My 26 Minimal Illustrations For Plant And Cat Lovers

Many cats see plants as a source of food and fun, especially if they are always indoors. But these habits may become annoying to you and could kill your plants.
I dedicate this series of my illustrations to all the cat and plant lovers; imagine if cats and plants lived in harmony, how wonderful it would be.
If you’re interested, you can find my previous posts here, here, here, here, here , here, and here.
More info: Instagram | ilovedoodle.com | Facebook | Etsy
#1 Dande-Cats
#2 Spy Cat
#3 Fall
#4
#5 Catmouflage
#6 I Will Never Leaf You
#7 Succulents
#8 One Line Art
#9 Hang On
#10 Leaves Sway
#11 Leaf Me Alone
#12 One Line Art
#13 Catmouflage
#14 Something Fishy
#15 Tropical Leaf
#16 Smeow So Good
#17 Meownana Leaf
#18 Flower Cat
#19 Whale
#20 Cat-Tus
#21 One Line Art
#22 We Hug Plants
#23 Cat Walk
#24 Cat-Tus
#25 The Planters
#26 Cat Leaf
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us