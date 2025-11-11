Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle

by

Did people ever say that you reminded them of someone else? Well, sometimes it may be not just a cheesy pickup line: Canadian photographer François Brunelle proves this in this twin photo series “I’m not a look-alike!”, where his doppelganger models are not even related. The artist has been studying the human face since 1968 when he first started as a photographer at the age of 18. He is now set to make a photo series of 200 shots of the look-alike couples and publish them as a portrait photography book.

François finds his models while traveling and then brings the two people, who are complete strangers together for a photoshoot. “I found my first subjects simply through people I knew who looked alike. Then as the media covered my art project, more people came forward to take part,” he adds.

Couples of different ages and even sexes pose as if for their family portraits, and one would hardly think they could be coming from completely different parts of the globe. These interesting photos confirm again in what curious world we live in!

Website: francoisbrunelle.com, brunelle.com

Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle
Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle
Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle
Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle
Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle
Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle
Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle
Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle
Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle
Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle
Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle
Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle
Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle
Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle
Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle
Portraits of Unrelated Look-Alikes by François Brunelle

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
George Hearst: The Ruthless Villain Who United Deadwood
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2021
American Mary
5 Lesser-Known Netflix Horror Movies to Get You Through the Winter
3 min read
Feb, 3, 2016
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 30-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2025
What We Learned from The Solar Opposites Season 2 Trailer
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2021
All You Need To Know About The Money Genius; Jim Cramer
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2022
“Think You Can Name Every Country From Just One Picture?”: Prove It In This Quiz
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.