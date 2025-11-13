Mom Refuses To Pay Babysitter Because She ‘Gets Free Ice Cream And Day Of Fun’, So She Shows Her ‘Deleted’ Texts

Being a (good) mother is definitely a tough job. But if you use this as an excuse to scamming people of their honestly earned money, you’re an a**hole. Recently, Reddit user VortexThing posted an unthinkable conversation between his sister and the woman she worked as a babysitter for, and you have to see it to believe it.
“My sister’s name is Kristen, which is, unfortunately, all I can give you,” VortextThing told Bored Panda. “She had never met [the woman] before, but my sister has her own babysitting website in our town, so that’s how the woman contacted her.”
“Beforehand, my sister described her as ‘respectful and courteous,’ which made it all the weirder that the woman attempted to turn around and scheme her for free services,” they added.
Scroll down to check out their exchange and let’s hope that the kids of this cheap lady will find another role model.
(Facebook cover image: Keith Rowley)
“Sister sent me this…she was blocked immediately after”
UPDATE: “Many recommended a small claims court, which would help in small legal dealings such as this one. After speaking with my sister about her options, we decided that a court case is what we would do as a last resort. Yesterday, we decided to call the husband on his personal phone. It took a few tries to get through to him, but he eventually picked up and was quite sheepish about the whole free work thing. Basically, the conversation said something to the effect of ‘yeah, I’ll talk to her about it.'”
‘Mr. [Name], we are aware you are reading our messages. We have consistently tried to reason and work with you, and it is honestly quite laughable that you are refusing to pay. After consultation with friends
^^these other friends were Reddit users!^^
We have decided we will be using a Small Claims Court if you do not return us the $128 in cash that you rightfully owe. You will have to go through legal fees and court proceedings, and it will certainly cost you more than what you owe us. So, as soon as you and your wife stop acting like children and face the people you owe money to in person, we may be able to have a reasonable discussion.’
Guess what happened? Within thirty minutes, my sister was unblocked from the mother’s phone, and the cash is set to return today at 2 pm.”
People had a lot to say about this crazy situation
Follow Us