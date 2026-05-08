76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

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Seeing someone embarrass themselves can be painful even if you aren’t involved in it at all. It’s just a normal part of human empathy. But if that person at first did something annoying, entitled or just prideful, then their failures become a very satisfying sort of entertainment.

We’ve gathered some of the funniest examples of someone trying very hard to show off their alleged “high IQ” online and just making a fool of themselves. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare for some secondhand embarrassment, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

#1 Tall Tales From A Genius

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: cubbish

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

#2 This Was Really Legit The Answer He Gave, I Was There

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: hurricanebertha

#3 Not Sure What That Has To Do With Anything

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: thelorelord

There is a specific word that the Germans coined for this exact feeling and it is called schadenfreude. The basic idea is that we find joy in the misfortunes of others. While that might sound a little bit mean on the surface, it is actually a deeply ingrained part of how we maintain social balance.

When someone walks into a room or a digital comment section and starts acting like they are the only person who has ever read a book, they are setting a very high bar for themselves. They are essentially telling the rest of the world that they are superior, which creates a natural desire in the audience to see them prove it. If they can not back up that big talk, the fall is much more dramatic than it would be for a humble person.

#4 Is The Master’s Degree In How To Be A Karen? Or Is That The High-Level Job?

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: beep_boop44

#5 Tired: Reading Books. Wired: Reading Wikipedia Summaries And Goodreads Reviews. Inspired: Reading Dubious AI Hallucinations About A Book

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: TheObliterature

#6 A Friend Of Mine On Facebook Always Toes The “I Am Very Smart” Line But This Morning He Jumped Right Over It

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: juniorlax16

Think about the classic internet trope of the person who tries to correct the grammar of someone else while making a glaring spelling error in the very same sentence. It is the ultimate moment of unintentional comedy because it exposes a lack of self awareness that is just objectively funny.

#7 “I Still Can’t Believe How Much People Like Things I Don’t Like”

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: DGTLPHNX

#8 She Has Been At A Community College For Years And Also Constantly Begs For Money

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Found On Twitter This Morning

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: mercwithamouth5

When we see a self proclaimed genius get stumped by a simple riddle or a basic fact, it reminds us that no one is truly above the rest of us. It acts as a social leveler. We live in a world where people are constantly trying to curate these perfect versions of themselves online and when that mask slips, it feels like we are finally seeing something authentic. Even if that authentic thing is just a silly mistake, it humanizes the person while also punishing their arrogance.

#10 So Smart He Can Confound Minimum Wage Best Buy Employees

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: PodRED

#11 Tunnel Vision

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: TrollingFirGood

#12 Simple As That

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: sag0513

There is also a fascinating concept known as the Dunning Kruger effect which basically says that people with low ability at a task often overestimate their own competence. This is often what we are seeing when someone goes on a rant about their high IQ. They are so confident in their own brilliance that they do not even realize how they sound to everyone else.

#13 This Girl Is Consistently Tweeting Stuff Like This

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: peachesandracism

#14 With Great Knowledge Comes Even Greater Responsibility

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Beautiful

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: screwbinders

Watching this play out in real time is like watching a slow motion car crash where nobody actually gets hurt. It is harmless fun that allows us to feel a little bit better about our own modest lives. We might not be rocket scientists, but at least we are not the person who just spent twenty minutes explaining a concept incorrectly to a literal expert in the field.

#16 Poor Guy

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: rlicky

#17 Its Just Fascinating

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

#18 I Could Do Anything And Be Really Freaking Good At It

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: heyitsjustlikebart

The entertainment value also comes from the anticipation. When you see someone post a photo of a membership application or a screenshot of an online test they took while they were bored, you just know that something is going to go wrong eventually. It is the setup for a joke that they did not even know they were telling. When the punchline finally hits, it provides a sense of narrative satisfaction.

#19 I Went To Harvard

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: Infinite-Complex5713

#20 His Entire Facebook Is Like This

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: cavinvdpoel

#21 Imagine Greeting Someone And Getting This Answer

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: laura33_

We love stories where the underdog wins and the boastful giant gets defeated. In the world of social media, the giant is often just a person with a keyboard and a very inflated sense of self importance. This phenomenon is often linked to the concept of hubris, which has been a staple of storytelling since the days of ancient Greece. It is the classic story arc of pride coming before a fall, and we are all just here to watch the tumble.

#22 I Said “Hey, What’s Good?”

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: Frankie_Two_Posts

#23 There’s Nothing Incredibly Intellectual About Either Of Those

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: AWildYeastAppeared

#24 Zombie Apocalypse

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: Hornbillinmonsoon

Furthermore, these moments of public failure serve as a cautionary tale for the rest of us. They remind us to stay humble and to check our facts before we start acting like we know everything. Seeing someone else take the hit for being a bit too proud allows us to learn that lesson without having to experience the embarrassment ourselves. It is a form of collective learning. We watch, we laugh, and then we think to ourselves that we should probably double check that thing we were about to post. It is a cycle of social correction that keeps everyone a little bit more grounded.

#25 Hello I Am Smart

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: Garbayim

#26 Good For You

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: Alibium01

#27 We Are Not Worthy

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: UnicornFarts0801

In the end, it is not about being cruel or wanting people to suffer in any meaningful way. It is about the love of irony. There is nothing more ironic than a person who claims to be the smartest person in the room failing at something that a child could do. That contrast between their perceived self and their actual reality is the foundation of almost all great comedy. So, as you look through these examples of people tripping over their own egos, do not feel too bad about laughing.

#28 Don’t Lie To This Man’s Trained Mind

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: kymcheee

#29 Believe It Not, This Is Not About A “Rick And Morty” Movie

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: Monkeyjesus23

#30 Akcthually Time Zones Don’t Work Like That

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: deathstroke8705

You are just participating in a very old human tradition of finding humor in the arrogance of others. It is one of the things that makes the internet such a wild and interesting place to spend time. Just remember that the next time you feel like bragging about your latest achievement, there is probably someone out there waiting for you to make a typo. We all need a reality check now and then, and sometimes that check comes in the form of a very public and very funny mistake that reminds us we are all just human.

#31 Well, If That’s What AI Said

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: New_Jackfruit3020

#32 When Someone Says He Use “Facts And Logic” Its More Often Than Not An Opinion Not Based On Fact Nor Logic

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: fether_bill

#33 Trying To One Up A Literal Baby

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: junonomenon

#34 Definitely Relevant Comment On A Kitchen Nightmares Episode

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: catmerchant

#35 Yes, Because You Need To Be A Grad Student To Do Basic Middle School Math

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: SlurryBender

#36 Be Very Scared, This Guy Understands Music And Has A Good Brain

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: ForsakenSyllabub8193

#37 Ah Yes, The Only Man Qualified To Speak On World War 1

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Gather Round Everyone It’s Time For The Weekly Family IQ Test

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: aj____leo

#39 Its Painful To Read

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: constipated_giraffee

#40 I Learnt A Language In 2 Weeks

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: SirGeorgeAgdgdgwngo

#41 If This Isn’t Satire, I’m Done With Life

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

#42 Academic Reads Alot

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: TitsMcGee8854

#43 Apparently You Can’t Use ‘Lmao’ Anymore

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: Banana-Ghoul

#44 Learning About Old Paintings

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: APurpleTRex

#45 Because Space Is Epic

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: donuthole420

#46 I Am The Only One Who Understands Nipponese

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: HaltArattay

#47 I’m So Smart And Rich

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: JKLyin

#48 In Case You Didn’t Know, She’s A Fantastic Speed Reader

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Okay Good IQ Level

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: -AKDO-

#50 Being A Genius

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

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#51 On A Post About Someone Getting Money From Redditors To Visit His Mother Who Is Passing Away

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: dubiousflamingo

#52 I Don’t Want To Come Off As Ableist, But Come On

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: SteponkusCeponas

#53 She Has Been In College For One Semester

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: teflon_bong

#54 Are We For Real Right Now?

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: deoxyribonucleic123

#55 Look At Me… I Am So Smart In This Hypothetical Situation

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: AsstonCocking

#56 You Can Try To Talk To Me, But I’m Thinking Of Your Behavioural Incongruity

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: Nicky_Tiger

#57 Almost Every Tweet Is About How They Went To Harvard

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: DK_Sizzle

#58 Like 800 Letters A Minute?

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: TheSnicSnack

#59 A Genius Among Us

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

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#60 Seems Like Something You’d Tell Yourself As An Excuse For Being Lonely

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: Handsomemike9

#61 Shes A Really Good Friend But She Does This Often

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: sadkekhours

#62 So Shocking

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: Jevansthelad

#63 He Is A Very Smart

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: zoro_senpaiii

#64 Boy Genius Gets Shut Down

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: Bl4Z1K3N

#65 More Advice From Another Financial Genius Totally In Touch With Reality

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: mynameisJVJ

#66 Yikes

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

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#67 I Know So Much About This Man Now, And I Did Not Ask

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: No-Injury-9857

#68 Sooo Smart

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: Juniorshawn

#69 This Kid I Went To High School With

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

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#70 They Read So Many Books, Bro

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: OMG_Idontcare

#71 And People Wonder Why Atheists Get A Bad Name. He Makes Us All Look Bad

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: Cupcakeformemes

#72 He’s Transcended Language

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

#73 We Learn This In Highschool

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Air5930

#74 Someone I Found On Instagram, Sorry For The Awful Blurring

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: henloimpotat

#75 On A Post About The Discovery Of Universes Existing Before Our One

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: hairdyeginger

#76 The “Prediction”

76 People Who Think Their High IQ Is A Personality Trait And Everyone Else Is Exhausted (New Pics)

Image source: RareXG

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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