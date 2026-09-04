Jennifer Lawrence’s Plastic Surgery Confession Draws Backlash As Photoshoot Sparks Fresh Scrutiny

Jennifer Lawrence’s latest Vogue appearance has stirred a heated debate over the actress’s candid comments about her appearance, leaving many people confused.
The Oscar winner opened up about aging, skincare, and the cosmetic treatments she has tried over the years.
Her honesty quickly sparked wild theories about how her face has changed, with some viewers claiming they barely recognized her in the latest photos.
One person wrote, “I wouldn’t recognize her as Katniss from her looks now… She looked so much better before.”
Jennifer Lawrence recently opened up about the cosmetic enhancements she has had and one she wants but is afraid to undergo
In Vogue’s latest feature titled “At the Spa With Jennifer Lawrence, Nothing Is Off the Table,” Lawrence joined writer Arden Fanning Andrews for a candid day at the Dior Spa Cipriani in Venice.
During the chat, she openly acknowledged getting “baby Botox,” a term generally used to describe smaller or more conservative amounts of botulinum toxin injections.
georgieeisdellmakeup/Instagram
“I can’t really get very much done. I need to have movement in my face, I get baby Botox, but I can’t do a lot,” she explained.
For the actress, maintaining facial movement is particularly important because of her career.
Rather than trying to completely freeze lines or expressions, she said she has to move her face naturally while performing.
She also discussed facials and her approach to aging, saying, “If my skin is going to be a little saggier than I would like, at least it looks dewy and pretty.”
Lawrence also added, “I would love to have a buccal fat removal. I can’t because everybody would know, but just know that I want that.”
That confession led some commenters to claim they saw such a dramatic difference that they began comparing her appearance to other actresses and celebrities.
Buccal fat removal can make the cheeks look more sculpted, but Lawrence worries it would be too noticeable on her face
“Genuinely thought that first photo was the actress who played Daphne from Bridgerton. She looks SO different,” one person wrote.
Another added, “She might as well get the buccal fat removal that she wants. She’s already unrecognizable.”
Others said they saw Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt, Suki Waterhouse, and Dakota Johnson in Lawrence’s latest appearance.
One comment read, “I don’t recognize anyone anymore. I had to go re-read the caption of this post. I was like ‘who is this?!?’”
Others expressed, “I saw Suki Waterhouse but now that you mention I also see Dakota Johnson in [her] photos.”
One person bluntly said, “Plastic surgery is ruining these women. They all look the same now.”
Fans said they barely recognized Jennifer as many compared her latest look to Emily Blunt, Taylor Swift, Dakota Johnson, and others
“Did she get an upper bleph? Is that why her eyes look so different? I loved her beautiful hooded eyes, so sad.”
Buccal fat removal is a cosmetic surgery designed to reduce fullness in the lower cheeks by removing some of the buccal fat pads located between the cheekbones and jaw.
The procedure can make the underlying facial structure appear more defined and create a more hollowed-out appearance around the cheeks.
During the procedure, a surgeon typically makes small incisions inside the mouth to access and remove the fat pads, meaning there are generally no visible external facial scars.
The latest discussion is hardly the first time Lawrence’s appearance has prompted plastic surgery speculation.
She has previously rejected claims that she underwent a nose job, explaining that the changes people noticed were largely the result of growing out of her teenage “baby fat,” along with makeup and contouring.
Jennifer has also denied having eyelid surgery, attributing the changing appearance of her eyes to makeup techniques rather than an operation.
At the same time, she has been open about trying certain cosmetic and beauty treatments.
Beyond baby Botox, she has discussed PRP treatments and a lengthy skincare routine that includes retinol.
The 36-year-old star has pushed back against several plastic surgery rumors while being open about treatments she has tried
Kurt Kulac / Jason Mendez/Getty Images
“I fell for that Desitin, the diaper cream at night, which I do stand by — not permanently, because it’s not moisturizing,” Lawrence said in the Vogue interview.
“But when you’re going up on retinol, and your face gets red, sleeping in the Desitin, I noticed that it did make my pores smaller and it healed the redness.”
Lawrence has also spoken about procedures she might consider in the future.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
In an interview with The New Yorker last year, she discussed considering breast augmentation after the birth of her second child, joking that while her body had “bounced back” after her first pregnancy, “nothing bounced back” after her second.
And while she has denied having a facelift, she has previously joked about eventually getting one, saying, “No. But, believe me, I’m gonna!”
“I thought she was Dakota Johnson or whatever her name is. She looks insanely different. Didn’t recognize her at all,” one netizen wrote
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