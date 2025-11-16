Experience The Dreams Of Lgbtq+ Youths Through The Talents Of 37 Artists (7 Pics)

“My dream for the future is equality. Not only passing laws but changing people’s hearts and minds.” – Anonymous, 18 years old.
How do we make a difference? By taking steps to visibly support LGBTQ+ youth and their rights. Allies play a critical role in creating a better future. Thirty-seven artists have taken a stand in the Future Dreams Art Exhibit hosted by PFLAG Rockland.
Each artist in the exhibit was given a statement about the future from an LGBTQ+ youth to ignite their artistic inspiration. All artwork is original and created for this special exhibit.
PFLAG Rockland is a New York non-profit organization that supports, educates, and advocates for the LGBTQ+ community, their families and allies. PFLAG’s vision is for an equitable, inclusive world where every LGBTQ+ person is safe, celebrated, empowered, and loved.
“My dream for the future is that no one should ever have to choose between a career they love and living a life with authenticity and integrity.” – Anonymous, 21 years old.
Experience the Future Dreams Art Exhibit online by clicking the website link.
PARTICIPATING ARTISTS: Aija R. Sears, Andrew Ward, Ann Kinney, Annette Back, Arthur Gunther, Aviva Sakolsky, Cass McVety, Collette V. Fournier, Dan Lukens, David Ganassi, Debbie Silberberg, Diane Rosen, Dina Maman, Franklin Sillva, Ilene Fox, Ilene Schwartz-Montesinos, Jack Milazzo, Jennifer Gaita Siciliano, Jessie Taylor, Joe LaMattina, Joy Bird, June Van Dunk, Kacey Warbrick, Kayla Sharp, Lee Lim, Lisa D’Amico, Madelyn Howard, Maria, Teresa Ortiz-Naretto, Melissa McCarter, Michael Craft, Pam Grafstein, Peter Tilgner, Rebecca Mills, Salvador Sanchez, Stacy Alessio, Susan Kaufman, Trine Giaever
More info: pflag-rockland.org
Artists (l-r): Ann Kinney, David Ganassi, Kacey Warbrick, Collette V. Fournier, Andrew Ward, Aija R. Sears
Artists (l-r): Diane Rosen, Cass McVety, Trine Giaever, Franklin Silva, Arthur Gunther, Lee Lim
Artists (l-r): Jessie Taylor, Peter Tilgner, Maria Teresa Ortiz-Naretto, Joy Bird, Lisa D’Amico, Dan Lukens
Artists (l-r): Jennifer Gaita Siciliano, Pam Grafstein, Joe LaMattina, Kayla Sharp, Salvador Sanchez, Dina Maman
Artists (l-r): Annette Back, Ilene Fox, Susan Kaufman, June Van Dunk, Debbie Silberberg, Michael Craft
Artists (l-r): Rebecca Mills, Ilene Schwartz-Montesinos, Stacy Alessio, Aviva Sakolsky, Melissa McCarter, Jack Milazzo
Artists (l-r): David Ganassi, Joy Bird, Kayla Sharp, Lisa D’Amico, Madelyn Howard
