Jorginho: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jorginho

December 20, 1991

Imbituba, Brazil

34 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Jorginho?

Jorginho is an Italian professional footballer known for his composed midfield play and exceptional penalty-taking ability. His strategic vision and precise passing have made him a vital asset for top clubs and the national team.

His breakout moment came in 2021 when he achieved a remarkable double, winning both the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea and UEFA Euro 2020 with Italy. This unparalleled success culminated in him being named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.

Early Life and Education

Born in Imbituba, Brazil, Jorge Luiz Frello Filho developed a passion for football early, heavily influenced by his mother, Maria Tereza Freizas, who also played the sport. He moved to Italy at fifteen, beginning his youth career with Hellas Verona.

His journey at Verona was challenging, facing financial exploitation, which almost led him to quit; however, an emotional call with his mother inspired him to persist in his dream. He quickly progressed through the youth ranks to the senior team.

Notable Relationships

Jorginho is currently engaged to stylist and former singer Catherine Harding, with their engagement announced in December 2023. Earlier, he was married to Natalia Leteri in 2017.

He shares two children, a son and a daughter, with his ex-wife Natalia Leteri. Jorginho also has one son with Catherine Harding, born in August 2020.

Career Highlights

Jorginho’s career is defined by his deep-lying playmaker role, orchestrating midfield with precise passing and tactical intelligence. His pivotal contributions helped secure the UEFA Champions League title with Chelsea in the 2020–21 season.

His influence extended to the international stage, where he was a key figure in Italy’s UEFA Euro 2020 victory, a triumph that solidified his status as a world-class midfielder. For his remarkable performances, he was awarded the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year in 2021.

Signature Quote

“If there is ever a time when I don’t believe in myself then that will be a problem.”

