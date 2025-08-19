Is Roofman Movie Based on a True Story? Tracing Jeffrey Manchester’s Journey From Soldier to Rooftop Robber

The 2025 Roofman movie is based on true events revolving around a man who made several poor life choices. The movie title references the modus operandi of the Rooftop Robber (Jeff Manchester) during his days of local exploits as a thief. Even after finding love again, his ugly past and criminal tendencies didn’t go away. The Roofman committed up to 40-60 estimated robberies across the United States before his second incarceration.
Interestingly, he was known to be gentle to people during his operations and hardly resorted to violence. The Roofman movie is mostly filmed in the location where the former soldier lived and committed his crimes. Scheduled for an October 10 release, Roofman features a stellar cast, comprising Channing Tatum in the main role. Others include Kirsten Dunst, Peter Dinklage, Uzo Aduba, and Ben Mendelsohn. Derek Cianfrance is directing the movie, which he also wrote.
Roofman Movie Plot Summary
The Roofman movie tells the intriguing story of Jeffrey Manchester, known as the Rooftop Robber or just Roofman, and his crime spree around the United States. Based on actual events, the movie focuses on Manchester’s life of crime after escaping from prison. His local exploits center around stealing from McDonald’s by drilling through the roof to gain access, a mode of operation that earned him the nickname Rooftop Robber or Roofman.
After his first arrest, the former United States Army Reserve officer escaped from prison and found a nice hiding place in a Toys “R” Us store, evading the authorities for months. The Roofman also made attempts at a normal life, joining a Presbyterian Church and dating a local woman. However, it was only a matter of time before his past caught up with him.
Roofman Biopic Chronicles the Life of Former Soldier Jeffrey Allen Manchester
Born in 1971 in Sacramento, California, United States, Jeffrey Manchester grew up in Rancho Cordova, where he attended high school. He later joined the US Army. Serving under the 82nd Airborne Division, Manchester acquired skills he later used in his robberies. His early exploits as a robber and obsession with McDonald’s can be traced to 1998. He would observe a McDonald’s location before gaining entrance through the roof during the early hours of the morning and waiting inside the restroom for the morning shift workers to resume. He would then brandish a firearm at them, lock them in the walk-in refrigerator, and rob the cash registers.
On May 20, 2000, two years into his crime spree at McDonald’s, Manchester was arrested after robbing two locations of the fast food restaurant in one day. He was trying to reach his car, which he parked in a church compound, when a police officer spotted him. Subsequently, Manchester was sentenced to 45 years in prison, but only served four. He was moved through several North Carolina prisons before settling in Polkton’s Brown Creek Correctional Institution. On June 15, 2004, Manchester escaped from prison by hiding under a truck. He used painted plywood and cardboard to shield his body from detection during inspection before the truck leaves the facility.
Jeffrey Manchester is Back in Prison
After escaping prison, Manchester hitched a ride to Charlotte and lived inside a Toys “R” Us store for six months. He later moved to an abandoned Circuit City store next door and set up a room under a stairway. Secured in a place where nobody would look for him, Manchester began plotting his next move – to rob the toy store. Manchester also attempted to blend into the community and joined the Crossroads Presbyterian Church while waiting for his plan to hatch. He began dating Leigh Wainscott (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced local woman, and spent time with her children as well.
Manchester covered up his unemployed status and homelessness by lying about doing a covert government job that requires confidentiality. He also supplied the kids with toys he stole from the store. On December 26, 2004, Manchester robbed the Toys “R” Us store and fled. However, police investigation revealed his hideout in Circuit City and the woman he was dating. Wainscott was convinced to call Manchester to visit her at home, and he was arrested upon his arrival on January 5, 2005. After his trial, the Roofman was sentenced to forty years in prison and currently serves at Central Prison in Raleigh, North Carolina. He has attempted more prison breaks without success.
