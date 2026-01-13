The 20 Worst Dressed Stars At The 2026 Golden Globes After-Parties

Stars at the 2026 Golden Globes kept the celebrations going after the ceremony came to a close, attending different after parties hosted by fellow celebrities or entertainment companies.
The awards show, held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday (January 11), gave viewers plenty to talk about. One Battle After Another emerged as the night’s biggest winner in cinema, while Adolescence dominated the TV categories, with each production taking home four accolades.
After the ceremony, many A-listers changed into more comfortable, or flirtier, outfits to celebrate their wins and mingle with colleagues.
Several stars embraced the controversial sheer dress trend taking over Hollywood, while others stunned the online fashion police with bold Labubu looks.
Here are 20 celebrity after-party outfits that were considered the worst of the evening.
#1 Lisa
The 28-year-old White Lotus star attended Vas J. Morgan’s Golden Globes after party wearing a variation of a major Hollywood trend: the translucent dress.
Lisa’s see-through maxi dress, courtesy of Enfants Riches Déprimés, featured slightly puffy sleeves, a black bow, and an awkwardly placed belt that failed to impress fashion lovers.
#2 Amal Clooney
The human rights lawyer attended the main event with her husband, who was nominated for Best Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in Jay Kelly.
Afterward, the Hollywood power couple showed up to Netflix’s Golden Globe afterparty at Spago.
The “reptile green” color of Amal’s Versace dress was not a fan favorite. Additionally, the gown’s shiny material and the safety pins below the chest did little to enhance the look.
“That green dress looks like a sack tied in the middle,” one observer commented.
“She usually gets it right but this time just no,” shared another, while a third said the dress looked like a “green bin bag.”
#3 Jennifer Lopez
After presenting an award at the ceremony, J-Lo changed into a crystal number for host Nikki Glaser’s Golden Globes after party.
The On the Floor singer donned a strapless silver dress with fringe by Tamara Ralph that gave off “disco ball” vibes. Rather than opting for dainty accessories to balance the look, she wore a statement necklace and a bedazzled clutch.
“Shoes can make or break an outfit, those platforms are too clunky for the dress. They clash,” one critic wrote.
“That dress was just not flattering, sorry,” said another.
#4 Paris Hilton
There is no after party without the Hilton heiress.
Though she did not receive any Golden Globes, Paris dressed up like a glittery golden statuette for the celebration.
Her fairly see-through sequined dress likely would have looked better without the massive silver choker.
#5 Ana De Armas
Some fashion enthusiasts said the two-time Golden Globe nominee missed the mark with her V-neck Louis Vuitton maxi dress and $6,400 Petite Malle bag.
Ana, who presented an award with Chris Pine, also wore a black Louis Vuitton gown for the main ceremony.
“I’m so tired of nak*y dresses :(“ someone commented on Ana’s look.
#6 Emma Stone
The two-time Golden Globe winner was nominated for her role in Bugonia but lost to Rose Byrne.
For the after party, Emma styled her Louis Vuitton set from the ceremony by layering a fluffy white cardigan over her crop top.
Many fans sympathized with the actress: by the time you’ve had your 9th Golden Globe nomination, you’ve likely had enough of wearing glamorous looks for Hollywood events.
#7 Keri Russell
The actress, who was nominated for The Diplomat, donned the same Stéphane Rolland halter gown she wore to the main event.
While black halter gowns are a classic, Keri’s featured a large silver embellishment that was awkwardly placed and ruined the look.
#8 Brittany Snow
Brittany, who stars in the Netflix drama The Hunting Wives, sported a cap-sleeve gown dripping with diamonds.
The gown’s horizontally placed beads were unflattering, as was the skirt, which featured a mix of translucent and opaque fabric.
#9 Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka, who presented an award with Lisa, donned a strapless design with a sculptural bodice, while her husband, Nick Jonas, wore a classic tuxedo.
Many agreed that the actress’ white Dior gown felt too bridal for a Hollywood after party.
#10 Leighton Meester
Leighton attended Netflix’s after party with her husband, Adam Brody, who was nominated for Nobody Wants This.
The Gossip Girl alum sported the same gown she had chosen for the awards show: a Miu Miu design featuring a bright yellow top and a sequin-embroidered skirt that wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea.
“She’s a beautiful woman and I love this silhouette on her but I can’t with the school bus yellow, I’m sorry,” one observer said of the look.
“What in the 2007 prom is this dress?” echoed another.
#11 Patricia Arquette
The Severance actress donned a red, form fitting gown featuring a ruffled top at Netflix’s after party.
She wore her hair up and completed the look with a silky black shawl that contrasted with the romantic vibe of the gown.
#12 Zoë Kravitz
Zoë presented an award with Dave Franco. Afterward, the actress headed to Vas J. Morgan’s after party in a mini version of the salmon Saint Laurent dress she wore to the ceremony.
Despite the gray straps and matching heels, the 37-year-old’s lace and satin mini dress looked more like lingerie.
“Zoë was in such a hurry she forgot to put on her dress. Just walking around in undergarments,” wrote one critic.
#13 Charli XCX
The British singer presented two awards with Stranger Things actor Joe Keery.
After the ceremony, she was pictured at Chateau Marmont in a sheer blouse and a pair of pinstriped pants that were so long they hit the floor.
Charli accessorized the look with a pair of brown sunglasses.
#14 Malin Akerman
Malin is known for Watchmen, Trophy Wife, and more recently, The Hunting Wives.
White is a tricky color for a structured minidress, as it can easily look like someone attached a wrinkled piece of tissue to your body by wrapping Scotch tape around your waist. Because of this, many viewers gave the actress’s look a thumbs-down.
#15 Dakota Fanning
Dakota, who attended Morgan’s LA party with her sister Elle, donned a flamingo pink feather-lined gown.
During the ceremony, the Ripley actress presented an award with Queen Latifah in a dazzling Vivienne Westwood gown.
#16 Tessa Thompson
Tessa was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Hedda.
Her black Balenciaga minidress was like a Frankenstein mix: half-ballerina, half-motosuit.
Many agreed that the dress would have been better without the shredded leather tutu.
#17 Nick Mendoza III
Nick was so proud of his Labubu collection that he seemingly wanted to show it off to Hollywood stars. Or perhaps he lost a bet.
The Abbott Elementary actor and Labu’Tique Shop owner featured at least ten of the trendy, monster-like toys on his after-party suit. He even carried a massive white Labubu as his plus-one.
#18 Teyana Taylor
Teyana became the first winner of the night when she accepted the Best Supporting Female Actor award for One Battle After Another.
To celebrate her win, the actress layered her black Schiaparelli gown with a controversial plush graffiti coat by Satoshi Nakamoto.
She also swapped her heels for a comfortable pair of red sneakers.
#19 Will Arnett
The comedian was nominated for Best Podcast but lost to his ex-wife, Amy Poehler. During the ceremony, he also presented an award alongside Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman.
Will had a yellow stain running down the front of his shirt, possibly the result of a spilled cocktail.
#20 Timothy Simons
Timothy stars in Nobody Wants This, which was nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
The actor opted for a brown jacket, black Western bow tie, and matching cummerbund that seemed more fitting for Halloween than a Golden Globes after party.
