The Wonderful World Of Fantasy And Feeling Of The Artist Marcel Van Luit

Photoshop images may be cool, but they can also be wonderful… And it is in this second case that we can fit the works created by Marcel van Luit.
The Dutch digital artist has an incredible talent for blending reality with imaginary fantasy worlds thanks to the incredible skills he has with the photo editing application.
In addition to doing digital photo manipulation jobs for companies, Marcel accepts orders from ordinary people who also want to get into the stunning picture world he creates.
The unique artworks of Marcel van Luit will be featured on Masters of LXRY 2017. At this Europe’s largest premium lifestyle event, he offers the public the opportunity to order ready-made and custom-made creative photography work. You will experience it from 7 to 11 December 2017 in the RAI Amsterdam.
More info: marcelvanluit.com
