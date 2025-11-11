Tiny Cat Has Been Best Friends With His Horse Since He Was A Kitten

Sappy the cat and Dakota, the chestnut horse, are adorable if not somewhat unlikely animal friends. 15-year-old Dakota could easily hurt the tiny cute kitten, but he prefers cuddling with him instead. These best friends are always together!

“I got the cat as a kitten last May,” Denice Kinney, their owner, told Bored Panda. “As the little fella started to grow I noticed he would be laying next to the horse as he grazed, if the horse laid down, he would lay on him, I even have seen him crawl up his tail to get on his back!

“That cat is in his stall every day during feeding time, and after feed time, I always set on that container, and here the cute couple comes. If I go riding, that cat goes along as a dog would!

“Anyone who knows horses realizes that horse…could kill that cat with one step or one bite, but he is gentle with that cat and always has been.”

Scroll down to check the adorable animals for yourself! What do you think about such animal friendships? Tell us in the comments!

More info: Facebook (h/t: thedodo)

Meet best friends Sappy the cat and Dakota the horse

“Anyone who knows horses realizes that horse…could kill that cat with one step or one bite,” said their owner

“…but he is gentle with that cat and always has been”

“That cat is in his stall everyday during feeding time and after feed time”

He loves napping on his horse’s back, too!

“[Dakota] pins his ears as if he is really gonna get him. That cat just looks at him, it is so cute”

