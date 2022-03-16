Is It Time To Break Up Matt Riddle And Randy Orton?

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle are your new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions once again! But why did they drop them in the first place? Was it because WWE desperately wanted to do these weekly challenge segments and needed Chad Gable and Otis to be the champions first? It’s an odd situation became the former WWE Raw Tag Team Champions were doing so well and were finally being given a chance to showcase their personalities. Orton and Riddle didn’t need the titles again. In fact, the break-up between the partners should’ve happened by now. When Riddle beat the former WWE Champion on Raw last year, it appeared that a feud would be brewing between the two athletes. Wisely, the company took the slow and steady approach; The oddball pairing worked and got over organically because of the chemistry and charisma from both men.
Riddle and Orton have been hit-and-miss, but the duo has been the former and there’s no denying that they work well together. But, given Orton’s character, he’s not, particularly the tag team type. Granted, characters can develop in the world of professional wrestling too, and while it appeared that the story regarding Riddle and Orton was always stuck in first gear, eventually Orton accepted his antics, and the duo have become a viable unit. However, the purpose is clearly to have Orton and Riddle feud in the end. Riddle confirmed the news himself in a recent interview with Mark Andrews, with the original plan to see Orton turn on Riddle following their first tag team outing. Initially, there’s nothing wrong with putting Orton or even Riddle in the tag team scene. These guys have put a nice focus on the tag team division that the company rarely does. Their run hasn’t been perfect, but it’s as good as it’s going to get when it comes to tag team wrestling and WWE.
Orton is a 14-time former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion, so he doesn’t need to be in the main event scene right now. Orton’s purpose should be to put over the next generation of the company; however, that’s why he should be in the mid-card/upper mid-card scene fighting with the stars of tomorrow. To be clear, WWE hasn’t done anything wrong with the Riddle/Orton story as a “friend betrays tag team partner” storyline does need time to simmer and grow. However, these two should’ve had their break-up following their first title loss to Gable and Otis. It didn’t have to happen immediately, but the Riddle/Orton relationship is in danger of running its course. There’s only so many times Orton can dismiss the wacky antics of Riddle. Plus, it’s time that Riddle is elevated higher on the card.
While his gimmick does need to be a bit more serious, the guy is a former UFC fighter and has managed to become one of the few talents from NXT to get over on the main roster crowd thanks to his charisma. Riddle deserves to be in the main event, and a feud with Randy Orton could really help him reach that peak. WWE desperately needs stars and Riddle is really the only man on the main roster who can easily transition into that slot because the company has been patient with him. Unfortunately, Riddle has been treated as the weak link of the two, but his slot in the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber suggest that the company does see potential in the guy. In fact, there were actual reports that Riddle was penciled in to win the 2022 Royal Rumble at one point. There’s no purpose in putting the titles back on RK-Bro. The fans are already invested in the duo so if Orton turned then the heat would be huge because audiences actually do care about Riddle. There’s not much more story that can be squeezed out here. The WWE Raw Tag Team Champions have already beaten every duo on the flagship brand. There was money in a tag feud between Riddle/Orton and Seth Rollins/Kevin Owens, but the latter is preoccupied with possibly getting a stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin. Plus, it would be nice for Orton to go back in singles competition feuds with the younger and newer talent. It’s definitely time to break-up RK-Bro. There’s only so much the company can do with the act as it’s running its course. Then again, WWE stills thinks the New Day are a hot act. Riddle should be on the cusp of main eventing WWE, and hopefully the company doesn’t wait too long to pull the trigger on the break-up.