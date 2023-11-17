Wonka Cast And Character Guide

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has been the golden ticket for remakes over the years. From the original 1971 film starring Gene Wilder to the 2005 Tim Burton adaptation with Johnny Depp, this classic tale of a quirky chocolatier and a group of spoiled kids has been a sweet treat for audiences. The story of Charlie Bucket and his adventure through Willy Wonka’s magical factory has proven to be timeless, inspiring multiple retellings. Each remake brings its own unique flavor to the table, like a new candy bar hitting the market.
However, beyond a remake, this time the story is taking somewhat of a detour into Willy Wonka’s life. Directed by Paul King, this spinoff of sorts delves into the origin story of Willy Wonka. It gives viewers a glimpse of the eccentric character before he built his empire. With its release on the horizon, here’s the brilliant cast and characters bringing the story to life.
1. Timothée Chalamet As Willy Wonka
Timothée Chalamet has no doubt taken Hollywood by storm and for good reason too. He’s positively the epitome of talent, charm, and that effortless “cool” factor. With his breakthrough performances in films like Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird, Chalamet has proven himself to be more than just a pretty face. No doubt, his versatility and onscreen prowess landed him the lead role of a young Willy Wonka. Altogether, he’s a teenager who finds himself in a complicated connection of love and self-discovery.
2. Sally Hawkins Plays Willy’s Mother
Willy Wonka’s mother makes an appearance in the film, and it’s assumed that she played a significant part in his formative years. The character is played by Sally Hawkins, the British gem of the silver screen, and a true chameleon when it comes to her acting prowess. Before joining the cast of Wonka, Hawkins previously worked with the director as one of the key stars in the Paddington movie franchise. She has equally bagged an Academy Award nomination for playing the lead role in Guillermo del Toro‘s The Shape of Water, which won the Best Picture prize. She was also recognized for her work in the supporting role of Ginger in Blue Jasmine.
3. Paterson Joseph as Slugworth
Another major player from the book stands in as Wonka’s biggest antagonist in the business world. Slugworth employs spies and blackmail to learn more about Wonka and his business so that he might destroy it. Before playing Slugworth in Wonka, Paterson Joseph was known for his roles as Connor on Timeless and Keaty in The Beach. He equally thrived in the theatre scene.
4. Hugh Grant As An Oompa-Loompa
Wonka delves a bit deeper into the origin of the Ooompa-Loompas’ friendship with the titular candy man. In the end, the Ooompa-Loompas become good friends with Willy Wonka and end up working in his chocolate factory. Playing a focal part as an Oompa Loompa Wonka frequently interacts with is none other than Hugh Grant. Grant will be reuniting with filmmaker Paul King, whom he previously collaborated with on the film Paddington 2, in which he played the antagonist Phoenix Buchanan. He’s also known for his roles in Bridget Jones Diary and Four Weddings And A Funeral.
5. Olivia Colman… TBC
Renowned British actress Olivia Colman has also joined the cast of Wonka, though it is presently unclear what part she will play. The actress herself has graced both the silver screen and the small screen with her exceptional talent. From her captivating portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite to her brilliant performance as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, Colman has proven time and time again that she is a force to be reckoned with in the world of acting. Her ability to seamlessly embody various characters with depth and authenticity is truly remarkable.
6. Matthew Baynton As Fickelgruber
Much like Judas and Brutus before him, Mathew Baynton’s character plays a betrayer. He’s Wonka’s employee who ultimately sells knowledge to his competitors. Anyone who knows the terrain of the books will probably already have an inkling of who Fickelgruber is. As the book has it, he’s a chocolatier who works for Wonka. Where do you know Baynton from? Well, he played Thomas Thorne in the British adaptation of Ghosts.
7. Rowan Atkinson As The Priest
British comedian Rowan Atkinson is set to play a character called The Priest, but it’s not clear what role he’ll contribute to the movie’s plot. He’s likely somebody that Wonka meets during his travels, perhaps aiding him with his escapades in some way. The actor is best known for playing the hilarious Mr. Bean in several films and television shows (including Bean and Mr. Bean’s Holiday) before being cast in Wonka.
8. Matt Lucas As Prodnose
Joining the cast of Wonka is Matt Lucas, whose role is also not quite defined at this point. But judging from his previous roles, he’s most likely to be one of Wonka’s humorous companions. Some of his known roles include Nardole on Doctor Who and a variety of roles in the British comedy show Little Britain. He has also played roles such as Gil in Bridesmaids, Tweedledee and Tweedledumb in Disney’s live-action Alice in Wonderland, and Joe in Paddington.
