Alia Bhatt: Bio And Career Highlights

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Alia Bhatt: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Alia Bhatt

March 15, 1993

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

33 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt is a British-Indian actress known for her versatility and captivating screen presence. Her work often features strong female characters facing complex challenges.

She rose to prominence with the teen film Student of the Year, which showcased her vibrant energy. Her nuanced performance in Highway then solidified her acting prowess, garnering widespread critical acclaim.

Early Life and Education

Born to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan in Mumbai, Alia Bhatt grew up immersed in the world of cinema. Her family background offered an early glimpse into the film industry’s creative processes.

She attended Jamnabai Narsee School, but left during her twelfth grade to pursue acting, a decision fueled by her long-standing interest in performing arts.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to actor Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt has maintained a largely private personal life in recent years. Earlier in her career, she was linked to actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Bhatt shares a daughter, Raha Kapoor, with Ranbir, with whom she co-parents, and the couple often makes public appearances together.

Career Highlights

Alia Bhatt has anchored numerous successful films, including Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, and the blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her performances have earned her multiple Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award for Best Actress.

Beyond acting, she launched Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable children’s clothing brand, and co-founded Eternal Sunshine Productions, a film production company.

Signature Quote

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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