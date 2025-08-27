68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Many people think they could probably be comedians, if they put their minds to it. This is perhaps mostly wishful thinking, but that doesn’t mean one can’t be pretty funny from time to time even if it isn’t a full time job. So we’ve gathered some of the best examples of people seeing an opportunity for a good joke and taking it.

After all, sometimes the starts just align correctly and one can seize that golden opportunity for a solid joke. Now get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1 “Tis But A Scratch”

Image source: TheCarrot_v2

#2 What My Local Coffee Shop Calls Matcha

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: HellaComics

#3 I’ve Been Waiting 9 Months For A Coworker To Ride His Harley To Work So I Could Do This

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: SwissArmyBumpkin

#4 A Little Gift For The New Owners

This is Aaron our family skeleton that has been around for years. Since we are moving he decided to stay and give a warm welcome to the next family to live in our house. He insisted on heading up into the garage attic to wait for their arrival. We wish him luck and hopes they find him as enjoyable as we have.

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: reddit.com

#5 19 Years Ago Today, On Halloween, This Is How I Announced To My Students And Colleagues That I Was Pregnant

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: nonnahinnor

#6 Saw This Clever Rascal While Walking To Work

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: Blazed420_God

#7 For Weeks We’ve Been Having Issues With A Bird Flying Into This Window. My Daughter’s Nicolas Cage Pillow Solved The Problem

It’s actually a flip sequin pillow, and I think they missed a major opportunity by not putting Travolta on the other side of the sequins.

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: lokibola

#8 Please

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: groot95

#9 The Cutest Criminal There Is

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: hodgkinthepirate

#10 I Hate It When Job Interviewers Ask “What Is Your Greatest Strength,” So I Printed Up These Business Cards To Just Hand Out When Asked

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: jDubbaYo

#11 Taylor Swift Fan Hides Identity Because She Called In Sick To Work

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: ebradio

#12 Genius

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: mrnickharvey

#13 Good Advice

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: graystone777

#14 My Friends Made Sure I Didn’t Leave Last Night From The Halloween Party

Now I’m learning how to put on a tire.

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: icecreamdude97

#15 My Window Cracked So I Fixed It The Only Way I Know How

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: SmellyShmitzel

#16 No More Christmas Wrapping Supplies At The Store, So My Daughter Made With Stock On Hand

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: BlueMacaw

#17 There Is A Tile Moved At Work For Some Reason. It’s Been Moved For About Two Weeks. I Decided To Have Fun With It

It’s my friend’s office. I’ve heard nothing but positive reactions so far today.

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: blahblahblah1992

#18 One Foot In The Grave

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: fatmik3

#19 I Heard Giggling In The Kitchen And My Kids Were Huddled Around Our Lemonade. This Was Their Attempt To Pull A Prank On Me

They’re now laughing hysterically and asking, “May I please have some lem- I mean, may I please have some pee to drink?”

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: smugmisswoodhouse

#20 This Dill Pizza Dough Branding

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: kazo0

#21 Witty Profile

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: DystryR

#22 Our Office Manager Left For Vacation Last Week And Came Back To This Today

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: reddit.com

#23 It’s Power Rangers Time

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: Twigsnapper

#24 Saw This Garbage Truck In Portland, Oregon

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: —–anja—–

#25 I Took This Picture In 2017, So These Rules May No Longer Apply

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: parenthetical_phrase

#26 Anticipating Questions At Work

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: CorneliusBueller

#27 I’m About To Become Omniscient. Wish Me Luck

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: Augie279

#28 My Husband Ian Insisted That Our New Puppy Nala Get Her Own Stocking. I Thought It Was Sweet Until I Realized He Had Ulterior Motives

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: alymac95

#29 One Of My Co-Workers’ House Was “Rocked” Last Night. He Ran Out Of His House To Chase The Kids That Did It But They Fled, Leaving Their Scooter Behind

This is what he did with the scooter this morning. He actually considered welding it to the pole, but in casual conversation with the police (they’re quite laid back here) they politely ‘suggested’ that wasn’t such a good idea.

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: bloodknife92

#30 My Christmas Pillow Doubles As Valentine’s Day Decor

Accidentally put my Christmas pillow upside down, and I love it.

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: hmac14

#31 Much Better

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: FilledwithUrine

#32 There’s A Gap In The Cabinets Because Of An Angled Sink. Countertops Get Installed On Monday

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: HappyFirst

#33 My Brother Turns 30 Tomorrow. This Is What He’s Unwrapping vs. What I’ll Bring Out Once He Realizes

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: BurnieTheBrony

#34 The Lock On Our Bathroom Door In The Break Room At Work

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: tink053184

#35 She Said She Wanted A Man Of The Streets… I Said “Baby I Am The Streets”

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: TheChrisFlowers

#36 My Grandma Packs Her Own Bacon Because She Feels Like The Restaurants Never Put Enough On Her BLTs

My grandma said, “I am 83 years old, just let me live my life.”

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: tuzr

#37 Trojan Horse Birthday Cake

My friend and I have been passing a bottle of Rumple Mintz back and forth for a couple of years, secretly hiding it at the others house. Today he dropped off a birthday cake but didn’t have time to hang out and eat a piece.

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: phrough

#38 This Vandalized McDonald’s Billboard In Glasgow

This used to be an advert for the McDonald’s Big Arch burger, but now it’s for something much more appealing.

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: MisterSpikes

#39 Sign At The Nursery

So go right ahead, am I right?

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: its35degreesout

#40 Jesus Is “Not” Always The Answer?

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: Samuel311fan

#41 Pharmacy Technician Gave Up

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: 24-7-Hypochondriac

#42 Wife Is Terrified Of Slugs, Woke To This Note

“Scary slug infiltrated. Hid him near the trolley under a pile of salt under a glass bowl. Very sorry, but could you deal with it?”
I sadly dealt with it before posting.

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: noodlepies

#43 Pretending To Be A Sophisticated, Tea-Drinking Adult While In A Zoom Meeting, When Really

I don’t even think anyone’s paying attention.

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: likeneelyohara

#44 New Policy At The Local Hardware Store

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: well_hotdog

#45 I Guess Divorce Parties Are A Thing Now?

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: couch_cushion_dorito

#46 Oh Thank God I’m Saved

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: Echonight2

#47 Wife Left Me Alone With The Kids For The First Time And After Asking For An Update I Sent Her This

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: johnsbuffalo

#48 Breaking My Ankle Hasn’t Lessen My Genius Humour

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: Idonthavetotellyiu

#49 Came With My Wife To Her Gynecologist Appointment, At Least She’s Honest

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: happy_chickens

#50 My Wife Refused To Eat Her Pear’s Thic Booty

My friend also said I should name my pear Fiona…

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: flibberjibber

#51 Squirrel

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: QuackityClone

#52 Well There Is

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: reddit.com

#53 My Son Thinks He Is Hilarious – Told Him To Stack The Dishes In The Sink

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: Darzin

#54 The McPerfect McDonald’s Order

I’ll add Beyonce’s XO for hugs and kisses.

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: Blue_blew_blah

#55 I’m About To Spray My New Kitchen Cabinets

That was when I pre-primed all of my crown. I’m replacing the driveway anyways. The booth isn’t to stop paint from going everywhere, it’s to stop dust from getting on the cabinets.

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: chainsawgeoff

#56 Wife Modified A 5-Year-Old’s Birthday Card For My Brother’s 35th

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: luke_and_coley

#57 Someone Put This Motion-Activated Sticker On The Paper Towels At Work That Are In Fact Not Motion Activated

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: CncertLuvr

#58 My Boss Told Me I Wasn’t Ready To Make Sushi Yet, So I Made A Hot Dog

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: Bobbyz1020

#59 Nerd Humor Comes Differently Because Someone Has To Explain It First

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: Garrod_Ran

#60 Local Doughnut Shop Has Some Jokes

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: D-r-T-3890

#61 I Got Charged A “B**ching Fee”

I ordered a Miller Lite and she walked up to my table while opening a Bud Light for me. I wasn’t even going to complain, but my friend spoke up forcing me point out her mistake.

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: smokeymctokerson

#62 I Think I’m Going To Like This Sequel Better Than The Original

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: Washpedantic

#63 One Bowl Of Internet Please

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: MyxeQ

#64 I Put A Couple Layers Of Boot Polish On One Of My Coworker’s Boots Every Day He Was On Vacation… One Of His Boots

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: sam_neil

#65 Saw My Opportunity, No Regrets

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: jordanr1369

#66 Saw This On The Way Home. Cybertruck Who?

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: fireforge92

#67 This Is My Mom

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: MallardDuckBoy

#68 Wife Is Not Impressed With Her New Designer Hambag

68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good

Image source: JXDB

