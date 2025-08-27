68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Many people think they could probably be comedians, if they put their minds to it. This is perhaps mostly wishful thinking, but that doesn’t mean one can’t be pretty funny from time to time even if it isn’t a full time job. So we’ve gathered some of the best examples of people seeing an opportunity for a good joke and taking it.
After all, sometimes the starts just align correctly and one can seize that golden opportunity for a solid joke. Now get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.
#1 “Tis But A Scratch”
Image source: TheCarrot_v2
#2 What My Local Coffee Shop Calls Matcha
Image source: HellaComics
#3 I’ve Been Waiting 9 Months For A Coworker To Ride His Harley To Work So I Could Do This
Image source: SwissArmyBumpkin
#4 A Little Gift For The New Owners
This is Aaron our family skeleton that has been around for years. Since we are moving he decided to stay and give a warm welcome to the next family to live in our house. He insisted on heading up into the garage attic to wait for their arrival. We wish him luck and hopes they find him as enjoyable as we have.
Image source: reddit.com
#5 19 Years Ago Today, On Halloween, This Is How I Announced To My Students And Colleagues That I Was Pregnant
Image source: nonnahinnor
#6 Saw This Clever Rascal While Walking To Work
Image source: Blazed420_God
#7 For Weeks We’ve Been Having Issues With A Bird Flying Into This Window. My Daughter’s Nicolas Cage Pillow Solved The Problem
It’s actually a flip sequin pillow, and I think they missed a major opportunity by not putting Travolta on the other side of the sequins.
Image source: lokibola
#8 Please
Image source: groot95
#9 The Cutest Criminal There Is
Image source: hodgkinthepirate
#10 I Hate It When Job Interviewers Ask “What Is Your Greatest Strength,” So I Printed Up These Business Cards To Just Hand Out When Asked
Image source: jDubbaYo
#11 Taylor Swift Fan Hides Identity Because She Called In Sick To Work
Image source: ebradio
#12 Genius
Image source: mrnickharvey
#13 Good Advice
Image source: graystone777
#14 My Friends Made Sure I Didn’t Leave Last Night From The Halloween Party
Now I’m learning how to put on a tire.
Image source: icecreamdude97
#15 My Window Cracked So I Fixed It The Only Way I Know How
Image source: SmellyShmitzel
#16 No More Christmas Wrapping Supplies At The Store, So My Daughter Made With Stock On Hand
Image source: BlueMacaw
#17 There Is A Tile Moved At Work For Some Reason. It’s Been Moved For About Two Weeks. I Decided To Have Fun With It
It’s my friend’s office. I’ve heard nothing but positive reactions so far today.
Image source: blahblahblah1992
#18 One Foot In The Grave
Image source: fatmik3
#19 I Heard Giggling In The Kitchen And My Kids Were Huddled Around Our Lemonade. This Was Their Attempt To Pull A Prank On Me
They’re now laughing hysterically and asking, “May I please have some lem- I mean, may I please have some pee to drink?”
Image source: smugmisswoodhouse
#20 This Dill Pizza Dough Branding
Image source: kazo0
#21 Witty Profile
Image source: DystryR
#22 Our Office Manager Left For Vacation Last Week And Came Back To This Today
Image source: reddit.com
#23 It’s Power Rangers Time
Image source: Twigsnapper
#24 Saw This Garbage Truck In Portland, Oregon
Image source: —–anja—–
#25 I Took This Picture In 2017, So These Rules May No Longer Apply
Image source: parenthetical_phrase
#26 Anticipating Questions At Work
Image source: CorneliusBueller
#27 I’m About To Become Omniscient. Wish Me Luck
Image source: Augie279
#28 My Husband Ian Insisted That Our New Puppy Nala Get Her Own Stocking. I Thought It Was Sweet Until I Realized He Had Ulterior Motives
Image source: alymac95
#29 One Of My Co-Workers’ House Was “Rocked” Last Night. He Ran Out Of His House To Chase The Kids That Did It But They Fled, Leaving Their Scooter Behind
This is what he did with the scooter this morning. He actually considered welding it to the pole, but in casual conversation with the police (they’re quite laid back here) they politely ‘suggested’ that wasn’t such a good idea.
Image source: bloodknife92
#30 My Christmas Pillow Doubles As Valentine’s Day Decor
Accidentally put my Christmas pillow upside down, and I love it.
Image source: hmac14
#31 Much Better
Image source: FilledwithUrine
#32 There’s A Gap In The Cabinets Because Of An Angled Sink. Countertops Get Installed On Monday
Image source: HappyFirst
#33 My Brother Turns 30 Tomorrow. This Is What He’s Unwrapping vs. What I’ll Bring Out Once He Realizes
Image source: BurnieTheBrony
#34 The Lock On Our Bathroom Door In The Break Room At Work
Image source: tink053184
#35 She Said She Wanted A Man Of The Streets… I Said “Baby I Am The Streets”
Image source: TheChrisFlowers
#36 My Grandma Packs Her Own Bacon Because She Feels Like The Restaurants Never Put Enough On Her BLTs
My grandma said, “I am 83 years old, just let me live my life.”
Image source: tuzr
#37 Trojan Horse Birthday Cake
My friend and I have been passing a bottle of Rumple Mintz back and forth for a couple of years, secretly hiding it at the others house. Today he dropped off a birthday cake but didn’t have time to hang out and eat a piece.
Image source: phrough
#38 This Vandalized McDonald’s Billboard In Glasgow
This used to be an advert for the McDonald’s Big Arch burger, but now it’s for something much more appealing.
Image source: MisterSpikes
#39 Sign At The Nursery
So go right ahead, am I right?
Image source: its35degreesout
#40 Jesus Is “Not” Always The Answer?
Image source: Samuel311fan
#41 Pharmacy Technician Gave Up
Image source: 24-7-Hypochondriac
#42 Wife Is Terrified Of Slugs, Woke To This Note
“Scary slug infiltrated. Hid him near the trolley under a pile of salt under a glass bowl. Very sorry, but could you deal with it?”
I sadly dealt with it before posting.
Image source: noodlepies
#43 Pretending To Be A Sophisticated, Tea-Drinking Adult While In A Zoom Meeting, When Really
I don’t even think anyone’s paying attention.
Image source: likeneelyohara
#44 New Policy At The Local Hardware Store
Image source: well_hotdog
#45 I Guess Divorce Parties Are A Thing Now?
Image source: couch_cushion_dorito
#46 Oh Thank God I’m Saved
Image source: Echonight2
#47 Wife Left Me Alone With The Kids For The First Time And After Asking For An Update I Sent Her This
Image source: johnsbuffalo
#48 Breaking My Ankle Hasn’t Lessen My Genius Humour
Image source: Idonthavetotellyiu
#49 Came With My Wife To Her Gynecologist Appointment, At Least She’s Honest
Image source: happy_chickens
#50 My Wife Refused To Eat Her Pear’s Thic Booty
My friend also said I should name my pear Fiona…
Image source: flibberjibber
#51 Squirrel
Image source: QuackityClone
#52 Well There Is
Image source: reddit.com
#53 My Son Thinks He Is Hilarious – Told Him To Stack The Dishes In The Sink
Image source: Darzin
#54 The McPerfect McDonald’s Order
I’ll add Beyonce’s XO for hugs and kisses.
Image source: Blue_blew_blah
#55 I’m About To Spray My New Kitchen Cabinets
That was when I pre-primed all of my crown. I’m replacing the driveway anyways. The booth isn’t to stop paint from going everywhere, it’s to stop dust from getting on the cabinets.
Image source: chainsawgeoff
#56 Wife Modified A 5-Year-Old’s Birthday Card For My Brother’s 35th
Image source: luke_and_coley
#57 Someone Put This Motion-Activated Sticker On The Paper Towels At Work That Are In Fact Not Motion Activated
Image source: CncertLuvr
#58 My Boss Told Me I Wasn’t Ready To Make Sushi Yet, So I Made A Hot Dog
Image source: Bobbyz1020
#59 Nerd Humor Comes Differently Because Someone Has To Explain It First
Image source: Garrod_Ran
#60 Local Doughnut Shop Has Some Jokes
Image source: D-r-T-3890
#61 I Got Charged A “B**ching Fee”
I ordered a Miller Lite and she walked up to my table while opening a Bud Light for me. I wasn’t even going to complain, but my friend spoke up forcing me point out her mistake.
Image source: smokeymctokerson
#62 I Think I’m Going To Like This Sequel Better Than The Original
Image source: Washpedantic
#63 One Bowl Of Internet Please
Image source: MyxeQ
#64 I Put A Couple Layers Of Boot Polish On One Of My Coworker’s Boots Every Day He Was On Vacation… One Of His Boots
Image source: sam_neil
#65 Saw My Opportunity, No Regrets
Image source: jordanr1369
#66 Saw This On The Way Home. Cybertruck Who?
Image source: fireforge92
#67 This Is My Mom
Image source: MallardDuckBoy
#68 Wife Is Not Impressed With Her New Designer Hambag
Image source: JXDB
