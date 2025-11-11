Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle

Did people ever say that you reminded them of someone else? Well, sometimes it may be not just a cheesy pickup line: Canadian photographer François Brunelle proves this in this twin photo series “I’m not a look-alike!”, where his doppelganger models are not even related. The artist has been studying the human face since 1968 when he first started as a photographer at the age of 18. He is now set to make a photo series of 200 shots of the look-alike couples and publish them as a portrait photography book.
François finds his models while traveling and then brings the two people, who are complete strangers together for a photoshoot. “I found my first subjects simply through people I knew who looked alike. Then as the media covered my art project, more people came forward to take part,” he adds.
Couples of different ages and even sexes pose as if for their family portraits, and one would hardly think they could be coming from completely different parts of the globe. These interesting photos confirm again in what curious world we live in!
Website: francoisbrunelle.com, brunelle.com
