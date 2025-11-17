In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans

by

The work I made in homage to Monet, who won a gold medal at the historic French National Art Association, has appeared as a traditional Japanese folding fan.

Painter Claude Monet was born in Paris in 1840.

He is also known as a master of the Impressionists who paint landscapes that express light well.

He was also fond of Japan and owned many ukiyo-e prints.

My work, which was born as a tribute to Monet’s masterpiece “Monet’s Water Lilies”, was exhibited at the Louvre Museum Carrousel Louvre in Paris, France in 2016.

Received a gold medal at an art exhibition sponsored by the French National Association of Fine Arts (SNBA).

Enjoy the collaboration of traditional Japanese fans and digital photography recognized in Paris.

More info: b-robots.com | Facebook | Instagram | twitter.com

In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans
In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans
In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans
In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans
In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans
In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans
In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans
In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Cordoba And The Mezquita, A Worldwide Unique Architectural Monument
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Here’s How 20 World Famous Buildings And Statues Looked During Their Construction
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Turn The Drawings Of Little Artists Into Reality
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
100% Real Funny Names For Animals That Will Crack You Up
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Twitter Finds People’s Dog Doppelgängers And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Homophobe Women Complain About A Lesbian Couple Kissing In The Pool, Get The Response They Deserve
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.