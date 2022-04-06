Imagining Sam Heughan as Superman

It’s not hard to imagine that several men were vying for the part of Superman over the years, but it’s interesting to think what might have happened if a few of them had managed to land the role. Nicolas Cage feels like he might have been one of the most hectic versions of the hero and might have kept talking with his hands as he tends to do, but Sam Heughan, who wasn’t that well known until his role in Outlander, might have found that his career was catapulted forward by the role, but it’s also possible that it would have felt incredibly awkward. He’s had no shortage of success over the years, even if a few of the projects he’s been a part of haven’t been recognized nearly as much as a couple of others. Obviously, Outlander has been the jewel in his personal crown at this time, and Men in Kilts was another fun show that he took on with his costar, Graham McTavish. Sam has been one of the more entertaining notes that he’s taken on in the time he’s spent in front of the camera.
If there was any doubt that he could have taken on the role, and there are at least a couple that are minor, those could have been negated or at least abated by his role in Bloodshot alongside Vin Diesel. True, he did play a villain in the movie, but he was convincing enough for the time spent. But trying to imagine Sam as Clark Kent/Superman isn’t impossible, though it is different enough that it doesn’t appear to be the easiest image to conjure. It does feel as though he might have been able to make it work, but it also doesn’t feel as though it would have been the right role. Given how many men were in line for this role it does feel that whoever was bound to be picked would have a huge burden laid on their shoulders.
Playing the part of Superman isn’t as simple as it would sound, since donning the suit and the cape is a responsibility as well as an opportunity. As one of the most popular superheroes in the world, Superman is an institution as well as a shining beacon, however corny that might sound. Even as a fictional character he stands out as someone that inspires people and has been used as an example for real-world problems. That’s a lot to put on anyone, and those that have taken on the role over the years have no doubt felt that pressure at some point. Some have been able to handle it, and those that have slipped into the role and just as quietly slipped out, perhaps finding that they weren’t ready, or maybe they came to realize that the responsibility was more than they wanted. In Sam’s case, it feels as though he was simply passed over for the role, nothing more and nothing less. If there were any hard feelings Heughan would likely have said something, but the fact is that he remembers his time trying to fit into the man of steel’s boots with a bit of humor.
There’s no doubt that he would have liked a go at this role, but the fact also remains that he’s done quite well without being able to add the role of Superman to his resume, as people have fully enjoyed him in Outlander and he remains a skilled and desired actor to this day. Still, picturing him in the suit is at least a little difficult since for one reason or another, it doesn’t appear to suit his character or his skills. His time in Outlander has proven his worth in a big way, but slapping him into a role that would have been a big risk wouldn’t have proven much of anything, other than that someone had faith in him but didn’t understand his limitations. Sam could have taken on the role, but it doesn’t sound as though it would have been the right move. Without saying anything about his acting ability, it’s probably for the best that he didn’t get the part.
Sam Heughan has become famous without the need for Superman at this point, but remembering that he, along with many others, made a play for the role at one point is still interesting since it’s a part of entertainment history that people will be able to look back on from time to time. Stories of how people came to be as famous as they are now and the opportunities they missed or bullets they dodged are usually great entertainment and end up making great anecdotes. It’s not hard to see Sam taking on the role of a superhero or villain if he has the desire, but his time as the man of steel just wasn’t meant to be.