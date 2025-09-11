108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

by

People use social media for many reasons, including socialization, self-expression, entertainment, and emotional support. Despite this widespread use, most netizens are silent watchers who are playing it safe, perhaps even fearful to share their thoughts online. Only a small part of social media users do the heavy posting, and you’d be surprised how truly intense it can get over on the ‘White People Twitter.’

Individuals in this community are known to stir quite the commotion online, sharing hard truths that others are too afraid to admit. We compiled a whole list of them for you to react to, all you have to do is scroll down to find them below.

#1 Emphatically Seconded

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#2 Exactly This

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: BotanicalsAreTherapy

#3 Why You Americans Insist On Pissing Off Your Allies

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Drixuus

#4 Just Giving It All Away

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: CrunchM

#5 Shameful. Humiliating. Accurate

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#6 Check Mate

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: jonredd901

#7 Greyhound Bus Driver Has No Patience For Ice

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: RoachedCoach

#8 All Things Considered, I Think We’re Justified On This One!

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: yorocky89A

#9 The Separation Of Church And Hate

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#10 Consequence!

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: GuiltyBathroom9385

#11 Will America Be Lucky?

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: zzill6

#12 Very True

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: BotanicalsAreTherapy

#13 Funny…wish It Were True

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: HalfwayPost

#14 What Did Canada Do Wrong?

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Miserable-Lizard

#15 Breaking News: Trump’s Executive Order Ending Birthright Citizenship Has Been Blocked In Court

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Spiderwig144

#16 Trump’s America Is Dumb

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Timodc

#17 Thug President

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: tapedegg

#18 Protecting Women

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: chriskiji

#19 Not To Mention His Ironclad Restraint

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#20 This Is Hilarious

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: willis7747

#21 Warnock With The Receipts And Everything

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: MothersMiIk

#22 Hypocridiots

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#23 Resist Much. Obey Little

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#24 Exactly

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: BotanicalsAreTherapy

#25 💯 Accurate!

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: yorocky89A

#26 Played Him Like A Guitarrón

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#27 A Legacy Of Kindness

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Icy-Cod1405

#28 We Snoos. He Lose

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#29 Fight Fascism!

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: chriskiji

#30 It’s Fascism

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Miserable-Lizard

#31 Idiocracy Is Upon Us

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: jonredd901

#32 The Is No Courage Without Aoc

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#33 A Staggering Run Of Incompetence

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: orchid_breeder

#34 Courage vs. Coup Rage

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#35 Why Would They Invite The Enemy We’ve Become

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#36 First Use Of The Filibuster This Congress

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Spiderwig144

#37 Me Too

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: GZilla27

#38 Trump vs. Biden

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Soft_Cable5934

#39 For 4 Years, This Guy Complained About The Price. Today, He Complained That Why The Left Doesn’t Have Coffee

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Soft_Cable5934

#40 Trump’s America- Under Educated And Bottle Blonde

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Detroitish24

#41 Anyone Still Think Trump Was The Better Candidate?!

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: yorocky89A

#42 If Biden Were President Maga Would Absolutely Hold Him Responsible, Double Standards All Day Everyday

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Detroitish24

#43 Yes!!! Democrats Are Finally Fighting Fire With Fire, This Is Exactly What Tommy Tuberville Did With Biden’s Military Appointees For A Year

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Spiderwig144

#44 Let The Pendulum Swing

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#45 Maga On Twitter

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: betterbooktitle

#46 Tax The Rich!

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Dr_sc_Harlatan

#47 This Is True

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: c-k-q99903

#48 Fact:

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: c-k-q99903

#49 Top Review Of Texas In Yelp

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: CascadiaRocks

#50 The Schadenfreude Is Real

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ScheduleOne4207

#51 Google Is Straight Up Erasing Biden

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Real-Work-1953

#52 They Need To Do This With Every Illegal Trump Order. He’s Not A King

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: thatguy9684736255

#53 Cc: Every Single Democrat In Office [urgent]

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#54 I Hate The Accuracy Of This

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: CrunchM

#55 Oh My God

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Tobias-Tawanda

#56 It Was All A Lie

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: EmptySpaceForAHeart

#57 Democrats Need To Raise To The Moment

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: chriskiji

#58 “We Don’t Have A Fourth Branch Of Govt Called Elon Musk!” It’s “Illegal, Unconstitutional.” – Jamie Raskin, Protesting Outside Usaid

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: RoachedCoach

#59 Spineless Cowards!

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: yorocky89A

#60 He’s Right You Know

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: OrangeCone2011

#61 Those Fat Cat Park Rangers

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Seanathan93

#62 A Valid Question, Considering

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: CrJ418

#63 Bullseye

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#64 Have We Had Enough Yet?

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#65 Wrong Way, Donald

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: zzill6

#66 So Many Congress People, So Few Spines

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#67 The People Have Spoken

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: CascadiaRocks

#68 It’s Misdirection

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: zzill6

#69 Exhibit!!!

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: BarronGreen89

#70 We Are Entering The “Find Out” Phase

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: MoreMotivation

#71 Bernie – Saying It Like It Is

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Relevant_Demand7593

#72 Unleashing Hell Has Never Been So Entertaining

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#73 Strap In….. This Is Gonna Be A Long 4 Years

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: The_Grim_Gamer445

#74 Everyone Needs To Say No To Him!

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: GuiltyBathroom9385

#75 Simple, Loud Truth. Over And Over

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#76 Why Is This Okay??

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Detroitish24

#77 Chilling Illegal Actions By Elon Musk

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: dont_ban_me_please

#78 I Can Hear The Egg Sizzling Already

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: CrunchM

#79 Inept. Insane. In Charge

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#80 “I Didn’t Comply.” Send

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#81 So Close

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#82 Sickening

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: nikamats

#83 Thousandth Verse, Same As The First

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#84 The Conmander N’ Thief Strike Again

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#85 One Greene Is Full Of Class. The Other Is Mt

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#86 The Rich Versus Each Other

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: snowpie92

#87 Ok, Whistleblowers. It’s Time

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#88 Completely Normal Response To The Most Soft Spoken Person I Ever Seen Asking Him To Have Mercy On Human Beings

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: myownpersonalreddit

#89 So, 5 Days Of Work, 10 Days Of Golf? 🙄

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: yorocky89A

#90 The Scott Jennings Version

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: CascadiaRocks

#91 Jesus. The Incompetence Is As Dangerous As The Corruption

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#92 They Need To Ask This Every Time Someone Tries To Deny Elon’s Nazi Salute

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: thatguy9684736255

#93 Dc Plane Crash Timeline

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: DrivelConnoisseur

#94 This And Only This. All The Time

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#95 Musk First

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#96 It’s Planned. Nothing Transfers Wealth Faster Than A Recession

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ZonkXD

#97 Fantastic News

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: BotanicalsAreTherapy

#98 Republicans Are Terrified Of The People!

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Miserable-Lizard

#99 We’re Doomed, Yes?

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#100 Keep Fighting

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: BotanicalsAreTherapy

#101 This Is The Kind Of Gotcha Journalism I Can Totally Get Behind

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#102 Kamala Would Be The Same

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: ETsUncle

#103 Oh God It Looks Like Shit

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: MoreMotivation

#104 Looks Like Elon Has Suspended The Accounts Of Reddits CEO

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Ripamon

#105 Yes, Exactly

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: BotanicalsAreTherapy

#106 Y’all Could Have Just Voted For Harris! 🤷🏻‍♂️

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: yorocky89A

#107 It’s Always About Money

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: Imeanwhybother

#108 Not A Drag Queen

108 Times People Had The Courage To Tweet What Others Could Not (New Pics)

Image source: OrangeCone2011

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five of the Best Screech Moments in the History of Saved by the Bell
3 min read
Dec, 5, 2020
Party of Five Reboot Centered on Latino Family in Development
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2017
The Curse of Oak Island Season 6 Looks Likely: What Can We Expect?
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2018
Relatively Nat and Liv
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Relatively Nat & Liv
3 min read
Jun, 22, 2019
Saved by the Bell
10 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘Saved by the Bell’
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2015
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Victorian Slum House
3 min read
May, 11, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.