My 26 Minimal Illustrations For Plant And Cat Lovers

Many cats see plants as a source of food and fun, especially if they are always indoors. But these habits may become annoying to you and could kill your plants.
I dedicate this series of my illustrations to all the cat and plant lovers; imagine if cats and plants lived in harmony, how wonderful it would be.

#1 Dande-Cats

#2 Spy Cat

#3 Fall

#4

#5 Catmouflage

#6 I Will Never Leaf You

#7 Succulents

#8 One Line Art

#9 Hang On

#10 Leaves Sway

#11 Leaf Me Alone

#12 One Line Art

#13 Catmouflage

#14 Something Fishy

#15 Tropical Leaf

#16 Smeow So Good

#17 Meownana Leaf

#18 Flower Cat

#19 Whale

#20 Cat-Tus

#21 One Line Art

#22 We Hug Plants

#23 Cat Walk

#24 Cat-Tus

#25 The Planters

#26 Cat Leaf

Patrick Penrose
