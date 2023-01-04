Is Luke Macfarlane Gay, and Your Other Burning Questions Answered

Is Luke Macfarlane gay? Why does anyone care? Is it the innate desire to know all the things about a celebrity that makes the phrase “Is Luke Macfarlane gay?” one of the first results to pop up during an internet search? Why does the world feel the need to know every single thing about a person’s personal life when they’re a public figure? We might never know the answer to this question, but we can answer your biggest questions about Luke Macfarlane – including whether he is straight or gay, his net worth, his age, and so much more.
Is Luke Macfarlane Gay?
Luke Macfarlane is gay, and he came out to his fans and the world in 2008. The thing about being gay for Macfarlane is that lying scared him. He wasn’t worried about being a gay man in the industry so much as he was about lying. It’s not in his nature to pretend to be someone he is not, but the industry doesn’t always allow people just to be themselves. The world feels this sense of false entitlement to know a person’s personal preferences, even if they’re not asking straight actors to come out as straight. It’s a double-edged sword, and we appreciate that Macfarlane was unwilling to lie to the world.
He came out, and it was not difficult for him. He felt an intense sense of relief at being honest, and that speaks volumes about his character. “I think so many of the people I saw were tortured and ruined by the lies that they had to tell. Hollywood is very important, work is very important, but I think being honest is so much more important,” is what Macfarlane had to say about coming out. We could not respect him more for being honest and valuing that above all else.
How Old is Luke Macfarlane?
Luke Macfarlane is older than he looks, and that is not a bad thing. It is almost always the goal. He was born on January 19, 1980, which means he’s just weeks from celebrating his 42nd birthday. He was born in Ontario, Canada. His parents worked demanding jobs. Macfarlane’s father worked as the Director of Student Health Services at the University of Western Ontario. His mother’s job is in the healthcare industry. She worked as a nurse in a mental health facility.
Luke Macfarlane is a twin. He is a fraternal twin whose sister is Ruth. He and Ruth also have an older sister and her name is Rebecca. They went to school together, but Luke decided he would later spend his college years studying at Julliard, where he focused on acting, and it shows.
What is Luke Macfarlane’s Net Worth?
What’s so interesting about Luke Macfarlane’s net worth is that we simply don’t know. The internet doesn’t appear to care as much about his financial success as it does about his sexuality, and no one has done the math. We do know that he’s likely doing all right financially. He has been in the business since 2003, and he’s played major characters in some of television’s biggest shows, so he’s doing just fine.
Is Luke Macfarlane Dating or Married?
Another fun fact about Luke Macfarlane is that he is exceptionally private. We have no idea if he is dating anyone. We do know he is not married, but his private life is just that – private. He does not discuss it. He will tell anyone who asks that he is happy to perform, and he is happy to talk about his work, but the world will give him his privacy. We respect that.
Does Luke Macfarlane Have Children?
No, he does not. Well, he does not have kids that we know of. He’s a man who values and honors privacy above everything else. His morals and values are exceptionally important to him, and he is unwilling to discuss his personal life. However, we do know that he’s not discussed children or marriage; we don’t think he’s in a serious relationship at the moment – or maybe he is, and we don’t know. Regardless, he’s a great friend who does love his kids and their friends. Luke Macfarlane is close to Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, who welcomed their first baby a few years ago.
While his friends were expecting their first child, Macfarlane used his handy skills to build them a crib for the baby that the couple then showed off. Of course, they would, though. When you have a friend who is not only talented but also generous enough to spend ample time building your unborn baby a crib from nothing, you share that. While he is not a father, we imagine he would make a great one if he chose to become one.