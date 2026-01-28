66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Whatever your opinions are about them, you can never go wrong with cracking a dad joke in any situation. These inoffensive, overly simplistic, and often punny quips may elicit groans and headshakes, but their corniness will eventually bring about a chuckle or two.
Just check out these glorious examples from the Dad Jokes Daily Facebook group. This online community has amassed around 1.5 million members so far, and scrolling through their featured content should tell you why.
We’ve compiled some of their best ones in this list, which you can steal and use. And as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
#1
Image source: Bud D. H. Moore, x.com
#2
Image source: Ivy Aurora
#3
Image source: Watty Selit
Dad jokes are often met with slight disappointment because of their simplicity and low-hanging fruit nature. However, clinical psychologist Dr. Yael Schonbrun says these jokes aren’t just random humorous attempts, but “linguistic puzzles” that rely on simple types of wordplay.
#4
Image source: Robert Bare, x.com
#5
Image source: Yenny AMah Ririru
#6
Image source: Anna Hanafi, x.com
Homonyms are one type of wordplay you will often find in most dad jokes. These are words that sound the same, have the same spelling, but have a different meaning. An example Dr. Schonbrun used was “I told a chemistry joke, but there was no reaction.”
In this joke, the word “reaction” referred to both the chemical process and the audience’s response.
#7
Image source: Fauline Haning, x.com
#8
Image source: Baiq Dewi Setiawati, x.com
#9
Image source: Ellen II
Much like homonyms, homophones are also often used for many of the dad jokes you hear. But in this case, the words sound the same but have different spellings and meanings.
In this scenario, Dr. Schonbrun used this joke as her example: “To start a zoo, you need two pandas, a grizzly bear, and three polar bears. It’s the bear minimum.” Here, you play on the words “bear and bare.”
#10
Image source: Robert Bare
#11
Image source: Paul Cuthbertson
#12
Image source: Dely Harahap
Paronymy is another type of wordplay that those who love dad jokes would often use. Here, it involves unrelated words spelled completely differently, but sound the same.
As an example, Dr. Schonbrun used the joke: “I gave her a shoulder to crayon,” playing on the words “crayon” and “cry on.”
#13
Image source: Robert Bare, x.com
#14
Image source: Mr. Chuckles
#15
Image source: Cheap Is The *New* Classy
You may scoff at dad jokes all you want, but experts say they serve an educational purpose. According to humor researcher Marc Hye-knudsen, it can help a child build self-confidence and resilience.
“By continually telling their children jokes that are so bad that they’re embarrassing, fathers may push their children’s limits for how much embarrassment they can handle,” he told FOX 2 Now in 2024.
#16
Image source: New Glow
#17
Image source: Todd Downing
#18
Image source: Dewi Indra Yanti
#19
Image source: Daniel Mundt
#20
Image source: Ichwan Tohir
#21
Image source: Dhona
#22
Image source: Ivan Allen Jr.
#23
Image source: Louise Hels
#24
Image source: Eli Koto
#25
Image source: Kristin Tanjung
#26
Image source: Dakota Little
#27
Image source: Kanan Cevensif
#28
Image source: Mona Hardimas
#29
Image source: Berita Mukomuko
#30
Image source: Agus Tiar Siagian Martogaria
#31
Image source: Susy Pramesthi
#32
Image source: Poisson Words
#33
Image source: Accil Asyari
#34
Image source: Yolanda Rapar
#35
Image source: Lilian Givens
#36
Image source: Katarina Eka Yuliana
#37
Image source: Watty Selit
#38
Image source: Junida Sari Lubis
#39
Image source: Sarah Pearl
#40
Image source: The Junk Food Jedi
#41
Image source: Sukesih
#42
Image source: Jason Isom
#43
Image source: Khadijah Ginting
#44
Image source: Darmawati Indo'na Syasa
#45
Image source: Indah Allwayzz OS
#46
Image source: Shabeer Abdul
#47
Image source: Robert Maynard
#48
Image source: Ellen II
#49
Image source: Robert Maynard
#50
Image source: Dan Roose
#51
Image source: Ellen II
#52
Image source: Dendi Gunawan
#53
Image source: Dina Febriany Lumban Gaol
#54
Image source: Robert Bare
#55
Image source: Enny Heriyani
#56
Image source: Nurul Latifah
#57
Image source: Yolanda Rapar
#58
Image source: Rowena Sharma
#59
Image source: Robert Bare
#60
Image source: Eric Davenport
#61
Image source: Robert Maynard
#62
Image source: Doni Nurdiansyah
#63
Image source: Kurnia Santiago Hasibuan
#64
Image source: Kevin Sporny
#65
Image source: Bundanaila Bundanaila
#66
Image source: Dendi Gunawan
