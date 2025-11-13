I Created 27 Moody Animal Puns To Remind Everyone That It’s OK To Be Sad (27 Pics)

Hi there!
My name is Lim Heng Swee and I am an illustrator.
I always think that positive energy is overrated, sometimes we need to be true to yourself. It’s ok to be sad, moody, frustrated sometimes, all we need to do is rest, do nothing, be quiet a little while. The negative feeling will be digesting through time. At the time when we healed, we know we will be a better and happier person.
Hope you guys enjoy this, my simple minimalist Moody Animals series.
#1 Cow
#2 Beaver
#3 Elephant
#4 Llama
#5 Moose
#6 Pelican
#7 Hedgehog
#8 Otter
#9 Owl
#10 Rabbit
#11 Unicorn
#12 Bear
#13 Raccoon
#14 Sheep
#15 Narwhal
#16 Toucan
#17 Koala
#18 Pig
#19 T-Rex
#20 Pug
#21 Beer
#22 Dodo
#23 Cat
#24 Lion
#25 Wild Boar
#26 Hippopotamus
#27 Ostrich
