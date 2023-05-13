5 Roles Jamie Dornan Would Be Perfect For In The MCU

Jamie Dornan — widely recognized for his role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, is an actor whose involvement in the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe could be great for the franchise. As the MCU continues to evolve and introduce new characters, there is always speculation surrounding which actors could be the next to join this massive franchise. With Dornan’s distinct presence and undeniable charm, it’s easy to envision him taking on the mantle of a superhero.
Standing shoulder to shoulder with Marvel’s greatest icons, however, intrigues the question: which role would suit him best in the MCU? In this article, we will delve into five possible role that Jamie Dornan could bring to life in the MCU. But are these roles going to look as steamy as Mr. Grey? Let’s find out.
1. Captain Britain (Brian Braddock)
Captain Britain, or Brian Braddock, is a character yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Originating from the United Kingdom, Braddock transforms into Captain Britain after a harrowing near-death experience that leads to his selection by Merlyn to safeguard his nation. As Captain Britain, Braddock wields impressive superhuman strength, agility, and flight capabilities.
Envisioning Jamie Dornan as Captain Britain would not only acknowledge his British background but also allow him to demonstrate his physical aptitude and on-screen intensity, attributes he’s displayed in earlier roles. Plus, Dornan’s charisma and talent for expressing a diverse array of emotions suggest he could effortlessly portray the duty and responsibility inherent to Captain Britain. With the MCU exploring the vastness of the multiverse, it is hands down the best time to bring this celebrated British superhero into the fold, potentially with Jamie Dornan at the forefront.
2. Nova (Richard Rider)
Richard Rider, better known as Nova, is another character yet to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A high school student, Rider is chosen by the last surviving member of the Nova Corps, Rhomann Dey, to inherit his power and become the new Nova. With this newfound ability, Rider gains access to the Nova Force, which grants him superhuman strength, speed, flight, and energy projection.
Casting Jamie Dornan as an older version of Richard Rider will be a great choice for the actor — particularly because it would allow him to tap into his talent for portraying complex, multi-faceted characters. Dornan’s capacity to display vulnerability, determination, and resilience would make him well-suited to bring the hero to life as he grapples with balancing his ordinary life with his cosmic responsibilities. Introducing Nova into the MCU would open up a wealth of storylines set in the cosmic realm, and with Dornan in the role, the character’s journey could be both captivating and emotionally engaging for audiences.
3. Daimon Hellstrom
Daimon Hellstrom, sometimes referred to as the Son of Satan or Hellstorm, is a character with a unique and dark background that has not yet been introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the son of a demon and a human woman, Hellstrom possesses supernatural powers that he uses to battle evil forces. His abilities include superhuman strength, pyrokinesis, and the power to control and manipulate demonic energy.
While there has been a live-action version of Daimon Hellstrom in a separate TV series, Helstrom, it is not considered canon within the MCU. Casting Jamie Dornan as Daimon Hellstrom in the MCU could provide an opportunity for him to explore a darker, more complex role, showcasing his range as an actor. At the same time, Dornan’s ability to convey inner turmoil and intensity would be fitting for a superhero constantly grappling with his dual nature and his place in the world.
4. Nighthawk
Nighthawk, also known as Kyle Richmond, is a character that has not yet made an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Initially starting as a wealthy playboy with no superpowers, Richmond becomes Nighthawk after a life-changing event compels him to seek justice and fight crime. Ability-wise, Nighthawk relies on his intellect, athletic skills, and advanced technology to combat his adversaries. Casting Jamie Dornan in the MCU as Nighthawk could showcase his versatility as an actor, and the role will give him the opportunity to play a character who undergoes significant personal growth and transformation. Like-wise, Dornan’s ability to balance charm with intensity would be well-suited to portraying the duality of Kyle Richmond’s life, both as a wealthy socialite and a crime-fighting vigilante.
5. Korvac
Introducing Korvac into the MCU would open up exciting storylines involving cosmic entities and their potential for both heroism and villainy. With an actor like Jamie Dornan taking on the role, Korvac’s character arc could become a captivating exploration of power, responsibility, and the consequences of wielding such immense abilities. Michael Korvac — simply known as Korvac — is a character that has not yet been introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
He originates from an alternate Earth in the future with him being a computer technician who gains cosmic powers after an encounter with the alien race known as the Badoon. As a result, Korvac becomes a powerful being with vast energy and matter manipulation abilities, telepathy, telekinesis, and astral projection. Having Jamie Dornan in MCU — and thanks to his ability to take on conflicted roles — could easily bring depth to Korvac, highlighting the struggle between his humanity and the overwhelming power he wields.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!