30 Of The Most Useful ‘Poor People’ Life Hacks, As Shared In This Online Thread

Over 700 million people across the world are living in extreme poverty, which means affording basic necessities like food, clothes, or internet is a luxury for many.
That’s why Redditors who once struggled financially are sharing their go-to money-saving hacks for those who could use a little help. These ideas could also come in handy for anyone looking to be more mindful with their spending. Check them out below, and if you have similar suggestions, feel free to write them in the comments!
#1
Buy a bunch of identical socks. If one wears out or gets a hole, I can throw away only that one sock.
#2
I cut open my lotion, toothpaste, and other products to make sure I use every ounce!
#3
I still reuse my ziplock bags… and grocery bags… and paper bags… and you get the idea.
Edit: ok reading this thread I have more poor person habits than I realized.
#4
Got a library card to save some money. Haven’t had a streaming service in a while.
#5
Make a big pot of bolognese. Portion and freeze. Base makes chilli, lasagna, spaghetti bolognese and tacos.
#6
When I buy things that come in plastic containers (cottage cheese/sour cream/plastic take out type containers) I re use them for leftovers instead of buying the gladware reusable ones. It’s the same thing and I don’t have to worry about losing or ruining them. My fridge looks like my grandmas did growing up but I’m not throwing away more money on something I don’t really need in the end.
#7
Wearing a jacket is cheaper than turning on the heat.
#8
We went from poverty to upper middle class in the span of two years after I finished my Master’s degree. We are still frugal. We just don’t really buy stuff. We don’t travel or do vacations. All of our hobbies have us outdoors doing stuff for free anyways. We save and invest the extra money. We still have our beater cars and cheap apartment. Walmart and thrifted clothes. Buying basic and simple food in bulk and freezing. We just never changed our lifestyle. I think fear of someday losing it all and going back to poverty scares us, so we hoard what we can in savings and investments.
#9
Accept free food. I used to be a picky eater. When I was poor I didn’t know when I was going to eat again so I was just thankful for anything that wasn’t spoiled or rotten.
Be nice and courteous to strangers. I didn’t ever beg for money or food. I would help out people in my community whenever I could. Open doors for people. Clean up the trash on the side of the road or a parking lot. I helped this one guy push his car 4 blocks to a gas station after his car broke down in the middle of the street. -That guy gave me 100 bucks! (I was able to buy a cheap cell phone that led to me getting a callback for an actual job.)
I taught myself how to sew. When you only have almost no clothing it starts getting to the point where you need to start “reinventing” your old clothes. I still patch up my suits, pants, and socks when they need it.
#10
I grow vegetables in my garden from seed and put up the produce like grandma used to do.
There is a change jar on the dresser where all the coins go. Roll em up and take em to the bank.
Buy practical things and buy them for life.
#11
It took me a long time to realize this habit of mine stems from me growing up poor, but I tend to overstock on pantry items. I’ve got a million toothbrushes, several spare jars of spaghetti sauce, tons of canned soup I rarely eat, etc. psychologically it stems from this subconscious fear of running out and not being able to afford a replacement later, so I better buy more now while I still can! (Never mind that I can absolutely afford replacements of all this stuff easily. Old habits die hard though. Not too bothered by it though, while my storage is all overcrowded, it’s still nice and comfortable knowing I have everything I need.).
#12
I will never in my life buy candy at the cash register of the supermarket. If I am tempted, I will simply walk back into the store and buy a whole back. But I’m not paying 1,5 euro for a single snickers when I can buy a 6 pack for 3,5 euro in the back of the store.
#13
Go up and down every aisle in the grocery store comparing the coust of a product. Also comparing sizes to coust so like I could get one larg bottle of mustard for 5 dollars but the smaller ones are on sale for 2 for 5 and I’ll be getting 4 more oz for free.
#14
Save lots of containers for other uses… storing/ sorting screws, etc.
#15
Only drink tap water. It’s fine in my location. No money goes to soda, hot drinks, or alcohol. This makes it easier to afford cheap groceries and maybe save up some money. I can afford to be less strict about it now, but it seems like a good and harmless habit to keep (considering sugar, calories, dental effects).
#16
I freeze any food I can to ensure the food lasts and lessen the chances of being hungry the rest of the month.
#17
Make a big pot of chili and eat it for days.
#18
I was never poor, but my parents taught me to live in power saving mode.
Don’t buy stuff you don’t need.
Travel cost cautiously.
Don’t buy expensive cars, cars are pure net negative things you sink money into in time.
Don’t eat out all the time, just couple of times a year is enough.
#19
I research for like 30 minutes before making any online purchase to make sure I’m getting the best deal while stacking the highest cash back and making sure I’m using the right credit card with the best offers. All this to save $30 that I throw away in 5 seconds when I’m drunk.
#20
After you finish cooking food, leave the oven open and heat your kitchen for free.
#21
Rich people throw out amazing stuff. If you know someone with a truck, you can go around the wealthy areas on garbage day and get all sorts of furniture, appliances, and clothing. A little cleaning and maybe a few minor repairs and you have lots of stuff to use or sell.
#22
I make soup for like 5 days at a time.
#23
Listen, cheapo ramen is just damn good.
#24
Paying everything i can with cash this helps me keep my expances down since i can see the bills that im paying and then sometimes think yeah no thats not worth it. If i would have paid by card i would still have bought it.
And i still save for the things i wanne buy even though i can buy it immidiatly. I save it first because then im gonne take better care off it and im more proud off it since i saved for it instead off buying it in an impulse.
#25
We eat out now.
but best believe we’ll have left overs and those left overs last me lunch and dinner for the next 2 days.
#26
I’m still poor, kinda but I don’t think I will stop hording things like good containers when I get rich, if something that usually gets thrown away once it done its original job but still can be reused again, I’m keeping it.
#27
I turn off shower while i lather up. I’m still poor but I grew up where there was not a lot of water bc poor community. Plus didn’t have a water heater so we had to heat up water in stove top. We bathed with a 5 gal bucket of water.
#28
I still take hotel shampoos and soaps, disposable chopsticks from restaurants, wet wipes and condiments from random food places, whatever that horsey sauce is from Arby’s that nobody ever eats… If it was free guaranteed I’ve got some in a drawer at my house.
#29
My diet still mainly consists of rice, beans, frozen veg, and oats.
Still shop according to sales and coupons.
Still collect bottles and cans. I tell myself it’s to recycle (I’m huge on RRR), but I have the urge to sell them and tell myself if there’s an emergency I can cash them in for a quick ten bucks.
#30
Save chicken carcass after a roast and use for chicken stock.
