Paula Cole: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Paula Cole: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Paula Cole

April 5, 1968

Rockport, Massachusetts, US

58 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Paula Cole?

Paula Dorothy Cole is an American singer and songwriter known for her expressive vocals and introspective lyrical style. Her music often explores complex emotional landscapes with raw honesty.

She first gained widespread recognition for her performances on Peter Gabriel’s 1993–1994 Secret World Tour. This exposure set the stage for her solo career to flourish, captivating audiences globally.

Early Life and Education

A strong family bond shaped Paula Dorothy Cole’s early life in Rockport, Massachusetts, where her mother, Stephanie Cole, taught art and her father, Jim Cole, was a biology professor and polka bassist. Her older sister, Irene Cole, played piano, fostering a musical environment.

Cole honed her talents at Rockport High School, serving as class president and appearing in theater productions. She later attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, studying jazz singing before embarking on her songwriting career.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Paula Cole’s journey, including her marriage to Moroccan musician Hassan Hakmoun from 2002 to 2007. More recently, she married David, with whom she has built a blended family.

Cole shares a daughter, Sky Hakmoun, with her former husband Hassan Hakmoun. She also embraces her stepdaughter Eva James and stepson Faolán, children with her current husband David.

Career Highlights

Paula Cole’s pivotal album This Fire delivered massive global success, spawning hit singles like “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” and “I Don’t Want to Wait.” The record achieved multi-Platinum sales and secured her place in 1990s pop culture.

Beyond her commercial triumph, Cole achieved significant critical recognition, winning the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1998. That same year, she made history as the first woman to receive a solo nomination for Producer of the Year.

Signature Quote

“I am searching for the truth. Somewhere, it’s in the music.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
bruce campbell ripleys believe it or not
Ripley’s Believe it Or Not” is Back on TV
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2019
Wealthy GF Expects Guy To Sign Prenup But Won’t Agree To Infidelity Clause, He Cancels Engagement
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2026
Employee Worked For A Company For 4 Decades And Got His Vacation Time Cut So He Took His Sweet Revenge
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Wild Raccoons Who Were Being Fed By Woman For 35 Years Turn Aggressive, Get 911 Called On Them
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
This Woman Creates Dystopian Face Masks That May Work With Face ID During Viral Epidemics
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Lady Upset That She Survives On Basics While Hubby Splurges Away On Daily Lunches And Coffee
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025