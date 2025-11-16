Experience The Dreams Of Lgbtq+ Youths Through The Talents Of 37 Artists (7 Pics)

by

“My dream for the future is equality. Not only passing laws but changing people’s hearts and minds.” – Anonymous, 18 years old.

How do we make a difference? By taking steps to visibly support LGBTQ+ youth and their rights. Allies play a critical role in creating a better future. Thirty-seven artists have taken a stand in the Future Dreams Art Exhibit hosted by PFLAG Rockland.

Each artist in the exhibit was given a statement about the future from an LGBTQ+ youth to ignite their artistic inspiration. All artwork is original and created for this special exhibit.

PFLAG Rockland is a New York non-profit organization that supports, educates, and advocates for the LGBTQ+ community, their families and allies. PFLAG’s vision is for an equitable, inclusive world where every LGBTQ+ person is safe, celebrated, empowered, and loved.

“My dream for the future is that no one should ever have to choose between a career they love and living a life with authenticity and integrity.” – Anonymous, 21 years old.

Experience the Future Dreams Art Exhibit online by clicking the website link.

PARTICIPATING ARTISTS: Aija R. Sears, Andrew Ward, Ann Kinney, Annette Back, Arthur Gunther, Aviva Sakolsky, Cass McVety, Collette V. Fournier, Dan Lukens, David Ganassi, Debbie Silberberg, Diane Rosen, Dina Maman, Franklin Sillva, Ilene Fox, Ilene Schwartz-Montesinos, Jack Milazzo, Jennifer Gaita Siciliano, Jessie Taylor, Joe LaMattina, Joy Bird, June Van Dunk, Kacey Warbrick, Kayla Sharp, Lee Lim, Lisa D’Amico, Madelyn Howard, Maria, Teresa Ortiz-Naretto, Melissa McCarter, Michael Craft, Pam Grafstein, Peter Tilgner, Rebecca Mills, Salvador Sanchez, Stacy Alessio, Susan Kaufman, Trine Giaever

More info: pflag-rockland.org

Artists (l-r): Ann Kinney, David Ganassi, Kacey Warbrick, Collette V. Fournier, Andrew Ward, Aija R. Sears

Experience The Dreams Of Lgbtq+ Youths Through The Talents Of 37 Artists (7 Pics)

Artists (l-r): Diane Rosen, Cass McVety, Trine Giaever, Franklin Silva, Arthur Gunther, Lee Lim

Experience The Dreams Of Lgbtq+ Youths Through The Talents Of 37 Artists (7 Pics)

Artists (l-r): Jessie Taylor, Peter Tilgner, Maria Teresa Ortiz-Naretto, Joy Bird, Lisa D’Amico, Dan Lukens

Experience The Dreams Of Lgbtq+ Youths Through The Talents Of 37 Artists (7 Pics)

Artists (l-r): Jennifer Gaita Siciliano, Pam Grafstein, Joe LaMattina, Kayla Sharp, Salvador Sanchez, Dina Maman

Experience The Dreams Of Lgbtq+ Youths Through The Talents Of 37 Artists (7 Pics)

Artists (l-r): Annette Back, Ilene Fox, Susan Kaufman, June Van Dunk, Debbie Silberberg, Michael Craft

Experience The Dreams Of Lgbtq+ Youths Through The Talents Of 37 Artists (7 Pics)

Artists (l-r): Rebecca Mills, Ilene Schwartz-Montesinos, Stacy Alessio, Aviva Sakolsky, Melissa McCarter, Jack Milazzo

Experience The Dreams Of Lgbtq+ Youths Through The Talents Of 37 Artists (7 Pics)

Artists (l-r): David Ganassi, Joy Bird, Kayla Sharp, Lisa D’Amico, Madelyn Howard

Experience The Dreams Of Lgbtq+ Youths Through The Talents Of 37 Artists (7 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
95 Relatable Student Memes For Everyone Who’s Tired, Broke, And Laughing Through The Pain
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
The Friends Reunion Special is Shaping Up to Be a Tearjerker
3 min read
May, 14, 2021
Hey, Pandas! What’s Your Favorite Dessert? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Dad Steals Stranger’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich For His Kid, Chaos Ensues When The Child Vomits Everywhere
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2025
Hidden Cam Shows It’s Nearly Impossible To File A Complaint Against A Police Officer In Florida And It’s Terrifying
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
White Collar
White Collar Season 3 Episode 16 Review: “Judgment Day”
3 min read
Jul, 17, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.