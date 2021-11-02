Issues The Next X-Men Movies Need To Avoid

Since 2000, there have been several renditions on the classic comic book of superheroes classified as mutants. In total, there are 14 X-Men movies including spinoffs such as Deadpool, The Wolverine saga, and New Mutants. The final official X-Men movie was Dark Phoenix in 2019, with the spinoff, New Mutants, being the last movie in the same universe. Reportedly, there’s a slew of X-Men related movies coming out, with Kitty Pryde, Deadpool 3, and X Force all rumored. Thus far, Deadpool 3 is the only one confirmed. There’s no word on when the original class that features Wolverine, Professor Xavier, and Cyclops will make their grand return to the big (or even small screen); however, it’s only a matter of time until they do. The franchise has seen its share of hits, but it’s definitely notable for its misses as well. Based on the previous live-action incarnation, here are the issues that the next chapter of X-Men movies needs to avoid.
Focusing On The Rivalry of Magneto and Professor Xavier
We get it, Professor Xavier and Magneto have a love/hate relationship with one another. There’s no denying that the friendship between Magneto and Professor Xavier has been a compelling anchor of the X-Men franchise. Exploring the different beliefs of both men was a wise decision in the James McAvoy/Michael Fassbender era; however, by the time Dark Phoenix rolled around, the dynamic between the two was tired. Magneto is an important part of the X-Men universe, so while I’m not suggesting that he should be scrapped altogether, the next set of X-Men films should scale back on the rivalry of these two mutants. In fact, the filmmakers would be better off leaving Magneto out for the first time. It’s time that the live-action series explore different dynamics and villains. Who knows, maybe Magneto could actually be an anti-hero this time, reluctantly working with Professor Xavier from time to time for a very dangerous foe.
The live-action series has barely scratched the surface on the overall lore of the franchise, perhaps someone like Omega Red, Mister Sinister, or Deathbird could take over villain duties for the first film? Either way, audiences understand the love/hate relationship between Magneto and Professor Xavier thus it’s pointless to revisit. Like I stated, Magneto is a crucial part of Professor Xavier’s life, thus there’s no need to scrap him entirely, but to replay the same song and dance again will likely indicate that the franchise is retreading the same water in hopes of making a quick buck due to familiarity. The X-Men films shouldn’t be afraid to be bold, experimental, and colorful. This is why FX’s Legion is considered one of the best live-action X-Men adaptions to date. The property is filled with a slew of interesting characters, so there should be no excuse on why the writers can’t come up with an original story.
Have A Mix of Old and New Mutants In The Next Class
There’s nothing wrong with bringing back originals Jean Grey, Scott Summers, and Storm; however, why not change up the dynamic by introducing the likes of Petra, Polaris, or Mimic. Given that Polaris is Magneto’s daughter, there’s a compelling angle that can add some interesting layers to the Magneto/Professor Xavier relationship. Who knows, maybe Magneto is already dead in this universe and his daughter is the last symbol of the big villain. Mimic’s way of getting into the group in the comics is also a fun angle to explore. It’s easy to actually build up some of these heroes who could turn up to be villains in later films. The X-Men trilogies never truly capitalized on the core dynamic of the group. It was Wolverine, Jean Grey, and mostly everyone else in the background. I understand that it’ll be nearly impossible to follow every single prominent character in these films; however, the live-action series should do a better job of tapping into the potential of these core characters. Hell, series vets, Cyclops, Wolverine, or Angel could actually be the bad guys this time around. The point is that Disney should shuffle around the roster and explore new characters. This is a property that’s been here for over three decades, so there’s plenty of stories and mutants to choose from. It’s important that the next batch of films has its own identity instead of piggybacking off the previous entries.
Bringing Back The Old Cast
I know that the likelihood that Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart reprising their infamous roles is very slim, but in order for the franchise to truly move on, the roster needs a fresh coat of paint to continue the separation. This is an obvious request; however, Days of Future’s Past reset the timeline for the previous installments, something I hope the upcoming X-Men films avoid. It’s best to steer clear of the stink of the previous installments, thus an entirely new cast should be a must. This gives the filmmakers an opportunity to deviate from the models set in previous entries. Maybe Rogue is an actual villain and her dynamic with Mystique is played up more? Maybe Cyclops and Havok are the grown adults who have mastered their powers and have become vigilantes on their own? Obviously, I’m just randomly spitting out ideas, but you get my point. New actors allow freedom for the writers to do whatever the hell they want.