Is Norman Reedus A Good Choice To Play Ghost Rider? Yes And No

Remember the time when Norman Reedus was once considered to be considered the manliest of men? That’s why he was once voted Man of the Year and that was during the height of his time as Daryl Dixon. Who would have thought a character not from the comics would become one of The Walking Dead’s most popular characters? That is, if you’re more familiar with the television series. Being a fan of the television show has been frustrating in recent years, but Daryl always seems to stay cool. Ever since Rick Grimes departed from the show, I always wondered if Daryl would die in the finale. That could still happen, but since he is getting his own anthology series, that seems unlikely. That’s okay, because it’s still more Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon. But I have an idea. How about instead of more Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, we just get more Norman Reedus? And when I say that, I really am thinking bigger. The only thing he can do bigger than Daryl Dixon is playing a comic book character. Which one would suit this man the best? If you’re thinking Marvel or DC, then an argument can be made for either one. Although, I think the majority of fans would lean towards Marvel. If you’re wondering why, just imagine Norman Reedus as a particular anti-hero who has already gotten his own solo movie. A little hint, and this says it all, the one and only Nicolas Cage.
Oh yes, I am talking about the Ghost Rider movie from 2007. The titular demonic anti-hero looked cool in his movie, but that was about it. Everything else was very forgettable. But hey, at least Nicolas Cage got a second chance to play Ghost Rider again in a sequel that was way worse than the first one. Not exactly the best live-action debut for this underrated Marvel character, but he did receive better treatment in the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series. Granted, this is the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider, but the Johnny Blaze version did make a cameo in one episode. This left the door open for Johnny Blaze to make a proper debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That has to happen and when it does, they should probably give Norman Reedus a call. Okay, so let’s talk about the ups and downs of Norman Reedus taking on the role of Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider. I personally think it is a good choice. However, I do think the naysayers have a solid argument in certain areas. For one, Norman Reedus just turned 53 last month. You can say he is no spring chicken, but then again, he doesn’t really have to be. Ghost Rider is a different kind of character, in contrast to Captain America or Black Panther. With those characters, you need them to be physical and have those typical superhero bodies that remind you they shouldn’t be tangled with. That is mostly because they are predominantly human characters. Ghost Rider, on the other hand, is anything but.
Johnny Blaze is very much human, but the spirit of Zarathos transforms him into a demonic force of nearly unrivaled power. If Norman Reedus did play Ghost Rider, we don’t have to worry about always seeing his face or him always doing big stunts. Unlike Shang Chi, we wouldn’t be seeing his face much either, since we’d be more interested in seeing him in Ghost Rider form. If that’s the case, then Norman Reedus wouldn’t have to work out super hard to get a superhero body like Chris Evans or Simu Liu. He should at least look good, given Johnny Blaze’s profession as a motorcycle stuntman. Well, it’s a good thing Norman Reedus has that look that fits, not to mention he is a legitimate motorcycle enthusiast. I do think that matters for casting Ghost Rider. I mean, the guy literally rides around in a motorcycle that leaves trails of fire and flames behind. His most famous images is of him just riding the motorcycle and spinning his big chain around. If he’s not riding a motorcycle, then he really doesn’t feel like Ghost Rider. That’s why, at least in my opinion, Marvel should get an actor who is already familiar with riding motorcycles. You don’t have to be a big Norman Reedus fan to know he’s crazy about motorcycles. Just watch AMC and you’ll probably see a commercial for his own show, Ride with Norman Reedus. The man just gets on a bike and rides all over the country and sometimes outside the United States with one of his famous friends.
Just watching him travel all over the country while being on his motorcycle makes me want to do it. Watching those parts of the world through his perspective while was a fun adventure and it’s still fun to watch. With Norman Reedus’ experience and enthusiasm for riding motorcycles, I think that makes him a suitable candidate for Ghost Rider. As for his age, once again, I don’t think casting a younger actor who can get that ripped superhero body is totally necessary. I think Norman Reedus already has that tough guy look, which we could largely thank his time as Daryl Dixon for that. It’s believable that he’s capable of carrying that over to play one of the biggest anti-heroes in Marvel Comics. And as for his enthusiasm for playing Ghost Rider, Norman Reedus has commented on it several times. As of now, he said he has his fingers crossed. He’s very interested and hopes Marvel will give him that call. I kind of hope they do as well, but even if they don’t, I’m sure he’ll fit for another character. I still think Ghost Rider is best suitable for him, but he could surprise us. If he wants it, then maybe Marvel will give him his shot. I don’t think we’re in store for another Ghost Rider movie, but he could be a cool supporting hero in a Midnight Sons movie. And since Marvel is clearly starting to build that team, I think it’s safe to assume Ghost Rider’s debut is right around the corner.