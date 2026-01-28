66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Whatever your opinions are about them, you can never go wrong with cracking a dad joke in any situation. These inoffensive, overly simplistic, and often punny quips may elicit groans and headshakes, but their corniness will eventually bring about a chuckle or two. 

Just check out these glorious examples from the Dad Jokes Daily Facebook group. This online community has amassed around 1.5 million members so far, and scrolling through their featured content should tell you why. 

We’ve compiled some of their best ones in this list, which you can steal and use. And as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites. 

#1

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Bud D. H. Moore, x.com

#2

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Ivy Aurora

#3

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Watty Selit

Dad jokes are often met with slight disappointment because of their simplicity and low-hanging fruit nature. However, clinical psychologist Dr. Yael Schonbrun says these jokes aren’t just random humorous attempts, but “linguistic puzzles” that rely on simple types of wordplay. 

#4

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Robert Bare, x.com

#5

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Yenny AMah Ririru

#6

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Anna Hanafi, x.com

Homonyms are one type of wordplay you will often find in most dad jokes. These are words that sound the same, have the same spelling, but have a different meaning. An example Dr. Schonbrun used was “I told a chemistry joke, but there was no reaction.” 

In this joke, the word “reaction” referred to both the chemical process and the audience’s response.

#7

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Fauline Haning, x.com

#8

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Baiq Dewi Setiawati, x.com

#9

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Ellen II

Much like homonyms, homophones are also often used for many of the dad jokes you hear. But in this case, the words sound the same but have different spellings and meanings. 

In this scenario, Dr. Schonbrun used this joke as her example: “To start a zoo, you need two pandas, a grizzly bear, and three polar bears. It’s the bear minimum.” Here, you play on the words “bear and bare.” 

#10

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Robert Bare

#11

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Paul Cuthbertson

#12

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Dely Harahap

Paronymy is another type of wordplay that those who love dad jokes would often use. Here, it involves unrelated words spelled completely differently, but sound the same. 

As an example, Dr. Schonbrun used the joke: “I gave her a shoulder to crayon,” playing on the words “crayon” and “cry on.”

#13

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Robert Bare, x.com

#14

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Mr. Chuckles

#15

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Cheap Is The *New* Classy

You may scoff at dad jokes all you want, but experts say they serve an educational purpose. According to humor researcher Marc Hye-knudsen, it can help a child build self-confidence and resilience. 

“By continually telling their children jokes that are so bad that they’re embarrassing, fathers may push their children’s limits for how much embarrassment they can handle,” he told FOX 2 Now in 2024.  

#16

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: New Glow

#17

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Todd Downing

#18

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Dewi Indra Yanti

#19

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Daniel Mundt

#20

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Ichwan Tohir

#21

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Dhona

#22

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Ivan Allen Jr.

#23

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Louise Hels

#24

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Eli Koto

#25

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Kristin Tanjung

#26

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Dakota Little

#27

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Kanan Cevensif

#28

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Mona Hardimas

#29

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Berita Mukomuko

#30

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Agus Tiar Siagian Martogaria

#31

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Susy Pramesthi

#32

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Poisson Words

#33

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Accil Asyari

#34

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Yolanda Rapar

#35

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Lilian Givens

#36

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Katarina Eka Yuliana

#37

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Watty Selit

#38

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Junida Sari Lubis

#39

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Sarah Pearl

#40

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: The Junk Food Jedi

#41

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Sukesih

#42

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Jason Isom

#43

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Khadijah Ginting

#44

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Darmawati Indo'na Syasa

#45

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Indah Allwayzz OS

#46

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Shabeer Abdul

#47

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Robert Maynard

#48

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Ellen II

#49

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Robert Maynard

#50

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Dan Roose

#51

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Ellen II

#52

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Dendi Gunawan

#53

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Dina Febriany Lumban Gaol

#54

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Robert Bare

#55

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Enny Heriyani

#56

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Nurul Latifah

#57

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Yolanda Rapar

#58

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Rowena Sharma

#59

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Robert Bare

#60

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Eric Davenport

#61

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Robert Maynard

#62

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Doni Nurdiansyah

#63

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Kurnia Santiago Hasibuan

#64

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Kevin Sporny

#65

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Bundanaila Bundanaila

#66

66 Funny Dad Joke Posts From This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Dendi Gunawan

