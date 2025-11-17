Hey Pandas, What’s The Creepiest Thing That’s Happened To You?

Share!
#1
13 years old and at the park waiting for my friend. Older kid walks by pushing a moped and says he’s walking it to the gas station and tells me I can ride it once he gets gas. I walk with him to get gas and right before we get there, he points to a row of hedges that run along a ditch and says he built a clubhouse in there and asked if I wanted to see it. I say yes and a minute or two after we get in there he pulls out a knife and tells me to get on my knees or he’s going to stab me. I tell him I want to make sure nobody is walking by since the sidewalk was nearby. He agreed and I looked but he stood blocking the way out. He tells me nobody is there and tells me to get back in there. We walk back and I tell him I just wanted to check one last time and when I got close enough I ran for it, hitting my head on the door frame, and ran home. I didn’t tell anyone, which I will carry forever knowing all the what ifs, until I had kids of my own to warn them about stranger danger. 😞
#2
Mine was probably when I look in my reflection at a mirror & its slightly different to my actual self. Thats creepy at 3am you know.
#3
I was a teenager and with my sister and some friends decided we were going to have a seance. Turned off all the lights and held hands. You know exactly what we had seen in movies. A bit after we start the radio turns on and the volume starts going up and down. Needless to say the lights went on and we never tried a seance again.
#4
When I was in highschool my friends wanted to try a Ouija board. This terrified me, but I tagged along. We went to a park in Arizona. It had a soccer field that was still lit up with stadium lights on this summer night, but the park was empty, besides, us. They set up the board in the middle of the field and we all sat in a circle around it. As soon as we all put our hands on the board the stadium lights turned off and we were surrounded by darkness. It was likely just on a timer or something, but we all screamed and never tried it again.
#5
#6
We had just moved into a new house, and apparently there was a truck parked right outside my window for hours. My family called the police, but by then the truck had disappeared. They didn’t tell me for a couple years so I wouldn’t be scared. I’m kind of glad they didn’t tell me, I would have been terrified. Creepy.
#7
When I was 9 we lived in Scarborough (Ontario) and one day I was walking to our local convenience store when a car pulled up beside me. A blonde woman opened her door and leaned out, holding a map. She asked me for directions. There was a guy behind the wheel and he leaned around her and called that I should get in the car so I could show him where to go. Scared the bejesus out of me, so I backed away. She got out of the car and kept moving toward me so I turned and ran into the store. Thankfully the clerk there knew all the kids in the neighbourhood so he let me hide behind the counter while he went outside to check, but by the time he got there the car was gone.
