help the World Grow the Food It Needs.”

#139

Dollar Shave Club: “Shave Time. Shave Money.”

#140

Subaru: “Confidence in Motion.”

#141

United States Marine Corps: “The Few, The Proud, The Marines.”

#142

Coldwell Banker: “Where dreams come home.”

#143

Union Direct: “The home of home insurance.”

#144

Legacy Bank: “Fund your future.”

#145

Jimmy John’s: “Freaky Fast.”

#146

Almond Joy: “Unwrap paradise.”

#147

Bacardi: “The night is ours.”

#148

Chevrolet: “The heartbeat of America.”

#149

Pepsi: “The choice of a new generation.”

#150

The National Lottery: “It Could be You.”

#151

Pizza Hut: “No One Outpizzas the Hut.”

#152

Lexus: “The Relentless Pursuit of Perfection.”

#153

Budweiser: “This Bud’s for You.”

#154

Philips: “Innovation and You.”

#155

Discovery: “Explore Your World.”

#156

Burberry: “London England.”

#157

MINI: “Born To Drive.”

#158

Kia: “Give It Everything.”

#159

Vodafone: “Make the most of now.”

#160

Starbucks: “Coffee that inspires.”

#161

Solex: “It’s Style.”

#162

BMW: “The ultimate driving machine.”

#163

Tag Heuer: “Success. It’s a Mind Game.”

#164

Verizon: “5G Built Right.”

#165

Facebook: “It’s Free and Always Will Be!”

#166

Dixon: “The Last Place You Want to Go.”

#167

Volkswagen: “Drive Bigger.”

#168

Fortune: “For the men in charge of change.”

#169

Marathon Petroleum: “Fueling the American Spirit.”

#170

Chilis: “License to Grill.”

