I Spent 4 Years Creating This Tarot Deck Featuring Creepy Creatures And Demons (30 Pics)

It’s been 4 years in the making but I’ve finished my first-ever complete tarot deck featuring my dark and twisted style. I wanted to create my own vision of a tarot deck featuring humanoid creatures and demons that could be used for tarot readings.
If anyone would like to get a deck the link is here, and if you sign up on the mailing list you’ll get a 20% off code you can use for the Tarot as well!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | shawncossart.com | Youtube
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us