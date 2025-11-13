I Drew 17 Silly Puns That Show Tired Characters From Star Wars

I’m an illustrator who has done a series of simple illustrations showing the dark moments of 17 Star Wars characters which we don’t normally see on the big screen.
The Star Bored series of illustrations shows that everyone has their own down time. But don’t worry, all you have to do is lay down and have a rest, the force will be with you again in no time.
More info: Instagram
#1 Darth Vader
#2 Luke Skywalker
#3 R2-D2
#4 Obi- Wan Kenobi
#5 Princess Leia
#6 Master Yoda
#7 Eworks
#8 Chewbacca
#9 Bb 8
#10 Han Solo
#11 C-3po
#12 Jabba The Hutt
#13 Padme Amidala
#14 Kylo Ren
#15 Boba Fett
#16 Finn
#17 Jar Jar Binks
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us