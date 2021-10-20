10 Things You Should Know About DC’s “New” Superman

If you’ve spent any time on the internet during the last week or so, you’ve probably seen all of the uproar about Superman’s sexuality. Recent reports have revealed that Superman will be coming out as bisexual in an upcoming DC comic. This news shocked many people and many have even expressed that they think this chance to the character is grossly inappropriate. What many people don’t realize, however, is that this version of Superman isn’t the one they’re probably familiar with. Plus, DC has made it clear that it stands behind the decision to have Superman explore his sexuality. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about DC’s “new” Superman.
1. This Superman Is Actually Clark Kent’s Son
When headlines started announcing that Superman would be coming out as bisexual, many people didn’t read beyond that. As a result, they assumed that the Superman in question was Clark Kent. However, that isn’t the case. The “new” Superman is Clark and Lois’ son, Jon Kent.
2. He Will Be Fighting Against Climate Change
If Superman’s sexuality wasn’t enough to upset the more conservative crowd, there are other things about Jon Kent that will certainly have them in their bag. In the comics, Jon will also be shown as fighting against climate change in the form of attending protests. Apparently, he has a thing for taking care of the environment.
3. He Isn’t Technically New
Although many people are referring to Jon Kent as the new Superman, the character isn’t really new. He actually made his first appearance in a comic book in 2015. However, in the upcoming comic books, we’re going to see Jon Kent really coming into his own and carving out his own legacy.
4. He Was Superboy
Jon Kent’s role as Superman won’t be his first rodeo when it comes to saving the world. During his pre-teen years, Jon was also Superboy. Jon first appeared in this role in the fall of 2016. He is actually the most recent character in the DC Universe to fulfill this role.
5. Perry White Is His Godfather
Jon’s godfather is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet and is Clark Kent and Lois’ boss. He’s also the person Clark and Lois asked to be Jon’s godfather. However, it’s unclear exactly what role he will play in Jon’s story throughout the comics but he will likely be making some appearances.
6. It’s Unclear If He’ll Make An On-Screen Appearance
As of now, Jon Kent’s story will be strictly in the comic books and, from what we can tell, there hasn’t been any mention of him appearing in any movies or shows. That said, if they ever do decide to bring his story to life on screen, it’s probably going to ruffle even more feathers.
7. He Is Only 17
We don’t know Jon’s exact date of birth, but we do know that he will be 17 years old in the comics. Jon’s age is another factor in people’s anger over the fact that he’s bisexual. Some people feel that sexuality shouldn’t be a part of the storyline for someone so young. Releasitically, though, there are lots of openly bisexual teens in the world.
8. He Could Be Stronger Than His Father
Since Jon Kent isn’t the Superman that people are used to, lots of people are wondering what kind of powers he will have. Jon will have a lot of the same powers as his father, but he will also have some powers of his own. Some of Jon’s unique powers include a super-strong sense of smell as well as special healing abilities. Additionally, there is a chance that he could eventually become more powerful.
9. His Storyline Will Focus On Real-World Issues
Climate change isn’t the only relevant issue that Jon Kent’s comics will be addressing. The character will also deal with other contemporary issues such as school shootings and immigration. Some people may be annoyed by the fact that the comics will be addressing so many ‘real’ issues, but others feel like it’s about time.
10. He Doesn’t Always Like The Attention That Comes With Being A Superhero
Being a superhero seems like one of the coolest things in the world, but Jon Kent doesn’t always feel that way. While he’s grateful for his abilities and he loves being able to contribute to saving the world, there are also moments where Jon wishes he could live a more low-key life. This is something that will be touched on in the comics. Jon will also find refuge in his close friends and other members of his support system.