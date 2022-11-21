Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know About Padme Amidala

After achieving success in the trilogy, George Lucas looked forward to working on the all-time famous Star Wars prequels. His quest started with The Phantom Menace.
Furthermore, the show’s prequel stars Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn, an eight-year-old Jake Lloyd as a villain, and opposite him was the young Queen of Naboo, played by Natalie Portman. Her name was Padme Amidala, and she was one of the most courageous, fierce, and impressive characters in Star Wars.
She was an excellent young leader, but her involvement with Anakin Skywalker pushed her into the darkness. There, her life turned into a story of tragedy and despair. However, having a relationship with Anakin Skywalker resulted in the birth of twin heroes, who later set on a mission that saved the galaxy.
That said, Padme Amidala’s presence in the prequel is as essential as any other. This is no minor character because the talented Natalie Portman played her very well. However, TerreStar Wars fans might not know some facts about Padme Amidala.
She Became Queen at a Young Age
It’s no surprise that in Star Wars, many unpredictable things happen. With so many characters in it, Padme being one of them, she became the queen at 14. This showed focused solely on pushing the young kids to lead a galaxy far away from here.
On the other hand, it seemed pretty okay for youngsters to rule a universe where one wouldn’t want to go. But, of course, things like this can only happen in fictional shows like Star Wars.
Padme Amidala’s Age Difference With Anakin Skywalker
Padme Amidala was a 14-year-old teen queen, while Anakin was a nine-year-old. Despite their age difference, Padme fell in love with Anakin. However, if the duo was 30 and 35, the age difference shouldn’t have been anything to worry about, but marrying someone, you could babysit sounds a bit creepy.
Had the queen been too young and Anakin an older man, their marriage would have made the people angry. In the end, they say that love makes you blind and deaf, and that’s what happened between Padme and Anakin.
When She Concealed Her Pregnancy From Anakin
In Revenge of The Sith, Padme, and Anakin dramatically meet again when the queen reveals her pregnancy to Anakin. To Padme’s surprise, Anakin shows excitement at the big news.
At this point, it gets a bit strange that one of the most powerful Jedi couldn’t feel Padme’s pregnancy. But, of course, he could have sensed it before Padme revealed it to him.
Padme Married Anakin
In a galaxy far away, the secrets don’t remain hidden for a long time. One day or another, they are revealed. The same thing happened between Padme and Anakin. They married each other and kept it a secret, which was revealed later.
Moreover, they had to keep their marriage a secret because they were always under strict scrutiny. So one thing that seems weird in the movie is their marriage, whereas the second is how Padme leaves the galaxy amidst the war’s outbreak.
Padme Amidala Got Pregnant
The couple knew their secret marriage was dangerous to both their positions, but they didn’t care about the world. Instead, they followed their love, and Padme got pregnant. If the couple wanted, they could have used superpowers or any other method to prevent pregnancy, but they didn’t.
In the end, Padme gave Anakin twins named Luke and Leia Skywalker. But unfortunately, Padme’s pregnancy cost her a lot, and later, she had to suffer a downfall.
Clovis Figured Out the Secret Relationship
In the Star Wars film, Padme and Anakin concealed their relationship, but in The Clone Wars, Senator Rush Clovis of Scipio was on to them. Clovis sensed something between the duo when he asked Padme to spy on Anakin. So why was Clovis the only one to feel something between the pair? Indeed, this remains a mystery.
The situation began to heat up when Anakin tried to attack Clovis after he approached Padme to kiss her. Out of anger, the Jedi had to beat Clovis up. So, this is the scene where the long-kept hidden secret is revealed.