28 Things You And Your Besties Need For Galentines Day

Ready to throw the ultimate Galentine’s celebration that your girl squad will never forget? We’ve got you covered with this list of must-haves all sourced from Amazon. Picture heart-shaped waffles pumping out all hot and delicious from your very own waffle maker, served alongside bubbly poured into chic pink wine glasses. From heartfelt decor touches to delectable treats, our list boasts an array of products destined to bring love, laughter, and a lot of fun to your party.
#1 Frame Your Friendship Forever With A Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Because Nothing Says ‘I Cherish You’ Like A Spontaneous Photo Shoot On Galentine’s Day
Review: “Loved the picture quality and ease of use. I’m not a photographer but together with my siblings, I was able to capture special moments on our family vacation and wedding in South Africa. SO HAPPY I MADE THE DECISION SO BUY ONE OF THESE! Excited to use it even more!” – Corban Lundborg
Image source: amazon.com, Corban Lundborg
#2 Fancy Up Your Galentine’s Day Eats By Sprinkling A Little Edible Glitter Onto The Menu
Review: “We grabbed some drink glitter for my baby shower and people were STUNNED! As a pastry chef, edible glitter is no stranger to me. But it was a serious WOW factor for the guests! It was the most talked about thing at the shower, guests absolutely LOVED it! Never having a party without glitter drinks again 🥰” – Capria
Image source: amazon.com, Capria
#3 The Dragon Glassware X Barbie Wine Glasses Are Here To Add That Sparkly Pink Touch To Your Galentine’s Cheers
Review: “Im SUCH a girly girl AND a Barbie girl at heart (at the tender age of 42 lol) so it was a MUST that i get this set! I had been eyeing them for a while because, hello- price! But i finally pulled the trigger and was soooo happy i did! These are a nice quality and was packaged lovely. Perfect gift for yourself or your girly friend! Would definitely recommend!” – Keely
Image source: amazon.com, Keely
#4 Silky Smooth And Dreamy Soft — Get Your Girl Gang Into Women’s Satin Pajama Sets For A Night Of Face Masks, Films, And Ultimate Comfort
Review: “I LOVE these Jammie’s! I bought them for my pj themed birthday party and they are now my new favorite. They are sooooo soft and really cute and comfortable. I haven’t washed them yet but I LOVE them. They don’t stretch really at all but that’s to be expected with the silky textured material. I highly recommend these Jammie’s to anyone on the fence about them.” – Jessica Jones
Image source: amazon.com, Jessica Jones
#5 Get Your Chocolate Fix Together With This Electric Fondue Set That Takes ‘I Cherish Our Friendship’ From Sweet To Indulgent
Review: “Absolutely love this! For the price, it couldn’t get any better!” – Whitney
Image source: amazon.com, Whitney
#6 Invoke The Power Of Heart-To-Hearts This Galentine’s With ‘We’re Not Really Strangers’
Review: “Fun game to get to know someone” – DEBORAH FIGUEROA RIVERA
Image source: amazon.com, DEBORAH FIGUEROA RIVERA
#7 This Galentine’s Day, It’s All About You And Your Squad Hitting Those High Notes With The Karaoke Microphone Machine
Review: “My kids love it! I have a 10 and 5 year old and they both enjoy duets. Not just for singing, but pretend hosting and interviewing. My 10 year old was able to figure out the bluetooth and connect to YOUTube karaoke songs. Fun modes to change voice and the rainbow light adds a fun touch. Also, great for practicing songs before doing it publicly (Maybe now I’ll have the confidence for Karaoke bars). Make sure speaker is not too close or it will echo and can trigger high pitch feedback. The mics can be close to each other with no problems. At first, I was struggling with the volume buttons on the box, but then realized I need to hold the button down, so beware of user error. Very happy with this product and fun for the whole family!” – Phemsley
Image source: amazon.com, Phemsley
#8 Never Have I Ever Classic Edition Is The Game Where Your ‘Oops’ Moments Become Your Squad’s Next Big Laugh
Review: “The rules of this game are simple enough that even a child could play it. But don’t let that fool you, this is definitely not a game for children. It is a fantastic game that a group of adult friends (I would say 18 and over) will appreciate and roll in laughter over. Easily embarrassed? Then this game is not for you. Past faux pas are exposed, laughed at and may humiliate you momentarily. Want to play it with your adult children? Make sure you can handle their shouts of surprise or dismay when they learn you may have attended a porn movie in a theater, or taken a pill without knowing what it was. While some questions may be a little over the top, you can always decide as a group it is ok to pass on a question. I am thrilled I was able to purchase this at a discount for my review. I would have been equally thrilled with the game had I paid full price. It is a game that my sons now play frequently with their many friends. Great game that I would highly recommend!” – C’est La Vie
Image source: amazon.com, C'est La Vie
#9 Prep For A Night Of Non-Stop Gossip And Peals Of Laughter With Moisturizing Lip Masks For All. Let’s Face It, Your Lips Deserve As Much Love As Your Squad!
Review: “I can’t believe how many times I’ve repurchased these goofy things. I live in the Midwest, and my house and office both get pretty dry in the winter. These little pink lip masks are great to use before bed while you’re reading or watching videos on your phone (I know, I know….). I like to scrub my lips in or after the shower, and let one of these sit while I let my hair dry. They are super moisturizing and really help to reduce flakiness and dryness. Put on an overnight lip mask or extra thick balm and you’re set.” – Melanie Samsonow
Image source: amazon.com, Ana Flávia
#10 Deck Out Your G-Day Bash With These Artificial Rose Vine Flowers With Green Leaves And Watch Your Space Turn Into An Insta-Worthy Floral Fantasy
Review: “Totally worth the price! They were just what I was looking for and you get a lot for the price. 10/10″ – Yarixa Ssnchez
Image source: amazon.com, Yarixa Ssnchez
#11 Embrace The Goo, Beauties! Gift Your Girl Gang The Glow Up Of Their Dreams With Cosrx Snail Mucin Sheet Masks
Review: “I’m excited to try these as I have used many products from cosrx snail mucin line. I usually pop these masks in the fridge for an instant “treat yo self” moment. Also great gift add ons to your friends and family!!!!” – PoochieTrain
Image source: amazon.com, PoochieTrain
#12 Mask On, Worries Gone! Get Ready For Some Bubbly Bonding And Skin-Purifying Magic With Your Crew Using Elizavecca’s Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask
Review: “I have very sensitive skin but I read the reviews and wanted to give this a try. It’s super fun and silly to put on and watch the cold, grey mask start to bubble. Tickles slightly. After its done, it takes a minute to wash off. This is not moisturizing. It definitely makes my skin dry but it creates smooth skin and my pores become smaller. Moisturize afterwards. I like to use once a week for a bit of self care.” – J & B Wortinger
Image source: amazon.com, J & B Wortinger
#13 Pop That Cork And Let The Spirits Flow With A Mixology Bartender Kit That Makes Every Gal Pal Feel Like The Queen Of Cocktails
Review: “This set is so gorgeous! It is the perfect modern rustic style for our home, a lakeside cabin that we are renovating. Here’s a photo of it in its temporary spot, eventually it will be displayed hanging on our wet bar. I def recommend this item and will def buy from them again because of the quality. The only con is that I just looked to see where it was made and you guessed it, it was made in China! BUMMER!!” – Topaz
Image source: amazon.com, Topaz
#14 Ditch The Plain Old Banners; It’s Time For Your Galentine’s Day Bash To Speak Volumes With Cursive Script Letter Balloons
Review: “I’ve used the cursive balloons from Gala Supplies twice now. Both times, they came with plenty of time before my event and exactly as expected. I love how customizable they are! The package comes with everything you need (straws and ribbon), making the balloons are easy to inflate (and then deflate and store). I’d recommend to anyone who wants to give their party a little something extra!” – Kara
Image source: amazon.com, Kara
#15 Elevate Your Galentine’s Gossip & Giggle Sessions To Cinematic Heights With A Bluetooth Projector
Review: “This was so easy to set up! The picture shared is before we placed the screen, just getting the angle correct before hanging it. It sits on a shelf behind my couch, connected to a Bluetooth speaker for surround sound, but it’s so light weight, quiet, and easy to navigate. This is my first personal projector so I’m really impressed.” – KaySmile
Image source: amazon.com, KaySmile
#16 These Dark-Red Silk Rose Petals Have Got The Charisma To Charm Your Soiree Setting
Review: “The petals was a perfect addition to my Hollywood theme centerpieces I created. I put some inside the vase with the water and sprinkled some on the table as well. There were plenty of petals to decorate all tables in the room. The only issue i had was i found them a little hard to peel apart, very time consuming but the end result was worth it!” – Symphony c.
Image source: amazon.com, Symphony c.
#17 Serve Up Your Favorite Treats Or Stir The Perfect Cuppa With These Heart Shaped Spoons And Watch Your Bffs ‘Fall’ For Your Hosting Skills
Review: “I love these spoons! I’ll never eat with a different spoon ever again haha” – Angela
Image source: amazon.com, Angela
#18 Get Ready To Break Off A Delectable Piece Of That Kit Kat Chocolate Strawberry Action With Your Best Gal Pals
Review: “Surprising how good these are, sparking wine a strawberry yumminess. If you like strawberries you will love these.” – M. Swim
Image source: amazon.com, M. Swim
#19 Raise Your Galentine’s Game With The Cheeky Charm Of A Candy Bra; It’s The Quirky, Tasty Touch That Screams Best Friend Goals
Review: “I wore this over a bikini top as a halloween costume (sugar baby)! It lasted all day and all night and is so sturdy that i would wear it again too! So unless you are trying to bite it or rip it, then it won’t fall apart! Literally so cute too” – Brooklynne Gilman
Image source: amazon.com, Brooklynne Gilman
#20 Make Each Drink A Tribute To Your Friendships With Heart Shaped Pink Straws , Because Your Squad’s Conversations Flow Better With Fun In Every Glass!
Review: “I originally brought these straws for Valentine’s Day and fell in love with them. These have quickly become my favorite straws to use and I always get tons of compliments on them 💕” – Lynn
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Mix, Match, And Make Each Drink A Love Letter With Silicone Mini Heart Shape Ice Cube Molds. Let’s Turn Those Cocktails Into A Literally Cool Affair
Review: “I purchased these specifically because of the small size of the individual heart molds. I use them to bake cute little dog treats; the smaller size are better for training treats. They work great cooking the treats evenly, allow for easy removal (push from back if needed) and clean up is a breeze. I had previously purchased one mold that I was happy with and decided to get this set of two at a great price to make more treats at same time.” – Soccerhappy
Image source: amazon.com, Soccerhappy
#22 When Your Gals Are More Fabulous Than Any Bouquet, A Ferrero Collection Says ‘You’re The Nuts To My Chocolate’
Review: “Great quality chocolates with a great variety. They are fresh. I always get these for teacher gifts.” – Kerri
Image source: amazon.com, Kerri
#23 Who Needs A Photo Booth When You’ve Got Metallic Tinsel Foil Fringe Curtains To Frame Your Fabulous Faces?
Review: “Used for our galentines day photobooth and it was perfect for the little space I had!! The adhesive was easy a day the streamers were shiny and bright!!!” – amanda sitter
Image source: amazon.com, amanda sitter
#24 Pour Some Syrupy Love Over The Breakfast Of Champions – Compliments To The Chef And Her Dash Multi Mini Heart Shaped Waffle Maker
Review: “I absolutely love this waffle maker. It is easy to use and clean.” – Holly Pinheiro
Image source: amazon.com, Holly Pinheiro
#25 When The Room Lights Up Like Your Dazzling Smiles, That’s The Pink Heart Neon Sign Weaving Its Electric Charm
Review: “I’m so in love 😍😍😍😍 I thought the only way to make it work was to hang it but it stays standing perfectly on its side, it seems like it’s leaning against the wall but it really isn’t, perfect cute little guy 😍” – Ivis Florentino
Image source: amazon.com, Ivis Florentino
#26 Nothing Says ‘Modern Love Oracle’ Like Breaking Open A Valentine Fortune Cookie After Dinner
Review: “These cute little red and pink fortune cookies are perfect for Valentine’s Day. I used them in a gift basket for my grandchildren and another for my office. They’re not only cute, but also tasty and crunchy, and the fortunes are perfect for Valentine’s Day. I’ve included a picture of the basket I made for work. (The muffins hide a lot of the fortune cookies in the picture. The cookies fill the entire bottom of the red basket!)” – Linda S.
Image source: amazon.com, Linda S.
#27 Share A Laugh And A Chew With Your Main Squeezes This Galentine’s Day With Starburst All Pink Fruit Chews Candy
Review: “I am a candy fiend and I mostly love fruit flavored candy, strawberry in particular. I’ve only ever loved the strawberry Starbursts, leaving the rest for the family. A case of *just* strawberry Starbursts? Oh yes please.” – Quickbeam
Image source: amazon.com, Kellie
#28 Set The Mood For Laughter And Selfies Dazzle Bright Valentines Day Lights
Review: “I put 4 sets of these on a tree in front of my house, and they look great. They “drip” randomly, so it looks better.” – BBarnes
Image source: amazon.com
