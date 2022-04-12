It Does Sound Like Deadshot has been Replaced

Initially, people thought that Will Smith’s absence from the most recent Suicide Squad movie was kind of odd, and many even thought that Idris Elba had been brought in to replace Smith and take over the character. That idea was debunked rather quickly since he did come as Bloodsport, another DC villain that was valuable thanks to his skill set and the fact that he could interact in a positive manner with a team. But as of now, with the aftermath of the Oscars still on everyone’s mind, and the fact that despite the different feelings held by many fans, it would appear that Bloodsport is bound to take on Deadshot’s spot for the foreseeable future. For a while, it did sound as though Will Smith might want to come back and resume the role he took on as Deadshot, but the slap that has earned him a great deal of trouble at this point, at least when it comes to his reputation, Smith is apparently being considered box office poison at this time. It might not sound fair, but at the same time, it’s what can happen when someone does or says anything that might not be well-received by their fans and peers.
This is unfortunate to be certain since Smith has for a long time been a well-respected individual in show business and has been thought to be a rather calm and composed individual, not to mention someone that has a great sense of humor. But his inability to weather a joke at the Oscars, and his subsequent action against the host, Chris Rock, was a bad mistake that is going to have repercussions that Smith is bound to feel for a while. It already sounds as though two or more movies have been put on hold, and it’s fair to think that they might remain that way until this matter blows over.
In the meantime, the character of Deadshot in the DC movies might not return for a while, but it does appear that Bloodsport will be enough for everyone if the idea is to keep using this character as a replacement. His role in the recent Suicide Squad movie was seen as one of the most important and it turned out to be that people really liked him, so it’s not hard to see how the character would be able to replace anyone he needed to. Deadshot was and still is a character that a lot of people would like to see again though. But as of now, wondering when, and if, that will happen is kind of tough, so Bloodsport appears to be the guy that people are willing to lean on to keep the group moving forward if that’s the desired direction. The thing about the Suicide Squad is that their roster tends to change quite often and only a few key characters are ever seen to come back more than once or twice. Thus far between the animated and live-action versions, Deadshot has been one of the more prominent characters, as has Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang. But Bloodsport turned out to be a great character that may very well be brought back and used extensively.
It feels as though Deadshot should be allowed to be used again once Will Smith’s reputation recovers from the current storm that it’s had to endure if it ever does since the character is one of the more skillful members of the Suicide Squad. But until that time it does feel as though Bloodsport, who isn’t quite as skilled as Deadshot, will be the guy that will get the nod if any other Suicide Squad ideas are coming down the pipeline. It’s not a bad tradeoff really, since, even though he’s not Deadshot, Bloodsport is still an aggressive and highly impressive character that knows how to lead a team and has plenty of hidden surprises on his person that help him to remain extremely deadly. Whether we’ll continue to see Idris Elba come back in live-action versions, again and again, is tough to say since getting locked into one role for any amount of time doesn’t appear to be a desire of many actors these days unless there’s a role that they can’t turn down.
As far as Deadshot goes it would be a little surprising to think that he would be left out of the loop entirely from this point. But it could be a way to develop Bloodsport in a way that hasn’t been seen outside of the comics yet. Given the nature of the Suicide Squad, there’s always a chance that we’ll see the same characters over and over. Until another project comes along that needs Bloodsport though, it’s fair to say that his ability to take over for Deadshot is a firm belief, but won’t be a fact until it’s seen on the big or small screen.